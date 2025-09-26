Will Dundee summer signing Paul Digby feature against St Mirren after training return?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Will Dundee summer signing Paul Digby feature against St Mirren after training return?

The experienced midfielder has been out of action for six weeks with a calf injury.

By George Cran
Paul Digby
Dundee's Paul Digby in training. Image: David Young

Dundee welcomed midfielder Paul Digby back to training this week but he will have to wait to make his on-field return.

The Dark Blues head to St Mirren this weekend with the same squad that defeated Livingston last time out.

Charlie Reilly got another 45 minutes under his belt in Tuesday’s B team trip to Inverness in the Challenge Cup.

Also featuring in that 6-0 defeat for a very young Dark Blues side were Aaron Donnelly and goalie Kieran O’Hara.

Kieran O'Hara
Goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara signed for Dundee this month. Image: David Young

O’Hara is expected to take a place on the bench after the departure of Trevor Carson to Ross County.

Target

A return for Digby, though, has been pencilled in for next month as he builds up his fitness following his calf injury.

“He’s joined in since Monday,” boss Pressley said.

“Not quite in everything, but the vast majority of things.

“So, hopefully, you know, come next week he’s getting closer.

“Also, after the Aberdeen game, we have a testimonial game against Montrose, where there’s quite a number of players we hope to get some good minutes into. Paul included.

Steven Pressley
Dundee boss Steven Pressley. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“When you look at the fixtures and then the international break, I would imagine the likes of him and Charlie Reilly will be getting pretty close after that.

“I think they’ll be ready to go.

“We had a couple play in the B game.

“We had Aaron Donnelly who’s come through fine.

“Charlie Reilly played 45 minutes, and Kieran (O’Hara) played as well.

“It was important game time for all of them.”

Yan Dhanda remains suspended but will return for next weekend’s trip to Aberdeen.

