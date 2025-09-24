Dundee boss Steven Pressley explains Aaron Donnelly absence

Dundee boss Steven Pressley has opened up on Aaron Donnelly’s lack of game time.

The 22-year-old defender made a big impact at Dens Park last season after signing in January from Nottingham Forest.

However, the Northern Ireland internationalist has played just 11 minutes in two substitute appearances this season, despite being fit to feature, and has not made the bench for the last three matches.

“He’s training. He’s working hard. Like all of us managers, we can only select a certain amount of players,” Pressley said of Donnelly.

“Unfortunately, Aaron is missing out at present.

“But his attitude and his way around the group has been a credit to himself.

“He is also in that category where you just never know.

“Football changes so quickly and you might be called upon.

“But the one thing I will say of him – the way he’s training and behaving, if it’s called upon, then he can’t do much more than he’s doing.”