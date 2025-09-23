Dundee boss Steven Pressley insists Charlie Reilly will have ‘big part to play’ this season – if he does one thing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Steven Pressley insists Charlie Reilly will have ‘big part to play’ this season – if he does one thing

The 23-year-old returned from injury to make a big impact against Livingston.

By George Cran
Charlie Reilly
Dundee's Charlie Reilly. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Steven Pressley expects Charlie Reilly to be a big player for Dundee this season – if he can improve his fitness.

The attacker has suffered injury after injury since signing from Albion Rovers in 2023 following a remarkable goal-filled campaign in League Two.

His first campaign saw him suffer 11 different injuries before his second season brought similar frustration.

Then, in the first friendly of this season, he broke his collarbone and has missed almost three months of football.

But he returned to action from the bench on Saturday against Livingston and made an instant impact by winning the penalty that ultimately saw Dundee win the game.

‘Big part to play’

Dundee sub Charlie Reilly goes down under Danny Wilson's challenge to win Dundee the penalty to win the game. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Charlie Reilly won Dundee’s spot-kick that brought victory against Livingston. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Pressley was delighted for the 23-year-old and insists the talent is there for him to succeed at Premiership level.

“I hope that gives him a big lift,” the Dundee boss said.

“He was a player that showed signs to me that he could have a real big part to play in our season.

“Prior to coming here I watched quite a lot of his footage.

“He’s got the ability to eliminate. He’s a really good finisher. From an offensive perspective, I think he can create.

“I think he’s just a good technical player.

“He’s got really good size, good athleticism. But I think that his fitness and his robustness need to improve.

Steven Pressley
Dundee head coach Steven Pressley. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“Both of them go hand in hand.

“The fitter you are, the more robust you are.

Elite level

“I think getting him to an elite level of fitness is going to decide the career that he has.

“If we can get him physically to a really high place, to somewhere he’s not been before, then we can really see an exciting talent.

“Working initially first hand with him, he impressed me.

“But he’s been plagued with injury and of course he needs to get rhythm. He’s only 23 years of age but I think he’s a player that is very creative.

“He’s a goalscoring player and I think he could play a big part in our season.

“He had a little bit of an issue after the game but we’re hoping he should be OK.

“If he’s OK, we need to start getting him game minutes starting tonight against Inverness.”

Dundee’s B team travel to the Highland capital to face the League One leaders this evening with Reilly, fitness permitting, and Aaron Donnelly expected to feature in the Challenge Cup clash.

