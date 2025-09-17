Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan compensation latest as Dundee set to reject Rangers and Hibs offers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan compensation latest as Dundee set to reject Rangers and Hibs offers

The academy graduates left the Dark Blues at the end of their contracts in the summer.

By George Cran
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron
Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron left Dundee in the summer but the club are yet to receive compensation. Image: SNS

Talks over compensation for departed Dundee stars Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan are heading for tribunals.

The academy graduate pair left the Dark Blues at the end of their contracts in June with Cameron joining Rangers and Mulligan heading for Hibs.

Both have already played against their former employers but their new clubs are yet to pay a penny to Dundee.

Lyall Cameron lined up against his old side. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Lyall Cameron played for Rangers against Dundee in the 1-1 draw in August. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

And the offers tabled by both Rangers and Hibs up to now are short of what the Dark Blues will accept.

Far apart

A player under 23 who signs for another club under freedom of contract will bring a compensation fee to his former club, providing an improved contract has been offered.

However, the exact size of that fee is undetermined and the two clubs are left to negotiate.

If there can be no agreement, a tribunal is required to determine the compensation.

And that is where the situation lies between Dundee and both Rangers and Hibs.

Josh Mulligan
Josh Mulligan made his Hibs league debut against his old side Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Courier Sport understands the clubs are far apart in their respective valuations for Cameron and Mulligan.

Unless compromise is found soon, a tribunal will be required.

Rangers were in a similar situation last year after signing Connor Barron from Aberdeen.

Six months after he joined the Gers, a tribunal set the compensation fee at £639,920 with an additional £250,000 in performance-based payments plus a sell-on percentage.

The expectation, however, is that Dundee will not receive a fee of that size for either Cameron or Mulligan.

