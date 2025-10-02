Rare and unseen Claudio Caniggia photos show Dundee icon on and off Dens Park pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Rare and unseen Claudio Caniggia photos show Dundee icon on and off Dens Park pitch

Argentine World Cup star Claudio Caniggia signed in October 2000 and is still idolised by Dundee supporters some 25 years after pulling on the number 33 shirt. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan
Claudio Caniggia, wearing a red cap, in January 2001 sitting in the stand at Dens Park.
Claudio Caniggia in January 2001 at Dens Park. Image: Dave Martin.

Rare photos of Claudio Caniggia during his spell at Dundee have surfaced ahead of the 25th anniversary of his signing.

They capture the Argentine World Cup icon both on and off the field.

Some have never been seen before.

The collection is being showcased by retired Dundee photographer Dave Martin.

After founding Fotopress in 1968, Dave documented the highs and lows of city life and photographed hundreds of football matches at Dens and Tannadice.

A Dundee United supporter, even Dave was swept up in the excitement when Diego Maradona’s best friend swapped Buenos Aires for Broughty Ferry.

“Claudio was quite shy but he was always very friendly,” said Dave.

“I photographed him quite a lot after he signed for Dundee in October 2000.

“I was there when he was unveiled during a press conference and covered his first game at Dens Park when he scored a brilliant goal against Motherwell.

“He was a fantastic player for Dundee.

“I also found him a nice guy off the pitch.”

Arrival of a global icon

Claudio Caniggia and Ivano Bonetti laughing during a press conference in October 2000
Claudio Caniggia and Ivano Bonetti in October 2000. Image: Dave Martin.

Caniggia had been capped 50 times for Argentina and scored 16 goals, including four in eight matches at the 1990 and 1994 World Cups.

He was unveiled at a packed press conference at Dens Park in October 2000 which brought journalists from all corners of the country to Dundee.

I got you under my skin

Beto Carranza, Ivano Bonetti and Claudio Caniggia pose for a picture on the Dens Park pitch.
Beto Carranza, Ivano Bonetti and Claudio Caniggia. Image: Dave Martin.

Argentina international Beto Carranza was unveiled at the same press conference but was almost overlooked, such was the furore surrounding Caniggia.

Among the hysteria, one report claimed “the old city of Dundee has not been this mind-boggled since the days when Sinatra and the Beatles arrived in town”.

World Cup dream

Caniggia and his Dundee FC team-mates during a break in training
Caniggia after signing for Dundee. Image: Dave Martin.

Caniggia took part in double training stints to get his fitness up to scratch.

He was motivated by a desire to be part of the Bonetti cosmopolitan revolution and subsequently force his way into Argentina’s 2002 World Cup squad.

Dream Dens debut

Claudio Caniggia running with the ball against Motherwell, as an opposition player chases after him.
Claudio Caniggia in action against Motherwell. Image: Dave Martin.

He scored in the last minute on his debut to seal a Dundee win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie in true Roy of the Rovers fashion.

Caniggia scored the next week on his home debut against Motherwell where he turned his marker before beating Stevie Woods with a chip from 25 yards.

Going the extra mile

Caniggia going through shooting drill.
Caniggia going through another drill. Image: Dave Martin.

Caniggia impressed his team-mates with his dedication.

He would regularly stay behind after training for additional shooting practise.

The Bonetti revolution

Caniggia and Bonetti on the training ground
Caniggia and Bonetti on the training ground. Image: Dave Martin.

Caniggia knew manager Ivano Bonetti from his time playing in Italy.

“Claudio is an incredible player, as skilful a footballer as I have ever seen,” he said.

Caniggia was an instant hit

Caniggia goes past a tackler in the 1-0 defeat to Celtic at Dens Park
Caniggia in the 1-0 defeat to Celtic at Dens Park. Image: Dave Martin.

Caniggia in full flow in a game against Celtic in December 2000.

His quick feet, speed and trickiness caused Celtic problems throughout.

Winter sky

Claudio Caniggia and a team-mate in training gear during heavy snow
The Argentine endured all weathers during his Dundee spell. Image: Dave Martin.

Caniggia and Beto Carranza tackling the snow during winter training.

Dundee was among the worst-hit as Arctic weather battered much of Britain.

Unwanted Christmas card

Four Aberdeen FC players crowd out Caniggia
Aberdeen players targeting Caniggia. Image: Dave Martin.

Caniggia surrounded during a game against Aberdeen in December 2000.

He was sent off after the final whistle following a 2-2 draw.

Christmas wishes

Bonetti and Caniggia wearing Santa hats in December 2000
Dave provided the Santa hats for the Dundee duo. Image: Dave Martin.

Bonetti and Caniggia wearing Santa hats in December 2000.

