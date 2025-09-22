Crunch decision to award Dundee match-winning penalty against Livi backed by ex-Premier League ref

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Crunch decision to award Dundee match-winning penalty against Livi backed by ex-Premier League ref

Official Ross Hardie stuck with his original decision after a VAR check.

By George Cran
Dundee sub Charlie Reilly goes down under Danny Wilson's challenge to win Dundee the penalty to win the game. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Ex-Premier League ref Dermot Gallagher has backed the contentious decision to award Dundee a match-winning penalty against Livingston on Saturday.

Livi boss David Martindale made clear his unhappiness after referee Ross Hardie stuck with his original decision following a VAR review.

Seconds after the visitors had seen a glorious chance saved by Dee keeper Jon McCracken, the home side rushed up the other end.

Charlie Reilly broke down the right side of the box and was upended by defender Danny Wilson.

Martindale’s argument was that the Dundee man had initiated the contact.

David Martindale
Livi boss David Martindale was unhappy with Dundee’s penalty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

However, Hardie went to the monitor to look at the clash once more but stuck with his original call of penalty kick.

Callum Jones stepped up to win the game for the Dark Blues.

‘It’s a penalty’

On Sky Sports Ref Watch, both Gallagher and former Premier League striker Jay Bothroyd backed Hardie’s decision.

“I think it’s a penalty,” said Gallagher.

“I think he dangles his leg. And if you watch the defender he thinks it’s a penalty as well, because he gives himself up.

“He puts his hand on his head as much as saying, what have I done?”

Dundee delight: Callum Jones is mobbed by team-mates his penalty beat Livi. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Bothroyd gave the players’ perspective, saying: “It’s just a tired, clumsy challenge.

“The winger’s going at him. What he really has to do is just run him down to the line and slide. Stop him getting the ball in the box.

“But obviously, he’s put a leg out there. The winger’s got no place to go, and he’s just running into him.

“He’s seen he’s left his leg there, and he’s running to the leg.

“It’s a penalty.

“You know, it’s good play. I always come back to good play by the attacker.”

