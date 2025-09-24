Dundee boss Steven Pressley explains Aaron Donnelly absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee boss Steven Pressley explains Aaron Donnelly absence

The Northern Irish internationalist has not featured as much as he would like this season.

By George Cran
Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly of Dundee FC. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Dundee boss Steven Pressley has opened up on Aaron Donnelly’s lack of game time.

The 22-year-old defender made a big impact at Dens Park last season after signing in January from Nottingham Forest.

However, the Northern Ireland internationalist has played just 11 minutes in two substitute appearances this season, despite being fit to feature, and has not made the bench for the last three matches.

“He’s training. He’s working hard. Like all of us managers, we can only select a certain amount of players,” Pressley said of Donnelly.

Aaron Donnelly (right) watches Dundee’s win over Livingston with Kieran O’Hara and Yan Dhanda. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“Unfortunately, Aaron is missing out at present.

But his attitude and his way around the group has been a credit to himself.

“He is also in that category where you just never know.

“Football changes so quickly and you might be called upon.

“But the one thing I will say of him – the way he’s training and behaving, if it’s called upon, then he can’t do much more than he’s doing.”

