Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Steven Pressley picks out key impact of Dundee frontmen in Livi win as he hails ‘real sniffer of goals’

The Dark Blues ran out 3-2 winners to grab their first Premiership win of the season.

By George Cran
Simon Murray and Joe Westley were on target for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Simon Murray and Joe Westley were on target for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Dundee doubled their Premiership goal tally in their dramatic victory over Livingston.

Callum Jones stole the headlines with his last-gasp penalty but boss Steven Pressley was just as pleased with the first two strikes.

Both set up by Cameron Congreve, the first two goals saw two strikers open their league accounts this season.

Skipper Simon Murray bagged 16 Premiership goals last term but has had to wait for his first this time around.

Some smart movement saw him get on the end of Congreve centre to put Dundee 1-0 up.

Simon Murray celebrates alongside Cameron Congreve after they combined to score the opener against Livingston.
Simon Murray celebrates alongside Cameron Congreve after they combined to score the opener against Livingston. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Then a sweeping passing move saw Congreve once more find a frontman with his cross in the second half as Joe Westley grabbed his first-ever Dundee goal.

“It’s great,” Pressley said.

“One, for Simon to get up and running.

“He had those two weeks out injured and he’s slowly been finding his rhythm.

“I thought he was really good in the second half last week.

“He looked back to his best on Saturday, which really pleased me.

Joe Westley opens his Dundee scoring account. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“And Joe Westley works tirelessly. He’s such a team player.

“He gives his all for the team and he’s a real sniffer of goals.

“Obviously, when the two strikers you start with score, that’s pleasing.

“And, of course, Cam Congreve, two assists again.

“That was pleasing.”

‘Really difficult time’

There was also plenty of praise for the “courage” of Callum Jones after he stuck away the pressure penalty to win the game after a long wait.

Dundee players mob Callum Jones after Charlie Reilly was fouled for a late penalty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

But also for the man who won the penalty, Charlie Reilly.

Reilly made his first competitive appearance of the season after recovering from a broken collarbone and was brought down by Danny Wilson in stoppage time.

“I was really pleased for Charlie Reilly,” Pressley added.

“Charlie’s had a really difficult time since coming here. He’s been affected by a lot of injuries.

“He’s worked exceptionally hard and in that last 5-10 minutes, he really impacted the game.”

