Did Dundee deserve their VAR luck in chaotic but crucial Livi win?

Dundee doubled both their point and goal tallies to grab a crucial first Premiership victory of the season against Livingston.

In true dark blue fashion, it was anything but straightforward.

Their 2-0 lead looked to be heading towards a deserved victory. But then fans with PTSD from last season’s defensive collapses started suffering horrible flashbacks.

Giving up two-goal leads late in the second half was supposed to be a thing of the past. Evidently not.

Chaos at the end followed with two key moments going Dundee’s way.

The three points was vital and, just about, deserved.

Courier Sport examines all the key talking points from a dramatic day at Dens.

Attack

Dundee have been rightly criticised for their lack of attacking threat this season.

This, though, was their best offensive performance of the campaign. It brought three goals but also a marked difference in intent.

The stats demonstrate that clearly.

Against Livingston, Dundee had more shots than in any league match so far this term – the first time they’d hit double figures.

They created the most ‘big chances’, as determined by Opta, of any game. They more than doubled their biggest number of touches in the opposition box – the previous best was 11 against Motherwell last weekend, this time it was 27.

The xG (a measure of the quality of chances created) of 2.61 was more than the combined total of all four previous Premiership matches.

None of the four strikers in the squad had scored prior to the game. Now, though, two of them are off the mark.

Both Simon Murray and Joe Westley have Cam Congreve to thank for laying chances on a plate in another superb showing from the Swansea loanee.

Murray showed excellent movement to get on the end of the cross while Westley grabbed his first-ever Dundee goal after starting up front for the first time.

Crucial moments for those two.

Subs

The three players crucial to the first two goals were taken off on 77 minutes with the score at 2-1. A big risk taken.

Boss Steven Pressley admitted Dundee lost their way after that change.

The thinking was to see out the game with fresh legs up front and to send on Imari Samuels to help Luke Graham out on the left flank.

Up until that point, Livi hadn’t shown too much attacking quality.

Suddenly, though, on the back of Clark Robertson’s own goal, the Lions won a penalty and the scores were level. But Dundee had taken all their best attacking threats off.

With Tony Yogane subbed earlier, the final stage of the game saw Fin Robertson and Imari Samuels playing as the wingers. And up top were two new strikers yet to burst into life at Dens Park in Ash Hay and Emile Acquah.

The momentum shifted and Livi were the ones looking more likely to win the game.

It was Dundee’s last attacking option off the bench that won the penalty in Charlie Reilly.

And Pressley will have breathed a sigh of relief after his changes backfired.

Penalties

VAR has been in the firing line in recent days after some contentious penalty decisions.

That followed in this game once more.

Livi boss David Martindale was unimpressed by referee Ross Hardie ignoring VAR Steven McLean’s suggestion that he had got the crucial Reilly decision wrong.

Martindale felt Reilly initiated the contact rather than Danny Wilson tripping him.

He has an argument.

There is undeniable contact and Reilly is tripped by Wilson’s leg. Whether the Dundee man initiated things is not entirely clear from the footage, though.

He could well have done.

But, watching it back, could the referee say 100% that it was Reilly putting his leg onto Wilson’s? No, he couldn’t and so he stuck with the original decision.

Wilson’s reaction also didn’t suggest he felt the ref had been had.

Usually when a referee is sent to the monitor, the decision is changed, though.

Dundee got a bit of luck in that key moment. After the travails of the summer and being denied victory at Ibrox, maybe they deserved that wee bit of luck.

Home fans have also argued against the penalty Livingston were awarded after Clark Robertson tripped Lewis Smith.

From the one replay angle shown on DeeTV or Livi’s output (no Sportscene treatment for lowly Dundee v Livi), it looks more like a penalty than not.

Robertson comes across and either gets a touch on the ball or it goes through his legs before taking out Smith.

It’s not clear.

VAR did check it and have more angles than we have seen but did not feel it warranted a monitor review.

It’s probably a penalty. Probably. Who knows any more?

What does it mean?

Victory means Dundee are now third in the Premiership table, level with Hibs and St Mirren. It’s unlikely they will stay there for long.

But they have points on the board.

Games against Livingston in recent seasons have been a bellwether for Dundee – last time they were in the top flight, the Dark Blues beat them three times and finished top six.

The time before, they failed to beat them in four games and were relegated with a whimper.

It’s also the first time since 2017 Dundee have beaten a newly-promoted side and a welcome first home league win of the campaign. Just their second of the year.

Welcome is the word.

Considering the situation this squad was in over the summer and falling short late in the transfer window, winning six points from the first six games is a decent return.

We can clearly see this team is a work in progress and a lot of that work is still to be done.

Pressley has spoken often about needing long-term stability and that to realise his vision for Dundee will take time.

To get that time he needs wins.

This was a big moment for Pressley and his team. The key now is to make sure there are more of these big moments to come.