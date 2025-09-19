Dundee team news and what the Opta stats say ahead of crucial Livi clash

Dundee and Livingston go head-to-head at Dens Park aiming to bring lengthy unwanted runs to an end.

The only Premiership clash of the weekend is a crucial opportunity for both sides to gain a much-needed three points.

The Dark Blues remain winless after the first five matches of the season, while Livi can open up a five-point gap over Steven Pressley’s side.

Both have the chance to go third in the early-season table – a win for the visitors sends them clear in that position while the Dee need a win by four goals to do so.

Dundee v Livi team news

It’s a massive game for Pressley as he goes in search of a first league win since taking over in the summer.

Victory would also help Dundee’s dreadfully poor home record of just one league win in 2025.

And they will have to soldier on without the creative influence of Yan Dhanda after his suspension was upheld following an appeal this week.

Also out are central midfielders Paul Digby (calf) and Cesar Garza (international duty).

Nearing a return, though, is winger Charlie Reilly. He started full training last week following recovery from a broken collarbone.

If he is not in the squad this weekend, he’ll be in contention to face St Mirren the following Saturday.

Former Dee stalwart Cammy Kerr is still waiting to make his Livingston debut but is ahead of schedule on his long-term injury.

Livi hope to welcome back striker Jeremy Bokila and defender Shane Blaney. Out are Cristian Montano and Aidan Denholm.

Opta stats

Our friends at Opta have compiled some pre-match stats including an unwanted record for the Dee against newly-promoted sides and a dreadful run of away form for Livi.

The game also sees the oldest squad in the Premiership take on one of the youngest.