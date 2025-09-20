Dundee showed ‘amazing courage’ to win Livi thriller says Steven Pressley after admitting Dee ‘lost their way’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee showed ‘amazing courage’ to win Livi thriller says Steven Pressley after admitting Dee ‘lost their way’

A chaotic stoppage time saw the Dark Blues pick up their first league win of the campaign in dramatic fashion.

By George Cran
Callum Jones celebrates
Callum Jones celebrates after his last-gasp penalty won the game for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Steven Pressley hailed Dundee’s “amazing courage” to earn their first Premiership win of the season after a chaotic 3-2 victory over Livingston.

Goals from Simon Murray and Joe Westley – both set up by Cameron Congreve – had the Dark Blues seemingly cruising at 2-0 up going into the final 20 minutes.

But a nightmare 10 minutes from Clark Robertson saw the visitors draw level after his own goal was followed up by giving away a penalty.

Jeremy Bokila fired Livingston level from the spot with seven minutes remaining before it all kicked off in stoppage time.

Livi had the momentum and thought they were going to grab a dramatic winner as Lewis Smith knocked the ball goalwards.

Dundee celebrate their late winner. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

However, Jon McCracken saved before Ryan Astley cleared the loose ball off the line.

Dundee immediately broke and sub Charlie Reilly was tripped by Danny Wilson in the area and referee Ross Hardie pointed to the spot.

VAR told the official to go to the monitor but Hardie stuck to his original decision and the Dark Blues had the chance to take all three points.

Callum Jones was the man to step up and he fired confidently into the corner to give the Dark Blues their first league win of the season in dramatic style.

‘Amazing courage’

“It’s huge,” Pressley said post-match.

“You always want that first win of the season. It just breeds confidence. It breeds belief in the squad.

Dundee boss Steven Pressley got the better of Livi and David Martindale. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“And, of course, for our supporters, it’ll give them some hope.

“I thought for 70 minutes we did reasonably well. We showed much more attacking intent.

“We carried out what we’d worked towards reasonably well and were quite effective on the transitions.

“And we looked like a team capable of scoring, which was pleasing.

“But the changes that we made, we were affected in the last 20 minutes. And we really lost our way.

“I spoke to the team before the game because one of the words I used was showing real courage.

Simon Murray and Joe Westley were on target for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“Because I want us to play more, I want us to trust ourselves more. And I thought we’d seen that in the game.

“We really at times showed much more belief in possession.

“We showed amazing courage to go from 2-0 up to 2-2 and then win the game.

“And I was really pleased for Charlie Reilly.”

‘I was nearly down the tunnel!’

Pressley, though, admitted he feared the worst when Livi went forward on 93 minutes and Smith had the chance to win it.

“Oh, my God – I was nearly down the tunnel at that point!” Pressley added.

“After giving so much to the game, we could have lost it in the last minute. There’s no doubt about it.

“Again, a big save from Jon McCracken.

Jones wins it for Dundee
Jones wins it for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“He’s made some good saves and big moments in games.

“We’ve taken a lot of confidence from today.

“We’re in transition. I keep saying that. I think we’re a long way off where we need to be.

“But to get results in this Premiership, especially against a really spirited Livingston side, you have to show one thing and that’s courage.

“And we showed that in abundance today.”

With no other Premiership game this weekend, the three points sees Dundee move level with Hibs and St Mirren in third place.

