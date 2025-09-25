Trevor Carson leaves Dundee after agreeing loan switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Trevor Carson leaves Dundee after agreeing loan switch

The goalkeeper may have played his last game for the Dark Blues after moving to Ross County.

By George Cran
Trevor Carson
Trevor Carson is on the move. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Trevor Carson has departed Dundee to rejoin Tony Docherty at Ross County.

The experienced keeper has agreed a season-long loan deal to join the Championship strugglers.

Former Dens boss Docherty took over in Dingwall at the start of September following a poor start to the campaign under Don Cowie.

And he has moved to bring the man he signed for Dundee to the Highlands as he bids to kickstart the Staggies campaign.

Tony Docherty with his new signing Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty has signed Trevor Carson for the second time in two years. Image: SNS.

Docherty said: “I’m delighted to bring Trevor into the club. He is a player I know well, having worked with him recently.

“Trevor adds fantastic experience and mentality to the squad, having made over 300 career appearances.

“He’s a top professional having excelled at both club and international level, and we know he’ll bring real quality and leadership to the squad.”

Carson could make his debut this weekend at Greenock Morton as Ross County look to get their first league win of the season.

Harry Sharp

The 37-year-old had previously turned down a move to County in August while Cowie was in charge.

Having been backup to Jon McCracken this term, Carson is keen to play first-team football rather than sit on the bench in the latter part of his career.

Harry Sharp celebrates after saving Andrew Shinnie's penalty. Image: SNS
Harry Sharp celebrates after saving Andrew Shinnie’s penalty in his last Dundee first-team appearance. Image: SNS

Dundee, meanwhile, have cover in the shape of newly-signed Kieran O’Hara.

Young keeper Harry Sharp, though, is still expected to go out on loan to get much-needed experience.

The move may well mean that Carson has now played his final game for Dundee with this loan deal running until the end of his Dens contract next summer.

More from Dundee FC

Steven Pressley
Dundee boss Steven Pressley reveals 'dew on the grass' dilemma and slams transfer compensation…
4
Trevor Carson played a big part in Dundee's first win at Hearts since 2022. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Trevor Carson's Dundee exit back ON after former manager makes his move
3
Aaron Donnelly
Dundee boss Steven Pressley explains Aaron Donnelly absence
6
Steven Pressley gives new signing Emile Acquah instructions. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Steven Pressley lays down challenge to Dundee strike pair
2
Charlie Reilly
Dundee boss Steven Pressley insists Charlie Reilly will have 'big part to play' this…
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park.
Dundee boss Steven Pressley explains substitutions against Livi as he questions VAR use over…
5
Dundee's Cameron Congreve takes on Livingston. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee's old-school winger is a breath of fresh air at Dens…
Dundee sub Charlie Reilly goes down under Danny Wilson's challenge to win Dundee the penalty to win the game. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Crunch decision to award Dundee match-winning penalty against Livi backed by ex-Premier League ref
Callum Jones
Dundee matchwinner Callum Jones reveals how he dealt with penalty pressure
Callum Jones celebrates
Did Dundee deserve their VAR luck in chaotic but crucial Livi win?
10

Conversation