Will Dundee summer signing Paul Digby feature against St Mirren after training return?

Dundee welcomed midfielder Paul Digby back to training this week but he will have to wait to make his on-field return.

The Dark Blues head to St Mirren this weekend with the same squad that defeated Livingston last time out.

Charlie Reilly got another 45 minutes under his belt in Tuesday’s B team trip to Inverness in the Challenge Cup.

Also featuring in that 6-0 defeat for a very young Dark Blues side were Aaron Donnelly and goalie Kieran O’Hara.

O’Hara is expected to take a place on the bench after the departure of Trevor Carson to Ross County.

Target

A return for Digby, though, has been pencilled in for next month as he builds up his fitness following his calf injury.

“He’s joined in since Monday,” boss Pressley said.

“Not quite in everything, but the vast majority of things.

“So, hopefully, you know, come next week he’s getting closer.

“Also, after the Aberdeen game, we have a testimonial game against Montrose, where there’s quite a number of players we hope to get some good minutes into. Paul included.

“When you look at the fixtures and then the international break, I would imagine the likes of him and Charlie Reilly will be getting pretty close after that.

“I think they’ll be ready to go.

“We had a couple play in the B game.

“We had Aaron Donnelly who’s come through fine.

“Charlie Reilly played 45 minutes, and Kieran (O’Hara) played as well.

“It was important game time for all of them.”

Yan Dhanda remains suspended but will return for next weekend’s trip to Aberdeen.