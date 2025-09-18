Dundee boss Steven Pressley rails against Yan Dhanda decision – but how will he replace the banned playmaker?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Steven Pressley rails against Yan Dhanda decision – but how will he replace the banned playmaker?

The Dark Blues will be without the key player in Saturday's crucial clash with Livingston.

By George Cran
Yan Dhanda
Yan Dhanda will miss the next two matches for Dundee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Steven Pressley railed against the “black-and-white” nature of modern football officiating as he admits Yan Dhanda’s absence against Livingston will be a huge blow.

The Dark Blues will face a key Premiership clash against Livingston on Saturday without one of their key attackers.

Dhanda was shown a straight red card against Motherwell at the weekend and the appeal against the two-match ban handed down as a result was rejected on Tuesday.

“It’s frustrating because when he arrived here he was still behind in terms of games,” Pressley said of Dhanda’s suspension.

“We’ve seen improvements game-by-game and then I thought he gave the best showing of himself in the second half against Motherwell.

“I spoke to him afterwards and he said it was the best he’d felt.

Yan Dhanda takes on Motherwell
Yan Dhanda impressed in the second half against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“So not having that continuity is a frustration for him and for us.

“We had to challenge it because there was no intent from Yan so we hoped they would take that into consideration.

“But we also knew our chances were less than we’d like.”

‘Football isn’t black and white’

He added: “It can be extremely frustrating. I think we’re trying to make it a very black and white game, and football isn’t a black and white game.

“That’s the difficulty, that each moment or each decision, there should be context to it.

“It’s like, this is the rule, that’s what happens.

“So, it is very much trying to be black and white, and as I’ve said, I don’t think that is football.”

Dhanda
Yan Dhanda was given a straight red card late in the game against Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Pressley did, though, praise Willie Collum’s transparent approach to governing Scotland’s referees.

But now he has to figure out a plan to beat Livingston on Saturday without the creativity of Dhanda.

How can Dundee replace Dhanda this weekend?

Pressley’s midfield options are already limited due to Paul Digby’s injury and Cesar Garza being away with Mexico at the U/20s World Cup in Chile.

Winger Charlie Reilly is nearing a return from his broken collarbone but is unlikely to be ready for this weekend.

Should Pressley go with something similar to the 4-2-3-1 that worked well in the second half against Motherwell he has some options.

Dundee boss Steven Pressley and David Longwell search for answers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee boss Steven Pressley and David Longwell will come up with a plan to replace Dhanda. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Playing centrally behind Dhanda were Fin Robertson and Ethan Hamilton. All being well, Hamilton will start while Robertson could be the man pushed further forward into the position left by Dhanda. He does wear the No 10 shirt after all.

That would then see Callum Jones return to the team after he was an unused sub against ‘Well.

There would be no midfield option to come off the bench in that situation, however. Youngster Ethan Crombie has been a reserve option earlier in the campaign while Drey Wright could be used there in an emergency.

Cam Congreve has played in a central role previously, though, and could be very effective there. But the compromise means losing the impact he had from the wing against Motherwell.

Two up top?

But there is another option. And it could please Charlie Adam, judging by his comments on Simon Murray needing help this week.

Go with two up top in a 4-4-2.

Could Simon Murray be partnered by Emile Acquah up front? Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Joe Westley has had to wait to get a chance to play up front after starting the last four games as the right-sided No 10. But he has been hooked at half-time in each of the last two fixtures.

Emile Acquah hasn’t been seen much but would bring a different dimension to the front line while Ashley Hay got the nod ahead of him late on against Motherwell.

Hay, too, is the only striker with a goal involvement in the Premiership so far this season for Dundee.

Dhanda ‘will be missed’

Whichever plan they go with, it is far from an ideal situation for Pressley and his team to be missing the craft of Dhanda.

“It will be very difficult,” the Dens boss said.

“After we made a slight tactical change against Motherwell, he became pivotal to being that link from us defending, winning the ball and then having that release pass out of the congestion.

“He was the main difference in the game, although Cam Congreve made a significant difference when he came on.

“We were able to get that release pass.

“He gave us that on so many occasions, and his positioning, his ability to receive in those areas will be missed.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan compensation latest as Dundee set to reject Rangers and…
6
Charlie Adam
Charlie Adam gives verdict on Dundee as he makes ONE key demand
2
Kieran O'Hara
Dundee snap up free agent Kieran O'Hara - reason behind signing FOURTH goalkeeper revealed
Dhanda
Dundee's midfield options squeezed further as Yan Dhanda appeal fails
2
Luke Graham celebrates
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee deserve praise for gutsy Motherwell response
Dhanda
Dundee appeal Yan Dhanda red card as ex-Premier League striker backs ref decision
Cam Congreve
Cameron Congreve wants first Dundee start after game-changing display against Motherwell
Dundee fans outside Dens Park with Scottish Cup tickets in January 1980.
Archive photos are a ticket to Dens Park in 1980s - from open days…
2
Dundee celebrate
Dundee's game of two halves against Motherwell - what changed at half-time?
Luke Graham celebrates
Steven Pressley hails Cameron Congreve impact as Dundee's second-half 'bravery' earns point against Motherwell

Conversation