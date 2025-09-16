Dundee’s midfield options squeezed further as Yan Dhanda appeal fails

Yan Dhanda will miss Dundee’s next two Premiership matches after their appeal fell on deaf ears.

The on-loan playmaker impressed in the second half against Motherwell on Saturday but a late red card blotted his copybook.

Dhanda slid in on ‘Well midfielder Lukas Fadinger as both sides searched for a winner in the final minutes of action.

Despite winning the ball first, referee Callum Scott took exception to the studs-up nature of the challenge and brandished a straight red card.

Midfield headache

Dundee appealed on Monday for wrongful dismissal but, after a fast-track decision on Tuesday, will now be without Dhanda for crucial matches against Livingston and St Mirren.

The SFA disciplinary update on the outcome of the decision read: “Claim dismissed.

“Original sanction of a red card for A1 – Serious Foul Play is reimposed with immediate effect.

“Payment of £650 Appeal Deposit to be made within 30 days.”

Dhanda’s absence for the upcoming double-header adds to head coach Steven Pressley’s midfield headache as he searches for his first league win.

The Dark Blues are already without Cesar Garza and Paul Digby due to international call-up and injury while they missed out on adding a further midfield option on transfer deadline day.