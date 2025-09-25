Dundee boss Steven Pressley reveals ‘dew on the grass’ dilemma and slams transfer compensation rules

Steven Pressley admits his return to Scottish football has been a frustrating test.

The 51-year-old was appointed Dundee manager in the summer after 12 years coaching and managing in English football.

Though he is quite content with how his new-look side is faring on the pitch after a turbulent summer – a “solid start” as he puts it – there are reasons off the pitch that have him tearing his hair out.

Courier Sport revealed Pressley’s frustration with the training pitch at the club’s Gardyne Campus training centre earlier this month.

No irrigation combined with a very dry summer meant the surface was often too dry itself for top-level football training.

Those frustrations continue but Pressley insists problems like these are not down to the club’s current owners – who, despite setbacks, are pushing ahead with a plan to build a new training centre at Riverside Drive – but rather Scottish football as a whole.

Dew on the grass

Asked if he is enjoying his return to the dugout, Pressley replied: “Not really, no! I’m not going to lie to you.

“There’s things around that I don’t like, and there’s things around that I do.

“Wednesday was a great training session, but we trained early to get the dew on the grass.

“We can’t be, as managers, considering when we train so that there is dew on the grass so the ball moves slickly.

“These are the things that frustrate the life out of me.

“Nobody ever considers the challenges when you’re trying to build something and make something better.

“Everyone thinks we all have the perfect platform to do the things we do.

“At this moment in time, we don’t here, and I get frustrated about those things because they are key to performance.

“So, there’s challenges that I get frustrated with.

“We need to put better processes in place around a lot of things in the club, but these aren’t areas for me to get involved in because I’m the head coach.

“For me, it is about enhancing the performance of the team with the players that we have. That’s my job.

“Part of that is the facilities, the things that allow us to train properly.

“So, do I enjoy it? I enjoy days on the grass when there’s dew on it!

“But there’s things around the job that’s just impossible these days for managers.

“You are damned if you do, you are damned if you don’t.

“That’s just where we are.

“I think, deep down, if you ask any manager, does he enjoy the job? The answer’s probably no.”

‘Way, way behind’

He added: “This week, we actually trained at RPC (Regional Performance Centre), which is far from perfect for us as well, but we had to train there because the training pitch was so dry.

“Then we come back on Wednesday and we trained early.

“These are things we shouldn’t be considering as coaches. They shouldn’t be.

“In 2025, for a Premiership club, it should be standard that we have that.

“These are my frustrations.

“What I’m saying is I don’t hold the current group accountable. This is something that should have been in place 30 years ago.

“This is something that this club, and for many clubs in Scotland, should have invested in 30 years ago.

“But we’ve not and we’re way, way behind as a result.

“League Two clubs in England are way ahead of us.”

So how can clubs like Dundee close that gap on clubs down south?

“It comes down to investment,” he adds.

“Our game in general doesn’t seem to consider long-term.

“Investment in facilities like this, we see as a cost and not an investment.

“But I think also that our Government needs to support our clubs more and provide us with opportunities to really progress.

“It’s so important to our culture, our people in Scotland, the performance of our teams, and we need to do things to support and help them.”

Compensation process for Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan ‘so wrong’

Something that could help Dundee invest in their infrastructure would be seeing a resolution to the negotiations over fees for departed academy graduates Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan.

Both have played against their former club for Rangers and Hibs respectively but no money has come Dundee’s way as yet. Money is owed because both players were under 23 and the Dark Blues had offered improved contracts.

The Dens Park club feel the offers made by the pair are some way short of what they can accept for losing players as talented as Cameron and Mulligan.

Tribunals for both cases look likely but that will rumble on still further.

That is another frustration for Pressley with Dundee still going without significant fees for the two players.

“That process is a process that’s so wrong,” Pressley said.

“They are performing for other teams just now, we’ve still not got the money for that.

“We need to get things in place that allow a club like us to, in my opinion, outperform where it is.

“You need these processes in place around some other things and good infrastructure, good facilities, to be able to outperform where you are in your investment.

“And we need to improve on that.”