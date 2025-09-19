Dundee’s four-goalkeeper headache analysed as Steven Pressley opens up on Trevor Carson and Harry Sharp futures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s four-goalkeeper headache analysed as Steven Pressley opens up on Trevor Carson and Harry Sharp futures

How do the Dark Blues goalkeepers compare now Kieran O'Hara has arrived?

Kieran O'Hara
Goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara signed for Dundee this week. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Steven Pressley admits he’s added a further headache to his goalkeeper selection with the arrival of Kieran O’Hara.

The 29-year-old Republic of Ireland international has signed a deal at Dens until the end of the season after leaving Kilmarnock in the summer.

He joins Jon McCracken, Trevor Carson and Harry Sharp at the club.

So why has O’Hara been signed?

“The thinking is that we want to put Harry Sharp out on loan,” Pressley said, as revealed by Courier Sport on Tuesday evening.

“He’s 24 now, he’s not played much football for a 24-year-old, and if he wants to develop and progress he has to play games.

Harry Sharp celebrates after saving Andrew Shinnie's penalty. Image: SNS
Harry Sharp’s last Dundee first-team appearance saw him save a penalty at Livingston in January 2024. Image: SNS

“You can train all you want, but you never get the reality of what being a goalkeeper is, which is making a mistake and then having to go back in the following week and perform again.

“And if you don’t get that, which he’s not getting, then he’s never going to become a goalkeeper.

“So we want to get him out on loan. We probably would have liked this to happen earlier because there would have been more opportunities for him.

“At whatever level, he needs to play games and then start building the foundations of his career.”

What’s happening with Trevor Carson?

Trevor Carson
Dundee goalie Trevor Carson. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

With a new goalkeeper coming in, fans would be forgiven for assuming that meant a loan exit for Trevor Carson.

He turned down a move to Ross County in August after making it clear he wanted first-team football.

But Pressley said: “At this moment, Trevor will be staying. Something might happen on Trevor but right now there is nothing happening.”

The loan window for lower-league clubs runs until the end of the month.

Comparing Dundee’s keepers

With Harry Sharp expected to head out on loan before the end of the month, the Dark Blues now have three experienced goalkeepers to choose from.

All three played a good number of games in the Premiership last season and all three have been called up to full international squads, two of them capped.

Last season it was Carson who played the most games of the three while O’Hara featured more often than McCracken.

Before we delve into their stats, it must be noted that Dundee’s defensive issues last season went far beyond who was in goal. The context that they were busier than any keeper in the division should be remembered.

All three have their positives from 2024/25 – O’Hara kept the most clean sheets and conceded the fewest goals, McCracken had the best save percentage of the trio and Carson kept all of Dundee’s league shut-outs.

Both of the Dark Blues keepers last term conceded an average of two goals each game while O’Hara was slightly less at 1.6 goals per game.

In the matches O’Hara played for Killie, they won 23 points. That included the 3-2 win over Dundee in May.

The tally for games Carson played in last season was 28 points and McCracken 13.

This season

McCracken, though, has the jersey and may be difficult to shift.

The Scotland call-up said at the start of the season he was rediscovering his confidence and his early-season stats reflect that.

He has conceded six goals in five games and, as always, there are some he will feel he should have done better with.

Jon McCracken
Jon McCracken is Dundee’s No 1 right now. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Five matches is a very small sample size but McCracken currently has the third best save percentage (76%) in the division behind Kasper Schmeichel and Shamal George.

McCracken is second in the saves per 90 list with 3.8, level with Dundee United’s Yevhenii Kucherenko and behind Motherwell stopper Calum Ward (4.0).

And he is also in the top three for goals prevented. Top is Shamal George of St Mirren on an impressive 3.5, second is Killie’s Max Stryjek (1.7) before McCracken on 0.8 is third. Half of the keepers on that list have minus values for that particular stat.

Why Kieran O’Hara?

O’Hara is 29 and has 174 career club appearances to his name. The majority of those have come in English Leagues One and Two after playing in Manchester United’s academy.

Uche Ikpeazu has a shot saved by Kieran O'Hara.
Kieran O’Hara denies St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu last season. Image: SNS.

In the summer of 2023, he moved north of the border to challenge for Kilmarnock’s No 1 spot and played 27 times over two seasons at Rugby Park.

He also played twice for Republic of Ireland in 2019, facing Bulgaria and New Zealand in friendly matches.

Pressley said: “He fits the profile.

“He was a goalkeeper we identified prior to the window closing when it looked like Trevor might be going to Ross County.

“We just felt that now was the right time, because Harry’s also spoke to us and our goalkeeping coach about going on loan, and we think it’s a good thing.

“Although it gives me more headaches, the only way you can improve the club is by having good competition for places.”

