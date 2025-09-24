Trevor Carson’s Dundee exit back ON after former manager makes his move

Trevor Carson is closing in on his exit from Dundee after former Dens boss Tony Docherty reignited Ross County’s interest in the goalkeeper.

The 37-year-old has found himself on the bench for the past eight matches after Jon McCracken took the No 1 spot at Dens Park.

In August, he made clear his desire to play first-team football when the transfer window remained open.

Ross County, under Don Cowie, were keen to take him to Dingwall to boost their bid to return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

However, Carson turned down the chance to join on loan last month.

Since then, Cowie has been replaced by Docherty as manager.

The former Dundee boss has already snapped up free agent Scott Fraser, after signing him at Dens Park last season.

And he has now made a move to bring another of his Dark Blues signings to the Highlands.

It is understood Dundee have accepted the season-long loan bid from Ross County for Carson and the deal rests on the experienced keeper agreeing the terms of the switch.

Dundee’s goalkeeper plan

Dundee have cover after signing a fourth goalkeeper in the shape of former Kilmarnock man Kieran O’Hara last week.

The thinking at Dens at the time would be that Harry Sharp would head out on loan and Carson would stick around to compete for the No 1 spot.

But head coach Steven Pressley’s stance throughout has been that if there was an opportunity to leave that Carson wanted to explore, he wouldn’t stand in his way.

Courier Sport understands Carson’s inability to train every day, due to a knee issue that he has to manage, was part of Pressley’s decision to go with McCracken as his first choice.

Should Carson accept the offer from Ross County this time, which looks likely, Dundee are still pressing ahead with their plan to loan out Sharp this month.