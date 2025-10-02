Rare and unseen Claudio Caniggia photos show Dundee icon on and off Dens Park pitch

Rare photos of Claudio Caniggia during his spell at Dundee have surfaced ahead of the 25th anniversary of his signing.

They capture the Argentine World Cup icon both on and off the field.

Some have never been seen before.

The collection is being showcased by retired Dundee photographer Dave Martin.

After founding Fotopress in 1968, Dave documented the highs and lows of city life and photographed hundreds of football matches at Dens and Tannadice.

A Dundee United supporter, even Dave was swept up in the excitement when Diego Maradona’s best friend swapped Buenos Aires for Broughty Ferry.

“Claudio was quite shy but he was always very friendly,” said Dave.

“I photographed him quite a lot after he signed for Dundee in October 2000.

“I was there when he was unveiled during a press conference and covered his first game at Dens Park when he scored a brilliant goal against Motherwell.

“He was a fantastic player for Dundee.

“I also found him a nice guy off the pitch.”

Arrival of a global icon

Caniggia had been capped 50 times for Argentina and scored 16 goals, including four in eight matches at the 1990 and 1994 World Cups.

He was unveiled at a packed press conference at Dens Park in October 2000 which brought journalists from all corners of the country to Dundee.

I got you under my skin

Argentina international Beto Carranza was unveiled at the same press conference but was almost overlooked, such was the furore surrounding Caniggia.

Among the hysteria, one report claimed “the old city of Dundee has not been this mind-boggled since the days when Sinatra and the Beatles arrived in town”.

World Cup dream

Caniggia took part in double training stints to get his fitness up to scratch.

He was motivated by a desire to be part of the Bonetti cosmopolitan revolution and subsequently force his way into Argentina’s 2002 World Cup squad.

Dream Dens debut

He scored in the last minute on his debut to seal a Dundee win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie in true Roy of the Rovers fashion.

Caniggia scored the next week on his home debut against Motherwell where he turned his marker before beating Stevie Woods with a chip from 25 yards.

Going the extra mile

Caniggia impressed his team-mates with his dedication.

He would regularly stay behind after training for additional shooting practise.

The Bonetti revolution

Caniggia knew manager Ivano Bonetti from his time playing in Italy.

“Claudio is an incredible player, as skilful a footballer as I have ever seen,” he said.

Caniggia was an instant hit

Caniggia in full flow in a game against Celtic in December 2000.

His quick feet, speed and trickiness caused Celtic problems throughout.

Winter sky

Caniggia and Beto Carranza tackling the snow during winter training.

Dundee was among the worst-hit as Arctic weather battered much of Britain.

Unwanted Christmas card

Caniggia surrounded during a game against Aberdeen in December 2000.

He was sent off after the final whistle following a 2-2 draw.

Christmas wishes

Bonetti and Caniggia wearing Santa hats in December 2000.

They wished the fans a happy Christmas before heading to Italy for a winter break.

Dave provided the hats.

Extending his stay

Caniggia wearing a City of Discovery campaign baseball cap.

He agreed a two-and-a-half year extended deal worth £1.5 million in January 2001.

A man for all seasons

Caniggia was Dundee’s man for all seasons.

He experienced rain, snow and sunshine during his Indian summer at Dens Park.

Caniggia’s little helpers

Caniggia’s children Alexander and Charlotte in February 2001.

They wrapped up and were clearing snow from the training ground entrance.

On the charge

Caniggia’s presence saw Dundee’s games broadcast in South America, New Zealand, Australia and even the West Indies.

Style magazine GQ also turned up to write a feature on the club.

Caniggia was box-office star

Caniggia in action on a cold day against Rangers at Dens in February 2001.

The game was shown live in 132 countries, including customers paying £8 on pay-per-view in the UK, much of Europe and the whole of South America.

Shooting star

The Argentine in action in the Scottish Cup replay against Hearts in March 2001.

Dundee were defeated 1-0 by the Edinburgh side.

Argentine allies

Caniggia liked the quietness of Dundee, which helped him think.

He would drive his son Alexander to school before going to training.

Broughty Ferry

Off the pitch, Caniggia loved drinking coffee and would spend the afternoon in the Italian ice cream shop Visocchi’s in Broughty Ferry.

He grew to love the city but became a target for Celtic and Rangers.

The end of the love affair

Dundee managed to reach the top-six in Caniggia’s first season.

Caniggia’s stock was rising and there was speculation he would be leaving.

Claudio and Fabian

Caniggia training with Fabian Caballero towards the end of the season.

Caballero had missed most of the season through injury.

The final game

Caballero realised a boyhood dream by lining up alongside Caniggia for a league game against Hibs at Dens in April 2001.

Ivano Bonetti had become so disappointed at his side’s poor home form that he took the unusual decision of taking over the away dugout.

No fairytale ending

Caniggia and Caballero were kept largely quiet throughout by Hibs.

Alex McLeish’s side won the game 2-0.

Leaving Dens

The Hibs game was Caniggia’s final match for Dundee.

A transfer fee was finally agreed with Rangers and he moved to Ibrox.

Off to Ibrox

When the completed deal was announced, Dundee were quick to pay tribute to Caniggia’s “outstanding” contribution to the club since he arrived in October.

He scored a total of eight goals in 25 league and cup games for Dundee.

Back in town

Caniggia has always spoken fondly of his time in Dundee.

Dave photographed him returning to a hero’s welcome in September 2004 when he conducted the half-time draw during a stalemate against Livingston.

Caniggia got the day’s biggest cheer and remains a legend at Dens Park.

“I enjoyed looking back at these photographs,” said Dave.

“Those were great days.

“It’s a shame that his time at Dundee was so brief but it was unforgettable.”