Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Steven Pressley explains substitutions against Livi as he questions VAR use over penalty call

The Dark Blues ran out 3-2 winners at the weekend on a dramatic day at Dens.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park.
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Dundee’s winning goal against Livingston showed the entire squad has “unity and togetherness” after sealing a first Premiership victory of the season.

Callum Jones swept home the penalty kick deep into stoppage time to ignite celebrations in the stands and on the pitch.

Players swamped Jones in front of the Bobby Cox Stand, not just those playing their part on the park but also some like Simon Murray and Joe Westley who joined them from the dugout after being taken off.

Also joining in were the likes of Billy Koumetio and Ethan Ingram, who were unused subs.

“The result first and foremost was the most important thing at the weekend,” boss Steven Pressley told Courier Sport.

Dundee celebrate their late winner.
Players like Billy Koumetio (left), Ethan Ingram (centre), Joe Westley and Simon Murray left the dugout to celebrate Dundee’s winner. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“And I think the players’ reaction, their behaviour during and after the game, demonstrated that there’s a really good spirit, unity and togetherness within the group.

“Even the subs who didn’t get on played their part in terms of creating that unity and togetherness.

“The cultural elements are really important to me and I think they’re really important to the success of any team.

“So that was really pleasing.”

Subs

Pressley has taken some flak from fans unhappy with the substitutions made on 77 minutes.

The three players pivotal to the first two goals – Simon Murray, Joe Westley and Cameron Congreve – were all withdrawn at the same time. Fin Robertson would come off later.

Five minutes later the Dee had seen their lead crumble and Livi looked more likely to find a winner.

Simon Murray celebrates alongside Cameron Congreve after they combined to score the opener against Livingston.
Simon Murray and Cameron Congreve were both subbed off. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Pressley has revealed the substitutions were forced by fatigue.

“Obviously, the rhythm of the game was affected by some of the substitutions,” he said.

“Some of them were enforced changes. Simon indicated to me he needed to come off – he had cramp in his hamstring.

“Fin and Cam both said to me they needed to come off because they’re cramping in their calves.

“I think that affected the rhythm.

“But equally, I think part of that is we need to go through the struggles that we experienced to get better.

“Because there’s an anxiousness.

Joe Westley opens his Dundee scoring account. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“You’ve got to understand that the team has only won one game at home prior to the weekend in the calendar year.

“When you’re leading 2-0, you naturally defend deeper and are less brave in some of the things that we work towards.

“Although you think you’re doing the right thing, it actually often has an adverse effect.

“We didn’t defend with that same bravery in the last 20 minutes.

“I think part of that was we were anxious, we wanted to protect our lead and we wanted to win the game.

“That aspect of it had an effect on our decision making and some of the principles in the final 20 minutes.”

‘Why did it not go to VAR?’

The result, though, did go Dundee’s way thanks to a last-gasp penalty decision.

Clark Robertson's challenge on Lewis Smith was deemed a foul
Clark Robertson’s challenge on Lewis Smith was deemed a foul and a penalty  – Dundee boss Pressley asks why it did not go to a VAR review. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

After Charlie Reilly was tripped by Danny Wilson, referee Ross Hardie was instructed to view it again on the pitchside monitor before sticking with his original decision.

Pressley, though, questions why that didn’t happen for Livingston’s spot-kick.

“The one element that surprised me was that the Charlie Reilly one obviously goes to the VAR,” he said.

“If the Charlie Reilly one goes to VAR, I’m unsure why the Clark one doesn’t go to VAR.

“That’s the part that I’m a little bit unsure about. He certainly makes contact with the ball.

“I’m unsure if it was a penalty. They think it is a penalty but I still think it’s not clear and obvious, I think that something like that should be reviewed by VAR.”