They wished the fans a happy Christmas before heading to Italy for a winter break.

Dave provided the hats.

Extending his stay

Claudio Caniggia in the Dens Park stand
Claudio Caniggia in the Dens Park stand. Image: DC Thomson.

Caniggia wearing a City of Discovery campaign baseball cap.

He agreed a two-and-a-half year extended deal worth £1.5 million in January 2001.

A man for all seasons

Dundee FC striker Claudio Caniggia on the training ground in the rain.
Caniggia on the training ground in the rain. Image: Dave Martin.

Caniggia was Dundee’s man for all seasons.

He experienced rain, snow and sunshine during his Indian summer at Dens Park.

Caniggia’s little helpers

Caniggia's children Alexander and Charlotte wrapped up warm and clearing snow from the training ground entrance.
Charlotte and Alexander getting to work. Image: Dave Martin.

Caniggia’s children Alexander and Charlotte in February 2001.

They wrapped up and were clearing snow from the training ground entrance.

On the charge

Claudio Caniggia on the ball during his Dundee FC spell.
Caniggia on the ball during his Dundee spell. Image: Dave Martin.

Caniggia’s presence saw Dundee’s games broadcast in South America, New Zealand, Australia and even the West Indies.

Style magazine GQ also turned up to write a feature on the club.

Caniggia was box-office star

Rangers player Scott Wilson keeping a close eye on Dundee's Claudio Caniggia, who has the ball
Scott Wilson keeping a close eye on Caniggia. Image: Dave Martin.

Caniggia in action on a cold day against Rangers at Dens in February 2001.

The game was shown live in 132 countries, including customers paying £8 on pay-per-view in the UK, much of Europe and the whole of South America.

Shooting star

Caniggia fires in a shot against Hearts.
Caniggia fires in a shot against Hearts. Image: Dave Martin.

The Argentine in action in the Scottish Cup replay against Hearts in March 2001.

Dundee were defeated 1-0 by the Edinburgh side.

Argentine allies

Beto Carranza and Caniggia on the Dundee training ground.
Carranza and Caniggia on the training ground. Image: Dave Martin.

Caniggia liked the quietness of Dundee, which helped him think.

He would drive his son Alexander to school before going to training.

Broughty Ferry

Caniggia in the Dundee away kit. Image: Dave Martin.

Off the pitch, Caniggia loved drinking coffee and would spend the afternoon in the Italian ice cream shop Visocchi’s in Broughty Ferry.

He grew to love the city but became a target for Celtic and Rangers.

The end of the love affair

Bonetti and Caniggia in discussions during training
Bonetti and Caniggia in discussions. Image: Dave Martin.

Dundee managed to reach the top-six in Caniggia’s first season.

Caniggia’s stock was rising and there was speculation he would be leaving.

Claudio and Fabian

Smiles from Caniggia and Caballero on the training ground, as they juggle a ball.
Smiles from Caniggia and Caballero on the training ground. Image: Dave Martin.

Caniggia training with Fabian Caballero towards the end of the season.

Caballero had missed most of the season through injury.

The final game

Caniggia in action against Hibs in 2001, running with the ball past two players
Caniggia in action against Hibs in 2001. Image: Dave Martin.

Caballero realised a boyhood dream by lining up alongside Caniggia for a league game against Hibs at Dens in April 2001.

Ivano Bonetti had become so disappointed at his side’s poor home form that he took the unusual decision of taking over the away dugout.

No fairytale ending

Caniggia tackled by Hibs' Franck Sauzee.
Caniggia tackled by Franck Sauzee. Image: Dave Martin.

Caniggia and Caballero were kept largely quiet throughout by Hibs.

Alex McLeish’s side won the game 2-0.

Leaving Dens

Caniggia smiles outside Dens Park while leaving for the final time.
Caniggia leaving for the final time. Image: Dave Martin.

The Hibs game was Caniggia’s final match for Dundee.

A transfer fee was finally agreed with Rangers and he moved to Ibrox.

Off to Ibrox

Caniggia and son Alexander heading for the car park exit.
Caniggia and Alexander heading for the exit. Image: Dave Martin.

When the completed deal was announced, Dundee were quick to pay tribute to Caniggia’s “outstanding” contribution to the club since he arrived in October.

He scored a total of eight goals in 25 league and cup games for Dundee.

Back in town

Caniggia on the pitch against Livingston. Image: Dave Martin.

Caniggia has always spoken fondly of his time in Dundee.

Dave photographed him returning to a hero’s welcome in September 2004 when he conducted the half-time draw during a stalemate against Livingston.

Caniggia got the day’s biggest cheer and remains a legend at Dens Park.

“I enjoyed looking back at these photographs,” said Dave.

“Those were great days.

“It’s a shame that his time at Dundee was so brief but it was unforgettable.”

