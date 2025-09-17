Charlie Adam gives verdict on Dundee as he makes ONE key demand

Charlie Adam has urged Dundee’s young team to “step up” and give more help to Simon Murray.

The Dark Blues are the lowest scorers so far in the Premiership alongside Rangers.

Luke Graham’s equaliser against Motherwell at the weekend was only their third of the season and no striker has yet found the net.

Murray scored 16 league goals last term – 22 in all competitions – and played a crucial role in keeping his boyhood club in the division.

But the Dark Blues have found it tough to create chances for their new captain this time around.

“They brought in a lad from Barrow [Emile Acquah] and Joe Westley, who I’ve worked with,” Adam said.

“There is a lot of pressure on a young player at 20 years of age to come in and help you.

“I’d like to see him try and get up to the top end of the pitch and play with Simon in a two and work together.

“But to rely on Simon Murray again to score you 20 goals plus would be very hard.

“The other lads at the top end of the pitch need to step up and get some goals.

“And some clean sheets would give them a good base to work from.”

Isolated

Defensively the Dark Blues have been stronger under Steven Pressley.

But Adam admits it is a difficult job for the new Dens boss after a summer of huge upheaval.

“When you go into a new club it’s tough,” he told PLZ.

“Unless we know the background of why Tony [Docherty] left, because I thought he’d done a decent job and that second season was always going to be difficult. But he got the job done.

“Steven has come in and it’s been a tough start to the season, bringing in a lot of new players and trying to find his ideas.

“They’ve picked up a couple of draws here and there.

“The performance first half at the weekend wasn’t good. But second half, they made an improvement and they’ve got a big game now at the weekend.

“They need to try and get some wins.

“Because they don’t want to be isolated at the bottom of the league with teams above them going too far ahead.

“So it’s going to be a big few weeks coming up for Dundee.”

The Dark Blues face Livingston this Saturday at Dens Park before travelling to St Mirren and Aberdeen before the October international break.