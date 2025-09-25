Trevor Carson leaves Dundee after agreeing loan switch

Trevor Carson has departed Dundee to rejoin Tony Docherty at Ross County.

The experienced keeper has agreed a season-long loan deal to join the Championship strugglers.

Former Dens boss Docherty took over in Dingwall at the start of September following a poor start to the campaign under Don Cowie.

And he has moved to bring the man he signed for Dundee to the Highlands as he bids to kickstart the Staggies campaign.

Docherty said: “I’m delighted to bring Trevor into the club. He is a player I know well, having worked with him recently.

“Trevor adds fantastic experience and mentality to the squad, having made over 300 career appearances.

“He’s a top professional having excelled at both club and international level, and we know he’ll bring real quality and leadership to the squad.”

Carson could make his debut this weekend at Greenock Morton as Ross County look to get their first league win of the season.

Harry Sharp

The 37-year-old had previously turned down a move to County in August while Cowie was in charge.

Having been backup to Jon McCracken this term, Carson is keen to play first-team football rather than sit on the bench in the latter part of his career.

Dundee, meanwhile, have cover in the shape of newly-signed Kieran O’Hara.

Young keeper Harry Sharp, though, is still expected to go out on loan to get much-needed experience.

The move may well mean that Carson has now played his final game for Dundee with this loan deal running until the end of his Dens contract next summer.