Dundee FC

Dundee appeal Yan Dhanda red card as ex-Premier League striker backs ref decision

The Dark Blues playmaker faces a ban if the appeal is unsuccessful.

By George Cran
Dhanda
Yan Dhanda was given a straight red card late in the game against Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Dundee have appealed Yan Dhanda’s dismissal against Motherwell on Saturday.

The Dark Blues were forced to play out the closing stages of the 1-1 draw with 10 men after the playmaker was shown a straight red card.

Dhanda slid in on Lukas Fadinger in midfield and ref Callum Scott wasted little time in brandishing the red. VAR did not intervene and, despite protestations, the Dundee man had an early bath.

The sending off brings a two-match suspension, meaning Dhanda would miss the crucial weekend clash with Livingston and the trip to St Mirren the following week if the appeal is unsuccessful.

Yan Dhanda takes on Motherwell
Yan Dhanda impressed in the second half against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Head coach Steven Pressley said in his post-match comments: “The red card was disappointing because I thought Yan really came on to a game today.

“He began to show his quality and the excitement that we brought him here for. So, that’s a real disappointment.”

‘Really harsh’

Pundits have given their view over the incident with former Dundee player and manager Neil McCann saying the “game’s gone soft” if that is a red card on BBC’s Sportscene.

Ex-Motherwell man James McFadden also came to the defence of Dhanda on Sky Sports on Sunday.

“I think it’s really harsh,” he said.

“I understand because he’s lunging in and the studs are showing. But I don’t know how much force is in the actual challenge.

“It’s just typical of a player who doesn’t normally tackle.”

‘You can’t disagree with the referee’

The incident was briefly analysed on Sky Sports Ref Watch by former Premier League official Dermot Gallagher and ex-QPR frontman Jay Bothroyd.

Unlike the Scottish pundits, they backed referee Callum Scott’s decision to brandish the red card.

Gallagher said simply: “Might have been an honest attempt to win the ball but it wasn’t a good tackle.”

While Bothroyd added: “The fact that his studs are up, you can’t disagree with the referee.

“Every player knows you can’t tackle with your studs up.”

If the appeal is unsuccessful, the ban will be Dhanda’s second of the season after missing the first two Premiership fixtures following a red card for Hearts at Kilmarnock on the final day of last term.

