Cameron Congreve wants first Dundee start after game-changing display against Motherwell

The Wales U/21 international says there is more to come from him and the Dark Blues.

Cam Congreve
Cam Congreve made a huge impact against Motherwell off the bench for Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran

Cameron Congreve was the catalyst for Dundee’s much-improved second-half display against Motherwell.

But he’s not totally happy with his performance – he wants more and he wants a start next week against Livingston.

A poor first half saw the Dark Blues manage just one shot on goal. Within minutes of his arrival at half-time, Congreve had set up Luke Graham’s equaliser, had two shots on target and set up a big chance for Simon Murray.

“Looking at the second half now, I think we probably should have won, with the chances we had,” he said.

“I should have done better with a few.

Dundee celebrate
Cameron Congreve (right) set up Luke Graham for Dundee’s equaliser at Dens. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“But we had a really good reaction and I think we’re coming away pleased, but also, we want to demand more of ourselves.

“It’s always nice when you come on and impact the game straight away.

“I just need to continue to do that now, keep moving the ball with speed, going forward and trying to score as many goals as I can.

“I was itching to get on all game, but not take anything away from them, they played the ball around really well, moved it with quality as well.

“But we came out in the second half and showed a lot of courage.

“We were a bit more aggressive as well, just winning the ball back and especially higher up the pitch, getting after them and making them make mistakes.”

Chasing first Dundee start

Congreve started on the bench after being away with Wales U/21s over the international break and missing the majority of training sessions in the lead-up to the game.

Cameron Congreve on the ball
Cam Congreve has made three sub appearances for Dundee so far. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

But he wants his first start for the club next weekend at home to Livingston.

If they continue their second-half display from Saturday in that one with him in the team, the on-loan Swansea attacker reckons a first league win of the season is on the cards.

“Yes, definitely. We’ve just got to do that from minute one next week and just get after them,” he added.

“If we play with quality and speed, we can beat anyone.

“I think belief takes you a long way. Just be positive, confident and just get after teams.”

