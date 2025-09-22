LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee’s old-school winger is a breath of fresh air at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee’s old-school winger is a breath of fresh air at Dens Park

The Dark Blues grabbed a vital three points at the weekend - but there was penalty controversy along the way.

Dundee's Cameron Congreve takes on Livingston. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee’s stoppage time victory over Livingston showed just how fine the margins are in football.

It could easily have been a really, really sore on for Dundee.

Had Lewis Smith stuck away his golden chance, the story would have been far different for this Dark Blues side and boss Steven Pressley.

The pressure has been on Pressley from the start – if they are 2-0 up, he takes the most influential attackers off and then loses, fans would be absolutely fizzing.

It was a vital win for him.

And a vital display. His team had been far too passive in their games at Dens Park. Lots of sideways, backwards passing and never really looking like scoring.

Dundee players mob Callum Jones after his penalty beat Livingston. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

This was far better.

Dundee created a lot – that’s encouraging.

Simon Murray got off the mark, that’s huge for the Dark Blues. He was so influential last season and they’ll need goals from him.

Joe Westley, too.

Old-school winger

Plus another great show from Cameron Congreve.

He is an old-school winger. I love to see that.

You don’t see many players like that any more.

A lot of teams want to pass the ball to death to get it up there.

Dundee’s first goal proved you don’t need to pass, pass, pass to create a chance. Get it straight to Congreve, two touches and he is in behind the defence.

Cameron Congreve
Cameron Congreve (right) was too hot to handle for Livingston. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

He’s direct and positive and that’s exactly what Murray wants. He doesn’t want to be dropping deep and being in a crowd of players, he wants to be around the box and getting on the end of crosses.

The first two goals summed that up perfectly. Nice and positive. Get the ball, drive forward and cut it back. Great to see.

Football gets over-complicated sometimes.

Penalties

Talking over over-complicating things, time to talk about referees and VAR!

On Dundee’s penalty, I can see it both ways.

Charlie Reilly has done great and he takes advantage of Danny Wilson’s position. Wilson moves for the ball and that’s where he’s in trouble.

I see why David Martindale is annoyed but I also see why the penalty was given.

Dundee sub Charlie Reilly goes down under Danny Wilson's challenge to win Dundee the penalty to win the game. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee sub Charlie Reilly goes down under Danny Wilson’s challenge to win Dundee the penalty to win the game. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The other one was far more difficult to see.

I think Clark Robertson is a bit clumsy. It looked like a straightforward challenge and if he’d got a proper foot on the ball it would never have been a penalty.

It was harsh.

Both were debatable but Dundee’s penalty was far more of a penalty than the Livi one.

I felt for Clark Robertson. He could probably sort his feet a bit better for the own goal but I’m delighted they got the win.

Clark Robertson has a moment to forget
Clark Robertson has a moment to forget as he puts through his own goal. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

I’ve been in that position where you’ve had a nightmare and cost a result. Thankfully he didn’t.

It was great to see his reaction at the end and also the reaction from the entire team when the winner went in.

That showed a squad fighting for each other and real togetherness.

That’s a moment that can take this Dundee team places.

