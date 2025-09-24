Steven Pressley lays down challenge to Dundee strike pair

Strikers Emile Acquah and Ash Hay will get the chance to shine at Dundee insists boss Steven Pressley.

But the head coach has laid down a challenge for the duo.

Neither of the summer signings have found the net yet in the Premiership, though opportunities have been limited.

Acquah started in the league opener, playing 80 minutes against Hibs, but has played just 32 minutes off the bench in five games since.

He is off the mark for Dundee, though, after netting in the Premier Sports Cup.

Hay is yet to score but did lay on Fin Robertson’s goal against the Hibees on opening day.

The former Brentford kid started the first two matches of the season but has dropped to the bench in the last four games after the return of skipper Simon Murray.

‘Real belief in them’

After finding themselves on the bench in recent weeks, Pressley has been keen to make the duo well aware of the long-term plans for them at Dens.

“We’re running with four strikers just now,” the Dundee gaffer told Courier Sport.

“Ash and Emile probably haven’t had the game time of late that they would really want to have had. And I understand that.

“I actually spoke with them both in the last week.

“And one, they’re here for a number of years. So we have real belief in them.

“Two, you sometimes need to show a little bit of patience, but your opportunity will definitely come along.

“It’s a little bit like Tony Yogane, who’s played the last couple of games.

“He found himself out of the team. And then all of a sudden, bang, your opportunity arises.

“And that’s very much where the two of them are at this moment in time.

“They need to make an impact when they come off the bench.

“And they always need to be ready because football changes very quickly. When it comes, they need to grab the opportunity.

“I think that’s the important factor.

“Both of them have been training really well. Both have been working really hard.

“But if you want to be a successful team, you need to have a good squad of players.

“Both of them will play a pivotal role this season.”