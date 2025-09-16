Dundee snap up free agent Kieran O’Hara – reason behind signing FOURTH goalkeeper revealed

Dundee have snapped up Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara.

The former Kilmarnock, Burton and Fleetwood man joins the Dee on a deal until the end of the season.

O’Hara joins the club after playing 19 league matches for Killie last term and the 29-year-old has 174 career appearances under his belt after starting his career at Manchester United.

In 2019, he earned two international caps for Republic of Ireland against Bulgaria and New Zealand.

O’Hara was a free agent after leaving Rugby Park in the summer.

“I’m delighted to get the deal over the line, it’s a big club with a rich history,” he told Dee TV.

“I knew there was interest over the last few weeks; we’ve had a few conversations and then managed to get it over the line.

“I spoke with the gaffer and Glen [Johnson] the goalie coach, and players who have played here in the past, and they all spoke highly of the club.

“I’ve played at Dens before with Kilmarnock and it’s a good stadium with good fans, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Why have Dundee signed a fourth goalkeeper?

O’Hara joins a Dark Blues squad with three goalies already in place.

Jon McCracken won the race for Steven Pressley’s first choice and has played every minute in the Premiership so far this term.

Experienced goalie Trevor Carson, meanwhile, started the first two matches of the Premier Sports Cup but hasn’t featured since July.

After telling the club he wanted first-team football, Carson turned down a loan move to Championship Ross County last month.

But O’Hara’s arrival does not mean an exit for the 37-year-old is imminent.

Also there is academy graduate Harry Sharp, who hasn’t made a competitive first-team appearance since January 2024.

Courier Sport understands O’Hara’s arrival is with a loan exit for Sharp in mind, rather than Carson.

Premiership players can still go out on loan to lower-league clubs until the end of the September.

And the Dark Blues want Sharp to get more first-team action under his belt after spending over 18 months on the sidelines.