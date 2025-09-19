Dundee’s four-goalkeeper headache analysed as Steven Pressley opens up on Trevor Carson and Harry Sharp futures

Steven Pressley admits he’s added a further headache to his goalkeeper selection with the arrival of Kieran O’Hara.

The 29-year-old Republic of Ireland international has signed a deal at Dens until the end of the season after leaving Kilmarnock in the summer.

He joins Jon McCracken, Trevor Carson and Harry Sharp at the club.

So why has O’Hara been signed?

“The thinking is that we want to put Harry Sharp out on loan,” Pressley said, as revealed by Courier Sport on Tuesday evening.

“He’s 24 now, he’s not played much football for a 24-year-old, and if he wants to develop and progress he has to play games.

“You can train all you want, but you never get the reality of what being a goalkeeper is, which is making a mistake and then having to go back in the following week and perform again.

“And if you don’t get that, which he’s not getting, then he’s never going to become a goalkeeper.

“So we want to get him out on loan. We probably would have liked this to happen earlier because there would have been more opportunities for him.

“At whatever level, he needs to play games and then start building the foundations of his career.”

What’s happening with Trevor Carson?

With a new goalkeeper coming in, fans would be forgiven for assuming that meant a loan exit for Trevor Carson.

He turned down a move to Ross County in August after making it clear he wanted first-team football.

But Pressley said: “At this moment, Trevor will be staying. Something might happen on Trevor but right now there is nothing happening.”

The loan window for lower-league clubs runs until the end of the month.

Comparing Dundee’s keepers

With Harry Sharp expected to head out on loan before the end of the month, the Dark Blues now have three experienced goalkeepers to choose from.

All three played a good number of games in the Premiership last season and all three have been called up to full international squads, two of them capped.

Last season it was Carson who played the most games of the three while O’Hara featured more often than McCracken.

Before we delve into their stats, it must be noted that Dundee’s defensive issues last season went far beyond who was in goal. The context that they were busier than any keeper in the division should be remembered.

All three have their positives from 2024/25 – O’Hara kept the most clean sheets and conceded the fewest goals, McCracken had the best save percentage of the trio and Carson kept all of Dundee’s league shut-outs.

Both of the Dark Blues keepers last term conceded an average of two goals each game while O’Hara was slightly less at 1.6 goals per game.

In the matches O’Hara played for Killie, they won 23 points. That included the 3-2 win over Dundee in May.

The tally for games Carson played in last season was 28 points and McCracken 13.

This season

McCracken, though, has the jersey and may be difficult to shift.

The Scotland call-up said at the start of the season he was rediscovering his confidence and his early-season stats reflect that.

He has conceded six goals in five games and, as always, there are some he will feel he should have done better with.

Five matches is a very small sample size but McCracken currently has the third best save percentage (76%) in the division behind Kasper Schmeichel and Shamal George.

McCracken is second in the saves per 90 list with 3.8, level with Dundee United’s Yevhenii Kucherenko and behind Motherwell stopper Calum Ward (4.0).

And he is also in the top three for goals prevented. Top is Shamal George of St Mirren on an impressive 3.5, second is Killie’s Max Stryjek (1.7) before McCracken on 0.8 is third. Half of the keepers on that list have minus values for that particular stat.

Why Kieran O’Hara?

O’Hara is 29 and has 174 career club appearances to his name. The majority of those have come in English Leagues One and Two after playing in Manchester United’s academy.

In the summer of 2023, he moved north of the border to challenge for Kilmarnock’s No 1 spot and played 27 times over two seasons at Rugby Park.

He also played twice for Republic of Ireland in 2019, facing Bulgaria and New Zealand in friendly matches.

Pressley said: “He fits the profile.

“He was a goalkeeper we identified prior to the window closing when it looked like Trevor might be going to Ross County.

“We just felt that now was the right time, because Harry’s also spoke to us and our goalkeeping coach about going on loan, and we think it’s a good thing.

“Although it gives me more headaches, the only way you can improve the club is by having good competition for places.”