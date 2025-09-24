Trevor Carson’s Dundee exit back ON after former manager makes his move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Trevor Carson’s Dundee exit back ON after former manager makes his move

Tony Docherty wants Carson to join him at Ross County.

By George Cran
Trevor Carson played a big part in Dundee's first win at Hearts since 2022. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Trevor Carson. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Trevor Carson is closing in on his exit from Dundee after former Dens boss Tony Docherty reignited Ross County’s interest in the goalkeeper.

The 37-year-old has found himself on the bench for the past eight matches after Jon McCracken took the No 1 spot at Dens Park.

In August, he made clear his desire to play first-team football when the transfer window remained open.

Ross County, under Don Cowie, were keen to take him to Dingwall to boost their bid to return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

However, Carson turned down the chance to join on loan last month.

Tony Docherty with his new signing Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty and Trevor Carson could be reunited at Ross County. Image: SNS.

Since then, Cowie has been replaced by Docherty as manager.

The former Dundee boss has already snapped up free agent Scott Fraser, after signing him at Dens Park last season.

And he has now made a move to bring another of his Dark Blues signings to the Highlands.

It is understood Dundee have accepted the season-long loan bid from Ross County for Carson and the deal rests on the experienced keeper agreeing the terms of the switch.

Dundee’s goalkeeper plan

Dundee have cover after signing a fourth goalkeeper in the shape of former Kilmarnock man Kieran O’Hara last week.

Kieran O'Hara
Goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara signed for Dundee last week. Image: David Young

The thinking at Dens at the time would be that Harry Sharp would head out on loan and Carson would stick around to compete for the No 1 spot.

But head coach Steven Pressley’s stance throughout has been that if there was an opportunity to leave that Carson wanted to explore, he wouldn’t stand in his way.

Courier Sport understands Carson’s inability to train every day, due to a knee issue that he has to manage, was part of Pressley’s decision to go with McCracken as his first choice.

Should Carson accept the offer from Ross County this time, which looks likely, Dundee are still pressing ahead with their plan to loan out Sharp this month.

More from Dundee FC

Aaron Donnelly
Dundee boss Steven Pressley explains Aaron Donnelly absence
5
Steven Pressley gives new signing Emile Acquah instructions. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Steven Pressley lays down challenge to Dundee strike pair
2
Charlie Reilly
Dundee boss Steven Pressley insists Charlie Reilly will have 'big part to play' this…
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park.
Dundee boss Steven Pressley explains substitutions against Livi as he questions VAR use over…
5
Dundee's Cameron Congreve takes on Livingston. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee's old-school winger is a breath of fresh air at Dens…
Dundee sub Charlie Reilly goes down under Danny Wilson's challenge to win Dundee the penalty to win the game. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Crunch decision to award Dundee match-winning penalty against Livi backed by ex-Premier League ref
Callum Jones
Dundee matchwinner Callum Jones reveals how he dealt with penalty pressure
Callum Jones celebrates
Did Dundee deserve their VAR luck in chaotic but crucial Livi win?
10
Simon Murray and Joe Westley were on target for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Steven Pressley picks out key impact of Dundee frontmen in Livi win as he…
David Martindale
David Martindale insists ref was wrong to ignore VAR on crucial Dundee penalty in…
7

Conversation