Fin Robertson lifts lid on new training ground approach under Dundee technical guru David Longwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Fin Robertson lifts lid on new training ground approach under Dundee technical guru David Longwell

Fin Robertson gives insight into the new-look training setup at Dens Park.

Dundee FC player Fin Robertson applauds the fans
Fin Robertson wants a first league victory for Dundee this afternoon. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Fin Robertson knows Dundee have to improve if they are to have a successful season – he wants that to begin today against Livingston.

Robertson has started all but two matches for the Dark Blues this season under new boss Steven Pressley.

He grabbed his first Premiership goal on the opening day against Hibs but he wants more.

“I need to improve all over,” Robertson admitted.

“I want to get more numbers, goals and assists.

Fin Robertson celebrates his first-ever Dundee league goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Fin Robertson celebrates his first-ever Dundee league goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“I’ve obviously scored the first week but I could have had a few more. There were a couple of chances against Rangers as well.

“It’ll come if you just keep putting in the hard work.”

New training setup

Helping Robertson put in the hard work on that front is the new-look backroom staff at Dundee.

Arriving at the same time as Pressley in the summer was David Longwell in a newly-minted technical manager role.

Longwell has an impressive background in youth development and has been tasked with taking time to individually improve each player in the squad.

So, how does that actually work?

Robertson gives some insight.

“We do stuff pretty much every week,” he revealed.

Dundee head coach Steven Pressley and technical manager David Longwell in discussion
Dundee head coach Steven Pressley and technical manager David Longwell in discussion on the touchline. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“Unit work, defenders and midfielders.

“You’ll go and try to build better partnerships with your fellow teammates.

“You can learn how to play together quicker.

“Dave’s really good with that stuff, and Baz (assistant manager Barry Nicholson) as well.

“We’re constantly working to try and build better relationships.

“Everything’s specific. Whether it be passing technique or shooting.

“Arriving in your body position to receive the ball from the centre-halves.

“Just to try to make you have a better impact on the game and be positive in your play.”

Aiming for first win

Luke McCowan curls a beauty of a free-kick into the top corner. Image: Shutterstock
Livingston’s last visit to Dens Park saw a Luke McCowan free-kick earn a 1-0 win for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

Robertson wants to make a positive impact on today’s play when Livingston arrive this afternoon.

More importantly, though, he wants the three points.

“It’s important obviously to try and get that first win on the board,” he added.

“Everything becomes a little bit easier.

“The tension goes a little bit and you can play more freely.

“We’re not in panic mode.

“We’re focused and we’re ready to go.”

More from Dundee FC

Craig and Drew Wighton with gardening tools
Ex-Dundee FC star Craig Wighton swaps football boots for gardening gloves
Dundee boss Steven Pressley will face David Martindale's Livingston for the first time this weekend. Images: SNS
Dundee team news and what the Opta stats say ahead of crucial Livi clash
Kieran O'Hara
Dundee's four-goalkeeper headache analysed as Steven Pressley opens up on Trevor Carson and Harry…
Yan Dhanda
Dundee boss Steven Pressley rails against Yan Dhanda decision - but how will he…
3
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan compensation latest as Dundee set to reject Rangers and…
10
Charlie Adam
Charlie Adam gives verdict on Dundee as he makes ONE key demand
2
Kieran O'Hara
Dundee snap up free agent Kieran O'Hara - reason behind signing FOURTH goalkeeper revealed
Dhanda
Dundee's midfield options squeezed further as Yan Dhanda appeal fails
2
Luke Graham celebrates
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee deserve praise for gutsy Motherwell response
Dhanda
Dundee appeal Yan Dhanda red card as ex-Premier League striker backs ref decision

Conversation