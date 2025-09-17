Charlie Adam gives verdict on Dundee as he makes ONE key demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Charlie Adam gives verdict on Dundee as he makes ONE key demand

The Dark Blues remain winless going into a 'big few weeks'.

By George Cran
Charlie Adam
Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam. Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Charlie Adam has urged Dundee’s young team to “step up” and give more help to Simon Murray.

The Dark Blues are the lowest scorers so far in the Premiership alongside Rangers.

Luke Graham’s equaliser against Motherwell at the weekend was only their third of the season and no striker has yet found the net.

Murray scored 16 league goals last term – 22 in all competitions – and played a crucial role in keeping his boyhood club in the division.

But the Dark Blues have found it tough to create chances for their new captain this time around.

Simon Murray celebrates with Emile Acquah and Tony Yogane
Simon Murray celebrates with Emile Acquah and Tony Yogane. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“They brought in a lad from Barrow [Emile Acquah] and Joe Westley, who I’ve worked with,” Adam said.

“There is a lot of pressure on a young player at 20 years of age to come in and help you.

“I’d like to see him try and get up to the top end of the pitch and play with Simon in a two and work together.

“But to rely on Simon Murray again to score you 20 goals plus would be very hard.

“The other lads at the top end of the pitch need to step up and get some goals.

“And some clean sheets would give them a good base to work from.”

Isolated

Defensively the Dark Blues have been stronger under Steven Pressley.

But Adam admits it is a difficult job for the new Dens boss after a summer of huge upheaval.

“When you go into a new club it’s tough,” he told PLZ.

Steven Pressley
Dundee boss Steven Pressley. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“Unless we know the background of why Tony [Docherty] left, because I thought he’d done a decent job and that second season was always going to be difficult. But he got the job done.

“Steven has come in and it’s been a tough start to the season, bringing in a lot of new players and trying to find his ideas.

“They’ve picked up a couple of draws here and there.

“The performance first half at the weekend wasn’t good. But second half, they made an improvement and they’ve got a big game now at the weekend.

“They need to try and get some wins.

“Because they don’t want to be isolated at the bottom of the league with teams above them going too far ahead.

“So it’s going to be a big few weeks coming up for Dundee.”

The Dark Blues face Livingston this Saturday at Dens Park before travelling to St Mirren and Aberdeen before the October international break.

Conversation