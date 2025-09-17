Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan compensation latest as Dundee set to reject Rangers and Hibs offers

Talks over compensation for departed Dundee stars Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan are heading for tribunals.

The academy graduate pair left the Dark Blues at the end of their contracts in June with Cameron joining Rangers and Mulligan heading for Hibs.

Both have already played against their former employers but their new clubs are yet to pay a penny to Dundee.

And the offers tabled by both Rangers and Hibs up to now are short of what the Dark Blues will accept.

Far apart

A player under 23 who signs for another club under freedom of contract will bring a compensation fee to his former club, providing an improved contract has been offered.

However, the exact size of that fee is undetermined and the two clubs are left to negotiate.

If there can be no agreement, a tribunal is required to determine the compensation.

And that is where the situation lies between Dundee and both Rangers and Hibs.

Courier Sport understands the clubs are far apart in their respective valuations for Cameron and Mulligan.

Unless compromise is found soon, a tribunal will be required.

Rangers were in a similar situation last year after signing Connor Barron from Aberdeen.

Six months after he joined the Gers, a tribunal set the compensation fee at £639,920 with an additional £250,000 in performance-based payments plus a sell-on percentage.

The expectation, however, is that Dundee will not receive a fee of that size for either Cameron or Mulligan.