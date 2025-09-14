Dundee’s game of two halves against Motherwell – what changed at half-time?

Dundee’s wait for a league win this season goes on.

At half-time in Saturday’s clash with Motherwell, it looked like the wait for a shot on target could be a lengthy one, too.

But the Dark Blues showed character in the second period, they showed energy and, crucially, they showed quality to get back into the game.

On another day, they could have turned one point into three.

That would have been a remarkable turnaround considering how comprehensively they were outplayed in the opening 45 minutes.

This was a game of two very different halves for the Dark Blues.

First 45

Motherwell were very good in the opening period, Dundee were certainly not.

Jens Berthel Askou has his team playing in a distinctive style and it is very effective. Up to a point.

They take chances at the back, they bait the opponent into pressing, tempting them to push forward and leave gaps.

Dundee tried to press at times, others they stepped off, but they couldn’t get near their opponents.

On the flipside, ‘Well also press hard. The Dark Blues had a big issue in midfield – every time the three central defenders were in possession they had no pass through the centre. And they were being hounded at the same time.

That would end up with too many hopeful long balls forward.

The stats show just how dominant the visitors were.

Motherwell had 10 shots on goal compared to Dundee’s single effort from outside the area.

They had 18 touches in the Dee box, the hosts had just three.

Possession was 68%-32% in the visitors favour while they had 353 passes to Dundee’s 162 and Motherwell’s passing accuracy was an impressive 90%.

They were very good. Up to a point. Only one of those 10 shots were on target. It found the net through Tawanda Maswanhise for a more-than-deserved lead but they couldn’t make their dominance pay.

Second 45

Something had to change for Dundee. Fans were furious. After the derby display and the Hibs show – or lack of it – beforehand, who could blame them?

They’d seen this movie before and it was anything but a blockbuster.

One change came as Cam Congreve replaced Joe Westley and what a difference he made.

The Wales U/21 international injected drive and quality.

Within three minutes he’d whipped in a wonderful cross for Luke Graham to power home the equaliser.

The young defender was caught out by the pace of Maswanhise for the opening goal but made up for that with a fine finish. And he enjoyed it, too, as he celebrated his first-ever Premiership goal.

Moments after that Yan Dhanda crossed and Simon Murray stooped but saw his header flash just wide of the near post.

On 54 minutes, Murray then missed a gilt-edged chance created by Congreve again.

This was a completely different Dundee side after the break. Motherwell had their chances later in the half and Jon McCracken was required to make a good stop to deny Maswanhise again.

But the stats show the difference in the Dark Blues performance.

Six shots each, Dundee had four on target compared to Motherwell’s three.

Two ‘big chances’, as judged by Opta, for the home side and none for the visitors.

This was more acceptable for home supporters. Not perfect, not a victory, but nothing like the impotent display in the derby.

What changed

Though the starting line-up suggested a change of formation, Dundee started the game in the 3-4-2-1 line-up we’d seen in previous games.

Winger Tony Yogane was given the unfamiliar role of wing-back in the first half.

But it didn’t work. Yogane was probably the brightest of the attacking players but the middle of the park was overwhelmed. Motherwell were finding ways through, Dundee were completely ineffective.

Congreve’s arrival also brought a change of system to 4-2-3-1 with Luke Graham at left-back.

Immediately the difference was clear, not just from Congreve’s arrival. Yan Dhanda looked lost in the wide role in the derby and the first half on Saturday.

Moving him into the No 10 slot behind Murray freed him up to do the work he’s best at.

Suddenly he gave Dundee an outlet through the middle but he also popped up all over, connecting effectively with Congreve especially.

The extra body in the middle also nullified Motherwell as the Dark Blues started to dominate themselves.

That didn’t last and for the final 12 minutes or so it was a case of holding what they had after Dhanda harshly saw red.

The playmaker slid in and won the ball but caught the man on the follow through. Studs were up but the boot wasn’t high. Neil McCann railed against the decision on Sportscene saying “the game’s gone soft” and it’s hard to disagree with the former Dens boss.

The red will see Dhanda banned for the next two fixtures against Livingston and St Mirren. He’ll be a big miss.

But they saw the game out and, with 10 men, the point is a good one.

However, a win is needed soon. Dundee needed to show their home fans something different to the derby display.

The first half was more of the same, the second far better.

The attacking intent, the desire to be brave on the ball and to make things happen was a step forward.

But bigger steps are needed.