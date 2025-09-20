David Martindale insists ref was wrong to ignore VAR on crucial Dundee penalty in dramatic Dens defeat

Frustrated David Martindale “can’t get his head around” the penalty decision that saw Dundee take all three points against his Livingston side.

The visitors came from 2-0 down to level at 2-2 thanks to Jeremy Bokila’s penalty on 83 minutes before a chaotic stoppage time saw Martindale’s men miss the chance to win the game.

Moments later, Dundee break and Charlie Reilly is brought down by Danny Wilson in the other box.

Referee Ross Hardie pointed to the spot but was then instructed to review the decision on the monitor by VAR Steven McLean.

Hardie stuck to his original decision, however, and gave Callum Jones the chance to win the game which he duly took.

‘Four legal goals’

Martindale was clearly not happy with the decision.

“It was a half-decent game of football for the neutral with four legal goals out of the five,” he said post-match.

“Lewis Smith has to score to make it 3-2.

“He did well to get onto it but the execution has to be better.

“If he scores we win the game and then they get the penalty.

“My opinion is Danny Wilson pulled out of the challenge, plants his foot and the Dundee player initiates contact.

“We watched it back and were pretty confident it would be overturned.

“When the ref is then sent to the monitor, the information is that you’ve probably made the wrong decision.

“But he sticks to his guns and gives the penalty and I find it hard to understand that.

‘I don’t enjoy VAR’

“How are we getting these decisions wrong when the VAR official has told him to have a look?

“It’s not a penalty for me and I told the referee after the game, ‘You better hope you have got it right’.

“I told him it will be scrutinised on every show.

“I will take it on the chin if I am wrong but I can’t get my head around why it’s given.

“We should be sitting here talking about the game but we aren’t – because of VAR.

“I don’t enjoy VAR in the Premiership. I did enjoy the Championship last season without it.

“If I’d lost that penalty last season, I’d have been annoyed but you’d take it on the chin as a bad decision.

“But we have VAR in the Premiership and I can’t get my head around how that has been given.”