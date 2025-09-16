LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee deserve praise for gutsy Motherwell response

Dundee showed character in that second-half against Motherwell.

It’s been needed. It’s certainly been questioned after the derby display the other week.

And it was most definitely questioned by the fans at Dens Park after they witnessed another feeble 45 minutes.

The Steelmen were 1-0 up and cruising and boss Steven Pressley said he expected a negative reaction from the stands at half-time.

This team find themselves in a tough position at the start of this season and that kind of reaction from supporters will happen.

It’s about how you react to it. Pressley obviously got his message across to the players at the break and it was a completely different team in the second half.

That took some guts, some character and some quality.

Dhanda display

Cameron Congreve made a huge impact but I was most encouraged by seeing Yan Dhanda looking more like himself in that second period.

Dundee have been searching for that link to Simon Murray and Dhanda, with a couple of boys either side, can be that link.

If their appeal is unsuccessful then he’ll be a big miss for the games to come. It’s not a red card for me, I don’t think it’s that dangerous a tackle and the Motherwell player made a total meal of it.

Is Dhanda supposed to pull out of the tackle? What would the reaction be from his team-mates and the supporters then?

I don’t know how I would survive in this day and age if you can’t tackle!