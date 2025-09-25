Dundee boss Steven Pressley reveals ‘dew on the grass’ dilemma and slams transfer compensation rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Steven Pressley reveals ‘dew on the grass’ dilemma and slams transfer compensation rules

The Dark Blues are still to receive fees for Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan's summer exits.

By George Cran
Steven Pressley
Frustrated Steven Pressley in the Dundee dugout. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Steven Pressley admits his return to Scottish football has been a frustrating test.

The 51-year-old was appointed Dundee manager in the summer after 12 years coaching and managing in English football.

Though he is quite content with how his new-look side is faring on the pitch after a turbulent summer – a “solid start” as he puts it – there are reasons off the pitch that have him tearing his hair out.

Courier Sport revealed Pressley’s frustration with the training pitch at the club’s Gardyne Campus training centre earlier this month.

No irrigation combined with a very dry summer meant the surface was often too dry itself for top-level football training.

Those frustrations continue but Pressley insists problems like these are not down to the club’s current owners – who, despite setbacks, are pushing ahead with a plan to build a new training centre at Riverside Drive – but rather Scottish football as a whole.

Dew on the grass

Steven Pressley takes Dundee training on Monday. Image: David Young
Steven Pressley takes Dundee training at the club’s Gardyne Campus facility. Image: David Young

Asked if he is enjoying his return to the dugout, Pressley replied: “Not really, no! I’m not going to lie to you.

“There’s things around that I don’t like, and there’s things around that I do.

“Wednesday was a great training session, but we trained early to get the dew on the grass.

“We can’t be, as managers, considering when we train so that there is dew on the grass so the ball moves slickly.

“These are the things that frustrate the life out of me.

“Nobody ever considers the challenges when you’re trying to build something and make something better.

“Everyone thinks we all have the perfect platform to do the things we do.

“At this moment in time, we don’t here, and I get frustrated about those things because they are key to performance.

“So, there’s challenges that I get frustrated with.

The proposed community football hub is situated at the city's Riverside pitches. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects
Dundee hope to see plans for a new training centre at Riverside Drive realised. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects

“We need to put better processes in place around a lot of things in the club, but these aren’t areas for me to get involved in because I’m the head coach.

“For me, it is about enhancing the performance of the team with the players that we have. That’s my job.

“Part of that is the facilities, the things that allow us to train properly.

“So, do I enjoy it? I enjoy days on the grass when there’s dew on it!

“But there’s things around the job that’s just impossible these days for managers.

“You are damned if you do, you are damned if you don’t.

“That’s just where we are.

“I think, deep down, if you ask any manager, does he enjoy the job? The answer’s probably no.”

‘Way, way behind’

He added: “This week, we actually trained at RPC (Regional Performance Centre), which is far from perfect for us as well, but we had to train there because the training pitch was so dry.

“Then we come back on Wednesday and we trained early.

“These are things we shouldn’t be considering as coaches. They shouldn’t be.

“In 2025, for a Premiership club, it should be standard that we have that.

“These are my frustrations.

“What I’m saying is I don’t hold the current group accountable. This is something that should have been in place 30 years ago.

Steven Pressley takes Dundee training at RPC alongside Tony Yogane
Steven Pressley takes Dundee training at RPC this week alongside Tony Yogane. Image: Dundee FC

“This is something that this club, and for many clubs in Scotland, should have invested in 30 years ago.

“But we’ve not and we’re way, way behind as a result.

“League Two clubs in England are way ahead of us.”

So how can clubs like Dundee close that gap on clubs down south?

“It comes down to investment,” he adds.

“Our game in general doesn’t seem to consider long-term.

“Investment in facilities like this, we see as a cost and not an investment.

“But I think also that our Government needs to support our clubs more and provide us with opportunities to really progress.

“It’s so important to our culture, our people in Scotland, the performance of our teams, and we need to do things to support and help them.”

Compensation process for Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan ‘so wrong’

Something that could help Dundee invest in their infrastructure would be seeing a resolution to the negotiations over fees for departed academy graduates Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan.

Lyall Cameron lined up against his old side. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Lyall Cameron played for Rangers against Dundee in the 1-1 draw in August. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Both have played against their former club for Rangers and Hibs respectively but no money has come Dundee’s way as yet. Money is owed because both players were under 23 and the Dark Blues had offered improved contracts.

The Dens Park club feel the offers made by the pair are some way short of what they can accept for losing players as talented as Cameron and Mulligan.

Tribunals for both cases look likely but that will rumble on still further.

That is another frustration for Pressley with Dundee still going without significant fees for the two players.

“That process is a process that’s so wrong,” Pressley said.

“They are performing for other teams just now, we’ve still not got the money for that.

“We need to get things in place that allow a club like us to, in my opinion, outperform where it is.

“You need these processes in place around some other things and good infrastructure, good facilities, to be able to outperform where you are in your investment.

“And we need to improve on that.”

More from Dundee FC

Trevor Carson played a big part in Dundee's first win at Hearts since 2022. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Trevor Carson's Dundee exit back ON after former manager makes his move
2
Aaron Donnelly
Dundee boss Steven Pressley explains Aaron Donnelly absence
6
Steven Pressley gives new signing Emile Acquah instructions. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Steven Pressley lays down challenge to Dundee strike pair
2
Charlie Reilly
Dundee boss Steven Pressley insists Charlie Reilly will have 'big part to play' this…
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park.
Dundee boss Steven Pressley explains substitutions against Livi as he questions VAR use over…
5
Dundee's Cameron Congreve takes on Livingston. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee's old-school winger is a breath of fresh air at Dens…
Dundee sub Charlie Reilly goes down under Danny Wilson's challenge to win Dundee the penalty to win the game. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Crunch decision to award Dundee match-winning penalty against Livi backed by ex-Premier League ref
Callum Jones
Dundee matchwinner Callum Jones reveals how he dealt with penalty pressure
Callum Jones celebrates
Did Dundee deserve their VAR luck in chaotic but crucial Livi win?
10
Simon Murray and Joe Westley were on target for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Steven Pressley picks out key impact of Dundee frontmen in Livi win as he…

Conversation