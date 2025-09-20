David Martindale insists ref was wrong to ignore VAR on crucial Dundee penalty in dramatic Dens defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Martindale insists ref was wrong to ignore VAR on crucial Dundee penalty in dramatic Dens defeat

The Dark Blues took all three points thanks to Callum Jones's stoppage-time spot-kick.

By George Cran
David Martindale
Livingston boss David Martindale was frustrated after losing ta Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Frustrated David Martindale “can’t get his head around” the penalty decision that saw Dundee take all three points against his Livingston side.

The visitors came from 2-0 down to level at 2-2 thanks to Jeremy Bokila’s penalty on 83 minutes before a chaotic stoppage time saw Martindale’s men miss the chance to win the game.

Moments later, Dundee break and Charlie Reilly is brought down by Danny Wilson in the other box.

Referee Ross Hardie pointed to the spot but was then instructed to review the decision on the monitor by VAR Steven McLean.

Jones wins it for Dundee
Jones wins it for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Hardie stuck to his original decision, however, and gave Callum Jones the chance to win the game which he duly took.

‘Four legal goals’

Martindale was clearly not happy with the decision.

“It was a half-decent game of football for the neutral with four legal goals out of the five,” he said post-match.

“Lewis Smith has to score to make it 3-2.

“He did well to get onto it but the execution has to be better.

“If he scores we win the game and then they get the penalty.

“My opinion is Danny Wilson pulled out of the challenge, plants his foot and the Dundee player initiates contact.

Dundee sub Charlie Reilly goes down under Danny Wilson's challenge to win Dundee the penalty to win the game. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee sub Charlie Reilly goes down under Danny Wilson’s challenge to win Dundee the penalty to win the game. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“We watched it back and were pretty confident it would be overturned.

“When the ref is then sent to the monitor, the information is that you’ve probably made the wrong decision.

“But he sticks to his guns and gives the penalty and I find it hard to understand that.

‘I don’t enjoy VAR’

“How are we getting these decisions wrong when the VAR official has told him to have a look?

“It’s not a penalty for me and I told the referee after the game, ‘You better hope you have got it right’.

“I told him it will be scrutinised on every show.

“I will take it on the chin if I am wrong but I can’t get my head around why it’s given.

Callum Jones celebrates
Callum Jones celebrates after his last-gasp penalty won the game for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“We should be sitting here talking about the game but we aren’t – because of VAR.

“I don’t enjoy VAR in the Premiership. I did enjoy the Championship last season without it.

“If I’d lost that penalty last season, I’d have been annoyed but you’d take it on the chin as a bad decision.

“But we have VAR in the Premiership and I can’t get my head around how that has been given.”

