Dundee snap up free agent Kieran O’Hara – reason behind signing FOURTH goalkeeper revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee snap up free agent Kieran O’Hara – reason behind signing FOURTH goalkeeper revealed

The Republic of Ireland international left Kilmarnock in the summer.

By George Cran
Kieran O'Hara
Kieran O'Hara has already trained with his new Dundee team-mates. Image: David Young

Dundee have snapped up Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara.

The former Kilmarnock, Burton and Fleetwood man joins the Dee on a deal until the end of the season.

O’Hara joins the club after playing 19 league matches for Killie last term and the 29-year-old has 174 career appearances under his belt after starting his career at Manchester United.

In 2019, he earned two international caps for Republic of Ireland against Bulgaria and New Zealand.

O’Hara was a free agent after leaving Rugby Park in the summer.

Kieran O'Hara
Kieran O’Hara in action for Kilmarnock last season. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“I’m delighted to get the deal over the line, it’s a big club with a rich history,” he told Dee TV.

“I knew there was interest over the last few weeks; we’ve had a few conversations and then managed to get it over the line.

“I spoke with the gaffer and Glen [Johnson] the goalie coach, and players who have played here in the past, and they all spoke highly of the club.

“I’ve played at Dens before with Kilmarnock and it’s a good stadium with good fans, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Why have Dundee signed a fourth goalkeeper?

O’Hara joins a Dark Blues squad with three goalies already in place.

Jon McCracken won the race for Steven Pressley’s first choice and has played every minute in the Premiership so far this term.

Experienced goalie Trevor Carson, meanwhile, started the first two matches of the Premier Sports Cup but hasn’t featured since July.

After telling the club he wanted first-team football, Carson turned down a loan move to Championship Ross County last month.

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has earned glowing praise from boss Gary Bowyer.
A loan is planned for Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp.

But O’Hara’s arrival does not mean an exit for the 37-year-old is imminent.

Also there is academy graduate Harry Sharp, who hasn’t made a competitive first-team appearance since January 2024.

Courier Sport understands O’Hara’s arrival is with a loan exit for Sharp in mind, rather than Carson.

Premiership players can still go out on loan to lower-league clubs until the end of the September.

And the Dark Blues want Sharp to get more first-team action under his belt after spending over 18 months on the sidelines.

More from Dundee FC

Dhanda
Dundee's midfield options squeezed further as Yan Dhanda appeal fails
Luke Graham celebrates
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee deserve praise for gutsy Motherwell response
Dhanda
Dundee appeal Yan Dhanda red card as ex-Premier League striker backs ref decision
Cam Congreve
Cameron Congreve wants first Dundee start after game-changing display against Motherwell
Dundee fans outside Dens Park with Scottish Cup tickets in January 1980.
Archive photos are a ticket to Dens Park in 1980s - from open days…
2
Dundee celebrate
Dundee's game of two halves against Motherwell - what changed at half-time?
Luke Graham celebrates
Steven Pressley hails Cameron Congreve impact as Dundee's second-half 'bravery' earns point against Motherwell
Dundee's Drey Wright. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee's Drey Wright opens up on his best position and stick from St Johnstone…
Charlie Reilly
Dundee team news for Motherwell clash as Opta stats revealed ahead of Dens contest
Martin Gjorgievski
Dundee summer transfer target Martin Gjorgievski lands new club

Conversation