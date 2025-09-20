Dundee showed ‘amazing courage’ to win Livi thriller says Steven Pressley after admitting Dee ‘lost their way’

Steven Pressley hailed Dundee’s “amazing courage” to earn their first Premiership win of the season after a chaotic 3-2 victory over Livingston.

Goals from Simon Murray and Joe Westley – both set up by Cameron Congreve – had the Dark Blues seemingly cruising at 2-0 up going into the final 20 minutes.

But a nightmare 10 minutes from Clark Robertson saw the visitors draw level after his own goal was followed up by giving away a penalty.

Jeremy Bokila fired Livingston level from the spot with seven minutes remaining before it all kicked off in stoppage time.

Livi had the momentum and thought they were going to grab a dramatic winner as Lewis Smith knocked the ball goalwards.

However, Jon McCracken saved before Ryan Astley cleared the loose ball off the line.

Dundee immediately broke and sub Charlie Reilly was tripped by Danny Wilson in the area and referee Ross Hardie pointed to the spot.

VAR told the official to go to the monitor but Hardie stuck to his original decision and the Dark Blues had the chance to take all three points.

Callum Jones was the man to step up and he fired confidently into the corner to give the Dark Blues their first league win of the season in dramatic style.

‘Amazing courage’

“It’s huge,” Pressley said post-match.

“You always want that first win of the season. It just breeds confidence. It breeds belief in the squad.

“And, of course, for our supporters, it’ll give them some hope.

“I thought for 70 minutes we did reasonably well. We showed much more attacking intent.

“We carried out what we’d worked towards reasonably well and were quite effective on the transitions.

“And we looked like a team capable of scoring, which was pleasing.

“But the changes that we made, we were affected in the last 20 minutes. And we really lost our way.

“I spoke to the team before the game because one of the words I used was showing real courage.

“Because I want us to play more, I want us to trust ourselves more. And I thought we’d seen that in the game.

“We really at times showed much more belief in possession.

“We showed amazing courage to go from 2-0 up to 2-2 and then win the game.

“And I was really pleased for Charlie Reilly.”

‘I was nearly down the tunnel!’

Pressley, though, admitted he feared the worst when Livi went forward on 93 minutes and Smith had the chance to win it.

“Oh, my God – I was nearly down the tunnel at that point!” Pressley added.

“After giving so much to the game, we could have lost it in the last minute. There’s no doubt about it.

“Again, a big save from Jon McCracken.

“He’s made some good saves and big moments in games.

“We’ve taken a lot of confidence from today.

“We’re in transition. I keep saying that. I think we’re a long way off where we need to be.

“But to get results in this Premiership, especially against a really spirited Livingston side, you have to show one thing and that’s courage.

“And we showed that in abundance today.”

With no other Premiership game this weekend, the three points sees Dundee move level with Hibs and St Mirren in third place.