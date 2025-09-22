Crunch decision to award Dundee match-winning penalty against Livi backed by ex-Premier League ref

Ex-Premier League ref Dermot Gallagher has backed the contentious decision to award Dundee a match-winning penalty against Livingston on Saturday.

Livi boss David Martindale made clear his unhappiness after referee Ross Hardie stuck with his original decision following a VAR review.

Seconds after the visitors had seen a glorious chance saved by Dee keeper Jon McCracken, the home side rushed up the other end.

Charlie Reilly broke down the right side of the box and was upended by defender Danny Wilson.

Martindale’s argument was that the Dundee man had initiated the contact.

However, Hardie went to the monitor to look at the clash once more but stuck with his original call of penalty kick.

Callum Jones stepped up to win the game for the Dark Blues.

‘It’s a penalty’

On Sky Sports Ref Watch, both Gallagher and former Premier League striker Jay Bothroyd backed Hardie’s decision.

“I think it’s a penalty,” said Gallagher.

“I think he dangles his leg. And if you watch the defender he thinks it’s a penalty as well, because he gives himself up.

“He puts his hand on his head as much as saying, what have I done?”

Bothroyd gave the players’ perspective, saying: “It’s just a tired, clumsy challenge.

“The winger’s going at him. What he really has to do is just run him down to the line and slide. Stop him getting the ball in the box.

“But obviously, he’s put a leg out there. The winger’s got no place to go, and he’s just running into him.

“He’s seen he’s left his leg there, and he’s running to the leg.

“It’s a penalty.

“You know, it’s good play. I always come back to good play by the attacker.”