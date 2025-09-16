Dundee’s midfield options squeezed further as Yan Dhanda appeal fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s midfield options squeezed further as Yan Dhanda appeal fails

The playmaker was shown a red card against Motherwell at the weekend.

By George Cran
Dhanda
Yan Dhanda was given a straight red card late in the game against Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Yan Dhanda will miss Dundee’s next two Premiership matches after their appeal fell on deaf ears.

The on-loan playmaker impressed in the second half against Motherwell on Saturday but a late red card blotted his copybook.

Dhanda slid in on ‘Well midfielder Lukas Fadinger as both sides searched for a winner in the final minutes of action.

Despite winning the ball first, referee Callum Scott took exception to the studs-up nature of the challenge and brandished a straight red card.

Midfield headache

Yan Dhanda takes on Motherwell
Yan Dhanda impressed in the second half against Motherwell but will now miss the next two games. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Dundee appealed on Monday for wrongful dismissal but, after a fast-track decision on Tuesday, will now be without Dhanda for crucial matches against Livingston and St Mirren.

The SFA disciplinary update on the outcome of the decision read: “Claim dismissed.

“Original sanction of a red card for A1 – Serious Foul Play is reimposed with immediate effect.

“Payment of £650 Appeal Deposit to be made within 30 days.”

Dhanda’s absence for the upcoming double-header adds to head coach Steven Pressley’s midfield headache as he searches for his first league win.

The Dark Blues are already without Cesar Garza and Paul Digby due to international call-up and injury while they missed out on adding a further midfield option on transfer deadline day.

More from Dundee FC

Luke Graham celebrates
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee deserve praise for gutsy Motherwell response
Dhanda
Dundee appeal Yan Dhanda red card as ex-Premier League striker backs ref decision
Cam Congreve
Cameron Congreve wants first Dundee start after game-changing display against Motherwell
Dundee fans outside Dens Park with Scottish Cup tickets in January 1980.
Archive photos are a ticket to Dens Park in 1980s - from open days…
2
Dundee celebrate
Dundee's game of two halves against Motherwell - what changed at half-time?
Luke Graham celebrates
Steven Pressley hails Cameron Congreve impact as Dundee's second-half 'bravery' earns point against Motherwell
Dundee's Drey Wright. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee's Drey Wright opens up on his best position and stick from St Johnstone…
Charlie Reilly
Dundee team news for Motherwell clash as Opta stats revealed ahead of Dens contest
Martin Gjorgievski
Dundee summer transfer target Martin Gjorgievski lands new club
Camperdown Park stadium image
Dundee owners issue stadium update revealing 'constructive' council talks
10

Conversation