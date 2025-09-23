Dundee boss Steven Pressley insists Charlie Reilly will have ‘big part to play’ this season – if he does one thing

Steven Pressley expects Charlie Reilly to be a big player for Dundee this season – if he can improve his fitness.

The attacker has suffered injury after injury since signing from Albion Rovers in 2023 following a remarkable goal-filled campaign in League Two.

His first campaign saw him suffer 11 different injuries before his second season brought similar frustration.

Then, in the first friendly of this season, he broke his collarbone and has missed almost three months of football.

But he returned to action from the bench on Saturday against Livingston and made an instant impact by winning the penalty that ultimately saw Dundee win the game.

‘Big part to play’

Pressley was delighted for the 23-year-old and insists the talent is there for him to succeed at Premiership level.

“I hope that gives him a big lift,” the Dundee boss said.

“He was a player that showed signs to me that he could have a real big part to play in our season.

“Prior to coming here I watched quite a lot of his footage.

“He’s got the ability to eliminate. He’s a really good finisher. From an offensive perspective, I think he can create.

“I think he’s just a good technical player.

“He’s got really good size, good athleticism. But I think that his fitness and his robustness need to improve.

“Both of them go hand in hand.

“The fitter you are, the more robust you are.

Elite level

“I think getting him to an elite level of fitness is going to decide the career that he has.

“If we can get him physically to a really high place, to somewhere he’s not been before, then we can really see an exciting talent.

“Working initially first hand with him, he impressed me.

“But he’s been plagued with injury and of course he needs to get rhythm. He’s only 23 years of age but I think he’s a player that is very creative.

“He’s a goalscoring player and I think he could play a big part in our season.

“He had a little bit of an issue after the game but we’re hoping he should be OK.

“If he’s OK, we need to start getting him game minutes starting tonight against Inverness.”

Dundee’s B team travel to the Highland capital to face the League One leaders this evening with Reilly, fitness permitting, and Aaron Donnelly expected to feature in the Challenge Cup clash.