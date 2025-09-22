Dundee matchwinner Callum Jones reveals how he dealt with penalty pressure

Callum Jones demanded the responsibility and burden of pressure to seal Dundee’s first win of the Premiership campaign.

After letting a two-goal lead slip, the Dark Blues were awarded a penalty in stoppage time in one of the final moves of the game.

Skipper Simon Murray is Dundee’s nominated penalty taker but had been replaced on 77 minutes.

No one else on the pitch had taken a spot-kick for the Dee before.

Jones, though, grabbed the ball and kept his cool before sticking the ball in the corner to take all three points.

“I just wanted the ball as soon as I saw it. You’ve got to believe in yourself,” he said.

“I’ve scored a few now in my career. So I wanted to take on that responsibility and get us the three points.

“I’ve not had one to win so late on.

“Obviously, Cracks has made a top save and we’ve gone down the other end and won a penalty.

“The three points is a little bit of weight off the shoulders, because we deserved more from a couple of games.

“We were due a little something from past results. I think definitely we were due a penalty, a late goal or something for the three points.

“Thankfully, we’ve come away with all three, which we’re happy about.

“You see at the end how much it means to all the players when I’m getting squashed at the bottom of 20 lads, or whatever it was.

“We’re all a tight bunch and that’s something you need to be a successful team.

“I’m sure we’ll be OK this year.”

How Jones dealt with the three-minute wait

It took more than three minutes between the referee originally awarding Dundee a penalty before the actual kick being taken.

Jones had grabbed the ball but had a long time to wait and think about the kick itself.

A crucial moment that would mean so much – either way – to the club and its supporters.

So how did he deal with that pressure?

“I just took myself off to the side of the goal while all the commotion was going on.

“I had a little chat with the photographer, had a drink and just tried not to think about it.

“I asked the photographer if he thought it was a penalty and he showed me a photo of him catching his leg. So I was ready when the time came.

“When I put the ball down I could hear players behind me saying the ball isn’t on the spot and them trying everything to put me off.

“You’ve just got to believe in yourself and I’ve scored a few in my career so far.

“So I knew if I just took my time, had a decent strike, then it’s difficult for the keeper, isn’t it?”