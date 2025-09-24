Steven Pressley lays down challenge to Dundee strike pair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Steven Pressley lays down challenge to Dundee strike pair

The trio have found themselves out of the team in recent weeks - how do they get back in?

By George Cran
Steven Pressley gives new signing Emile Acquah instructions. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Steven Pressley gives summer signing Emile Acquah instructions in training. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Strikers Emile Acquah and Ash Hay will get the chance to shine at Dundee insists boss Steven Pressley.

But the head coach has laid down a challenge for the duo.

Neither of the summer signings have found the net yet in the Premiership, though opportunities have been limited.

Acquah started in the league opener, playing 80 minutes against Hibs, but has played just 32 minutes off the bench in five games since.

He is off the mark for Dundee, though, after netting in the Premier Sports Cup.

Hay is yet to score but did lay on Fin Robertson’s goal against the Hibees on opening day.

Ash Hay (No 11) celebrates with Dundee team-mates after Ryan Astley’s goal at Rangers. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The former Brentford kid started the first two matches of the season but has dropped to the bench in the last four games after the return of skipper Simon Murray.

‘Real belief in them’

After finding themselves on the bench in recent weeks, Pressley has been keen to make the duo well aware of the long-term plans for them at Dens.

“We’re running with four strikers just now,” the Dundee gaffer told Courier Sport.

“Ash and Emile probably haven’t had the game time of late that they would really want to have had. And I understand that.

“I actually spoke with them both in the last week.

Dundee boss Steven Pressley worked with Ash Hay at Brentford. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“And one, they’re here for a number of years. So we have real belief in them.

“Two, you sometimes need to show a little bit of patience, but your opportunity will definitely come along.

“It’s a little bit like Tony Yogane, who’s played the last couple of games.

“He found himself out of the team. And then all of a sudden, bang, your opportunity arises.

“And that’s very much where the two of them are at this moment in time.

“They need to make an impact when they come off the bench.

“And they always need to be ready because football changes very quickly. When it comes, they need to grab the opportunity.

Emile Acquah notched his first Dundee goal. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Emile Acquah notched his first Dundee goal in a League Cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“I think that’s the important factor.

“Both of them have been training really well. Both have been working really hard.

“But if you want to be a successful team, you need to have a good squad of players.

“Both of them will play a pivotal role this season.”

