Dundee team news and what the Opta stats say ahead of crucial Livi clash

It's a contest of young vs old at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Steven Pressley will face David Martindale's Livingston for the first time this weekend. Images: SNS
Dundee and Livingston go head-to-head at Dens Park aiming to bring lengthy unwanted runs to an end.

The only Premiership clash of the weekend is a crucial opportunity for both sides to gain a much-needed three points.

The Dark Blues remain winless after the first five matches of the season, while Livi can open up a five-point gap over Steven Pressley’s side.

Both have the chance to go third in the early-season table – a win for the visitors sends them clear in that position while the Dee need a win by four goals to do so.

Dundee v Livi team news

Yan Dhanda
Yan Dhanda will miss the weekend clash through suspension. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

It’s a massive game for Pressley as he goes in search of a first league win since taking over in the summer.

Victory would also help Dundee’s dreadfully poor home record of just one league win in 2025.

And they will have to soldier on without the creative influence of Yan Dhanda after his suspension was upheld following an appeal this week.

Also out are central midfielders Paul Digby (calf) and Cesar Garza (international duty).

Charlie Reilly
Charlie Reilly has returned to training for Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Nearing a return, though, is winger Charlie Reilly. He started full training last week following recovery from a broken collarbone.

If he is not in the squad this weekend, he’ll be in contention to face St Mirren the following Saturday.

Former Dee stalwart Cammy Kerr is still waiting to make his Livingston debut but is ahead of schedule on his long-term injury.

Livi hope to welcome back striker Jeremy Bokila and defender Shane Blaney. Out are Cristian Montano and Aidan Denholm.

Opta stats

Our friends at Opta have compiled some pre-match stats including an unwanted record for the Dee against newly-promoted sides and a dreadful run of away form for Livi.

The game also sees the oldest squad in the Premiership take on one of the youngest.

Mo Sylla
Mo Sylla is set to return to Dundee in a Livi shirt this weekend. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
  • Dundee won each of their three league meetings with Livingston the last season the two sides faced in 2023-24 – their longest ever top-flight winning run over the Lions.
  • Dundee have won just one of their last 12 Scottish Premiership home games against newly promoted opponents (D4 L7), and none of their last seven (D3 L4) since beating Rangers 2-1 in February 2017.
  • Dundee remain winless in the Scottish Premiership this season (P5 D3 L2), while only Aberdeen have scored fewer goals (0) and earned fewer points (1) in the division this term than the Dee (3 goals, 3 points).
  • Livingston are winless in their last 20 away games in the Scottish Premiership (D5 L15). Only one side has gone longer without a win on the road in the top-flight in the 21st century, with Ross County going 25 without winning from September 2023 to December 2024 – a run the Staggies ended by beating Dundee.
  • The average age of Livingston’s starting XIs in the Scottish Premiership this season has been 28 years and 338 days, the oldest of any side. Meanwhile, Dundee rank third-youngest (25y 188d).

