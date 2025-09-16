LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee deserve praise for gutsy Motherwell response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee deserve praise for gutsy Motherwell response

Yan Dhanda found his groove but suspension will be a big blow says ex-Dee Lee Wilkie.

Luke Graham celebrates
Luke Graham celebrates his first league goal for Dundee to make it 1-1 against Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee showed character in that second-half against Motherwell.

It’s been needed. It’s certainly been questioned after the derby display the other week.

And it was most definitely questioned by the fans at Dens Park after they witnessed another feeble 45 minutes.

The Steelmen were 1-0 up and cruising and boss Steven Pressley said he expected a negative reaction from the stands at half-time.

This team find themselves in a tough position at the start of this season and that kind of reaction from supporters will happen.

It’s about how you react to it. Pressley obviously got his message across to the players at the break and it was a completely different team in the second half.

That took some guts, some character and some quality.

Dhanda display

Cameron Congreve made a huge impact but I was most encouraged by seeing Yan Dhanda looking more like himself in that second period.

Dhanda
Yan Dhanda was given a straight red card late in the game against Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Dundee have been searching for that link to Simon Murray and Dhanda, with a couple of boys either side, can be that link.

If their appeal is unsuccessful then he’ll be a big miss for the games to come. It’s not a red card for me, I don’t think it’s that dangerous a tackle and the Motherwell player made a total meal of it.

Is Dhanda supposed to pull out of the tackle? What would the reaction be from his team-mates and the supporters then?

I don’t know how I would survive in this day and age if you can’t tackle!

