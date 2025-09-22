Dundee matchwinner Callum Jones reveals how he dealt with penalty pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee matchwinner Callum Jones reveals how he dealt with penalty pressure

The Dark Blues won 3-2 with Jones netting the stoppage-time spot-kick despite Livi's best efforts to put him off.

Callum Jones
Callum Jones wins it for Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Callum Jones demanded the responsibility and burden of pressure to seal Dundee’s first win of the Premiership campaign.

After letting a two-goal lead slip, the Dark Blues were awarded a penalty in stoppage time in one of the final moves of the game.

Skipper Simon Murray is Dundee’s nominated penalty taker but had been replaced on 77 minutes.

No one else on the pitch had taken a spot-kick for the Dee before.

Jones, though, grabbed the ball and kept his cool before sticking the ball in the corner to take all three points.

“I just wanted the ball as soon as I saw it. You’ve got to believe in yourself,” he said.

Dundee's Callum Jones steps up to take the crucial penalty
Dundee’s Callum Jones steps up to take the crucial penalty. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

“I’ve scored a few now in my career. So I wanted to take on that responsibility and get us the three points.

“I’ve not had one to win so late on.

“Obviously, Cracks has made a top save and we’ve gone down the other end and won a penalty.

“The three points is a little bit of weight off the shoulders, because we deserved more from a couple of games.

“We were due a little something from past results. I think definitely we were due a penalty, a late goal or something for the three points.

“Thankfully, we’ve come away with all three, which we’re happy about.

“You see at the end how much it means to all the players when I’m getting squashed at the bottom of 20 lads, or whatever it was.

Dundee players mob Callum Jones after Charlie Reilly was fouled for a late penalty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“We’re all a tight bunch and that’s something you need to be a successful team.

“I’m sure we’ll be OK this year.”

How Jones dealt with the three-minute wait

It took more than three minutes between the referee originally awarding Dundee a penalty before the actual kick being taken.

Jones had grabbed the ball but had a long time to wait and think about the kick itself.

A crucial moment that would mean so much – either way – to the club and its supporters.

So how did he deal with that pressure?

“I just took myself off to the side of the goal while all the commotion was going on.

Callum Jones celebrates
Callum Jones celebrates after his last-gasp penalty won the game for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“I had a little chat with the photographer, had a drink and just tried not to think about it.

“I asked the photographer if he thought it was a penalty and he showed me a photo of him catching his leg. So I was ready when the time came.

“When I put the ball down I could hear players behind me saying the ball isn’t on the spot and them trying everything to put me off.

“You’ve just got to believe in yourself and I’ve scored a few in my career so far.

“So I knew if I just took my time, had a decent strike, then it’s difficult for the keeper, isn’t it?”

Conversation