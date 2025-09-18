Dundee boss Steven Pressley rails against Yan Dhanda decision – but how will he replace the banned playmaker?

Steven Pressley railed against the “black-and-white” nature of modern football officiating as he admits Yan Dhanda’s absence against Livingston will be a huge blow.

The Dark Blues will face a key Premiership clash against Livingston on Saturday without one of their key attackers.

Dhanda was shown a straight red card against Motherwell at the weekend and the appeal against the two-match ban handed down as a result was rejected on Tuesday.

“It’s frustrating because when he arrived here he was still behind in terms of games,” Pressley said of Dhanda’s suspension.

“We’ve seen improvements game-by-game and then I thought he gave the best showing of himself in the second half against Motherwell.

“I spoke to him afterwards and he said it was the best he’d felt.

“So not having that continuity is a frustration for him and for us.

“We had to challenge it because there was no intent from Yan so we hoped they would take that into consideration.

“But we also knew our chances were less than we’d like.”

‘Football isn’t black and white’

He added: “It can be extremely frustrating. I think we’re trying to make it a very black and white game, and football isn’t a black and white game.

“That’s the difficulty, that each moment or each decision, there should be context to it.

“It’s like, this is the rule, that’s what happens.

“So, it is very much trying to be black and white, and as I’ve said, I don’t think that is football.”

Pressley did, though, praise Willie Collum’s transparent approach to governing Scotland’s referees.

But now he has to figure out a plan to beat Livingston on Saturday without the creativity of Dhanda.

How can Dundee replace Dhanda this weekend?

Pressley’s midfield options are already limited due to Paul Digby’s injury and Cesar Garza being away with Mexico at the U/20s World Cup in Chile.

Winger Charlie Reilly is nearing a return from his broken collarbone but is unlikely to be ready for this weekend.

Should Pressley go with something similar to the 4-2-3-1 that worked well in the second half against Motherwell he has some options.

Playing centrally behind Dhanda were Fin Robertson and Ethan Hamilton. All being well, Hamilton will start while Robertson could be the man pushed further forward into the position left by Dhanda. He does wear the No 10 shirt after all.

That would then see Callum Jones return to the team after he was an unused sub against ‘Well.

There would be no midfield option to come off the bench in that situation, however. Youngster Ethan Crombie has been a reserve option earlier in the campaign while Drey Wright could be used there in an emergency.

Cam Congreve has played in a central role previously, though, and could be very effective there. But the compromise means losing the impact he had from the wing against Motherwell.

Two up top?

But there is another option. And it could please Charlie Adam, judging by his comments on Simon Murray needing help this week.

Go with two up top in a 4-4-2.

Joe Westley has had to wait to get a chance to play up front after starting the last four games as the right-sided No 10. But he has been hooked at half-time in each of the last two fixtures.

Emile Acquah hasn’t been seen much but would bring a different dimension to the front line while Ashley Hay got the nod ahead of him late on against Motherwell.

Hay, too, is the only striker with a goal involvement in the Premiership so far this season for Dundee.

Dhanda ‘will be missed’

Whichever plan they go with, it is far from an ideal situation for Pressley and his team to be missing the craft of Dhanda.

“It will be very difficult,” the Dens boss said.

“After we made a slight tactical change against Motherwell, he became pivotal to being that link from us defending, winning the ball and then having that release pass out of the congestion.

“He was the main difference in the game, although Cam Congreve made a significant difference when he came on.

“We were able to get that release pass.

“He gave us that on so many occasions, and his positioning, his ability to receive in those areas will be missed.”