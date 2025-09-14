Dundee’s game of two halves against Motherwell – what changed at half-time?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s game of two halves against Motherwell – what changed at half-time?

After an ineffective opening period, the Dark Blues were a different side in the second - Courier Sport explains how.

Dundee celebrate
Cameron Congreve (right) set up Luke Graham for Dundee's equaliser at Dens. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee’s wait for a league win this season goes on.

At half-time in Saturday’s clash with Motherwell, it looked like the wait for a shot on target could be a lengthy one, too.

But the Dark Blues showed character in the second period, they showed energy and, crucially, they showed quality to get back into the game.

On another day, they could have turned one point into three.

That would have been a remarkable turnaround considering how comprehensively they were outplayed in the opening 45 minutes.

This was a game of two very different halves for the Dark Blues.

First 45

Motherwell were very good in the opening period, Dundee were certainly not.

Motherwell's Emmanuel Longelo
Motherwell’s Emmanuel Longelo was a key part of the visitors’ impressive first half. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Jens Berthel Askou has his team playing in a distinctive style and it is very effective. Up to a point.

They take chances at the back, they bait the opponent into pressing, tempting them to push forward and leave gaps.

Dundee tried to press at times, others they stepped off, but they couldn’t get near their opponents.

On the flipside, ‘Well also press hard. The Dark Blues had a big issue in midfield – every time the three central defenders were in possession they had no pass through the centre. And they were being hounded at the same time.

That would end up with too many hopeful long balls forward.

The stats show just how dominant the visitors were.

Motherwell had 10 shots on goal compared to Dundee’s single effort from outside the area.

Tawanda Maswanhise makes it 1-0 to Motherwell
Tawanda Maswanhise makes it 1-0 to Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

They had 18 touches in the Dee box, the hosts had just three.

Possession was 68%-32% in the visitors favour while they had 353 passes to Dundee’s 162 and Motherwell’s passing accuracy was an impressive 90%.

They were very good. Up to a point. Only one of those 10 shots were on target. It found the net through Tawanda Maswanhise for a more-than-deserved lead but they couldn’t make their dominance pay.

Second 45

Something had to change for Dundee. Fans were furious. After the derby display and the Hibs show – or lack of it – beforehand, who could blame them?

They’d seen this movie before and it was anything but a blockbuster.

One change came as Cam Congreve replaced Joe Westley and what a difference he made.

The Wales U/21 international injected drive and quality.

Within three minutes he’d whipped in a wonderful cross for Luke Graham to power home the equaliser.

Luke Graham scores for Dundee
Luke Graham (left) powers home his first Premiership goal as Dundee react immediately after half-time to level with Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

The young defender was caught out by the pace of Maswanhise for the opening goal but made up for that with a fine finish. And he enjoyed it, too, as he celebrated his first-ever Premiership goal.

Moments after that Yan Dhanda crossed and Simon Murray stooped but saw his header flash just wide of the near post.

On 54 minutes, Murray then missed a gilt-edged chance created by Congreve again.

This was a completely different Dundee side after the break. Motherwell had their chances later in the half and Jon McCracken was required to make a good stop to deny Maswanhise again.

Jon McCracken saves
Jon McCracken makes a key save to deny Maswanhise in the second half. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

But the stats show the difference in the Dark Blues performance.

Six shots each, Dundee had four on target compared to Motherwell’s three.

Two ‘big chances’, as judged by Opta, for the home side and none for the visitors.

This was more acceptable for home supporters. Not perfect, not a victory, but nothing like the impotent display in the derby.

What changed

Though the starting line-up suggested a change of formation, Dundee started the game in the 3-4-2-1 line-up we’d seen in previous games.

Winger Tony Yogane was given the unfamiliar role of wing-back in the first half.

But it didn’t work. Yogane was probably the brightest of the attacking players but the middle of the park was overwhelmed. Motherwell were finding ways through, Dundee were completely ineffective.

Cameron Congreve on the ball
Cam Congreve made a huge impact for Dundee in the second half. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Congreve’s arrival also brought a change of system to 4-2-3-1 with Luke Graham at left-back.

Immediately the difference was clear, not just from Congreve’s arrival. Yan Dhanda looked lost in the wide role in the derby and the first half on Saturday.

Moving him into the No 10 slot behind Murray freed him up to do the work he’s best at.

Suddenly he gave Dundee an outlet through the middle but he also popped up all over, connecting effectively with Congreve especially.

The extra body in the middle also nullified Motherwell as the Dark Blues started to dominate themselves.

That didn’t last and for the final 12 minutes or so it was a case of holding what they had after Dhanda harshly saw red.

Dhanda
Yan Dhanda was given a straight red card late in the game against Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

The playmaker slid in and won the ball but caught the man on the follow through. Studs were up but the boot wasn’t high. Neil McCann railed against the decision on Sportscene saying “the game’s gone soft” and it’s hard to disagree with the former Dens boss.

The red will see Dhanda banned for the next two fixtures against Livingston and St Mirren. He’ll be a big miss.

But they saw the game out and, with 10 men, the point is a good one.

However, a win is needed soon. Dundee needed to show their home fans something different to the derby display.

The first half was more of the same, the second far better.

The attacking intent, the desire to be brave on the ball and to make things happen was a step forward.

But bigger steps are needed.

More from Dundee FC

Luke Graham celebrates
Steven Pressley hails Cameron Congreve impact as Dundee's second-half 'bravery' earns point against Motherwell
Dundee's Drey Wright. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee's Drey Wright opens up on his best position and stick from St Johnstone…
Charlie Reilly
Dundee team news for Motherwell clash as Opta stats revealed ahead of Dens contest
Martin Gjorgievski
Dundee summer transfer target Martin Gjorgievski lands new club
Camperdown Park stadium image
Dundee owners issue stadium update revealing 'constructive' council talks
10
Dundee head coach Steven Pressley and technical manager David Longwell in discussion
Dundee's defensive stance explained as 'change the narrative' challenge laid down
Dundee lose a late goal to Ross County
Dens Park discomfort: Dundee's shocking home form laid bare
5
Luke Graham holds off Portugal's Vivaldo Semedo
Dundee internationals rub shoulders with up-and-coming superstars – how did five Dees get on…
Yan Dhanda
Yan Dhanda: How playmaker's chances of Dundee start have been boosted by international break
Dundee FC defender Billy Koumetio stretches on the pitch before a game
Why have Dundee defensive pair yet to nail down regular place in Steven Pressley's…

Conversation