Can Dundee keep up their impressive streak against St Mirren?

Dundee head to Paisley on Saturday aiming to extend their winning run over St Mirren.

Despite the Dark Blues struggling last term and the Buddies finishing in the top six, the Dee got the better of their weekend opponents.

They go into the contest having won the two most recent clashes with Simon Murray notching all four goals scored.

They drew the previous game, meaning they went through 2024/25 unbeaten against Stephen Robinson’s men.

This, though, is a completely new Dundee side with a new boss in the dugout in Steven Pressley.

So how do they go about extending their impressive run?

More of the same?

After victory over Livingston last time out, the temptation will be to go with the exact same side.

How Dundee line up will, though, tell us everything about how Pressley is approaching this test in Paisley.

If he sticks with the back four then it will be a plan to hurt St Mirren offensively.

Changing to a back three, however, will be a clear sign that Pressley is sending his team out not to get beaten.

In the aftermath of that Livi victory, the Dens boss said: “We showed much more attacking intent. But it’s always the balancing act.

“We have defenders that I think are more suited to a back five. But to be more creative, we want to go to a back four.

“It’s just finding that balance.

“We looked like a team capable of scoring, which was pleasing.”

That balancing act will continue to be tricky to get right with a squad that is more unbalanced than Pressley would like following a difficult summer.

Left-back issue

The imbalance of the squad is most noticeable in the left-back area.

Changing to a back four has seen centre-back Luke Graham step into that role. However, against Livingston he looked uncomfortable when faced with the pace of Lewis Smith.

That will be an area opposition teams try to exploit, as Livi did.

The other option there is Imari Samuels but he is seen as more of a wing-back than a full-back. And even winger Tony Yogane was chosen ahead of Samuels at left wing-back against Motherwell.

Billy Koumetio can step in there if required but has been watching on from the bench while Aaron Donnelly can’t even get in the matchday squad.

Pressley won’t be taking Clark Robertson out of his defence if he can help it – he’s the leader in the back line – while Ryan Astley gives the balance of being right-footed.

With Dundee having defended reasonably well overall, Pressley is reluctant to change things at the back.

And taking Graham out would leave Dundee short. Literally. The Dark Blues are not a physically imposing side despite endeavouring to improve that over the summer.

St Mirren are noted for their size and physicality so Graham’s aerial strength will be required, even if it leaves an area to exploit at left-back.

Attack

Dundee got the win over Livingston without the suspended Yan Dhanda. They will have to do that all over again in this one, though against superior opponents.

Asked how he would approach the St Mirren contest without Dhanda, Pressley said: “I think that’s the thing. Every game looks different.

“We looked at Livingston in a certain way and then we looked at this game through a different lens.

“Dhanda’s a big miss to us, of course he is.

“He’s got undoubted quality, but the pleasing thing for us last week was that I thought our attacking players performed well.

“That’s a positive.

“We’ve worked really hard on both attacking and defending this week to try and find the balance.”

What to expect from St Mirren

Everybody knows by now what to expect from Stephen Robinson’s Buddies.

They employ a robust, up-and-at-‘em approach that can run over the top of their opponents, if allowed to do so.

But there is quality allied with that, too.

Looking at their most recent two Premiership fixtures shows the gameplan.

Playing Hibs and then Falkirk are two different levels of opponents – one aiming for top three, the other a newly-promoted side.

Both games saw St Mirren content to have less of the ball – 45% at Hibs, 40% at Falkirk – and far fewer passes overall.

But in both contests they still managed more passes in the attacking third than their opponents. They get the ball forward quickly and play closer to the other goal.

St Mirren lead the Premiership for accurate long balls per match. They are also second behind Rangers in winning the ball in the opponents’ third.

Another notable aspect is their quality in dribbling. Stats show they tried seven dribbles v Hibs but 14 against Falkirk. In both games they achieved 71.4% in successful dribbles compared to Hibs’s 40% and Falkirk’s 22%.

This wasn’t just one or two players taking the ball for a run – in the Falkirk game seven separate players had successful dribbles.

The most regular doing that was right wing-back Jayden Richardson – who will be running at Luke Graham if both teams remain the same.

What they haven’t done too much of, though, in the Premiership is score goals.

In five games, they have scored four times – two fewer than attack-shy Dundee who have six in six.

Of the 11 matches played by the two teams, six have ended in draws and only the Dundee derby has seen a scoreline with more than one goal between the two teams involved.

A tight contest awaits in Paisley – can Dundee come away with a third win on the spin against the Buddies?