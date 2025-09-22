LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee’s old-school winger is a breath of fresh air at Dens Park

Dundee’s stoppage time victory over Livingston showed just how fine the margins are in football.

It could easily have been a really, really sore on for Dundee.

Had Lewis Smith stuck away his golden chance, the story would have been far different for this Dark Blues side and boss Steven Pressley.

The pressure has been on Pressley from the start – if they are 2-0 up, he takes the most influential attackers off and then loses, fans would be absolutely fizzing.

It was a vital win for him.

And a vital display. His team had been far too passive in their games at Dens Park. Lots of sideways, backwards passing and never really looking like scoring.

This was far better.

Dundee created a lot – that’s encouraging.

Simon Murray got off the mark, that’s huge for the Dark Blues. He was so influential last season and they’ll need goals from him.

Joe Westley, too.

Old-school winger

Plus another great show from Cameron Congreve.

He is an old-school winger. I love to see that.

You don’t see many players like that any more.

A lot of teams want to pass the ball to death to get it up there.

Dundee’s first goal proved you don’t need to pass, pass, pass to create a chance. Get it straight to Congreve, two touches and he is in behind the defence.

He’s direct and positive and that’s exactly what Murray wants. He doesn’t want to be dropping deep and being in a crowd of players, he wants to be around the box and getting on the end of crosses.

The first two goals summed that up perfectly. Nice and positive. Get the ball, drive forward and cut it back. Great to see.

Football gets over-complicated sometimes.

Penalties

Talking over over-complicating things, time to talk about referees and VAR!

On Dundee’s penalty, I can see it both ways.

Charlie Reilly has done great and he takes advantage of Danny Wilson’s position. Wilson moves for the ball and that’s where he’s in trouble.

I see why David Martindale is annoyed but I also see why the penalty was given.

The other one was far more difficult to see.

I think Clark Robertson is a bit clumsy. It looked like a straightforward challenge and if he’d got a proper foot on the ball it would never have been a penalty.

It was harsh.

Both were debatable but Dundee’s penalty was far more of a penalty than the Livi one.

I felt for Clark Robertson. He could probably sort his feet a bit better for the own goal but I’m delighted they got the win.

I’ve been in that position where you’ve had a nightmare and cost a result. Thankfully he didn’t.

It was great to see his reaction at the end and also the reaction from the entire team when the winner went in.

That showed a squad fighting for each other and real togetherness.

That’s a moment that can take this Dundee team places.