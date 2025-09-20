Fin Robertson lifts lid on new training ground approach under Dundee technical guru David Longwell

Fin Robertson knows Dundee have to improve if they are to have a successful season – he wants that to begin today against Livingston.

Robertson has started all but two matches for the Dark Blues this season under new boss Steven Pressley.

He grabbed his first Premiership goal on the opening day against Hibs but he wants more.

“I need to improve all over,” Robertson admitted.

“I want to get more numbers, goals and assists.

“I’ve obviously scored the first week but I could have had a few more. There were a couple of chances against Rangers as well.

“It’ll come if you just keep putting in the hard work.”

New training setup

Helping Robertson put in the hard work on that front is the new-look backroom staff at Dundee.

Arriving at the same time as Pressley in the summer was David Longwell in a newly-minted technical manager role.

Longwell has an impressive background in youth development and has been tasked with taking time to individually improve each player in the squad.

So, how does that actually work?

Robertson gives some insight.

“We do stuff pretty much every week,” he revealed.

“Unit work, defenders and midfielders.

“You’ll go and try to build better partnerships with your fellow teammates.

“You can learn how to play together quicker.

“Dave’s really good with that stuff, and Baz (assistant manager Barry Nicholson) as well.

“We’re constantly working to try and build better relationships.

“Everything’s specific. Whether it be passing technique or shooting.

“Arriving in your body position to receive the ball from the centre-halves.

“Just to try to make you have a better impact on the game and be positive in your play.”

Aiming for first win

Robertson wants to make a positive impact on today’s play when Livingston arrive this afternoon.

More importantly, though, he wants the three points.

“It’s important obviously to try and get that first win on the board,” he added.

“Everything becomes a little bit easier.

“The tension goes a little bit and you can play more freely.

“We’re not in panic mode.

“We’re focused and we’re ready to go.”