Tony Yogane: I’m not satisfied with my Dundee performances

Tony Yogane has already been the bearer of birthday treats for his team-mates – today he wants to do the same for Dundee fans at St Mirren.

The on-loan Brentford winger has started the last two games and wants to continue that run this afternoon.

But he’s also not content with his displays in dark blue – he wants to bring more to the team.

“I feel like Livingston was probably a better game for me than Motherwell,” he said.

“I was playing more as a winger as well.

“I’m not satisfied yet, I want more involvement and more opportunities to show ability.

“But getting points on the board is the main thing. It’s not academy football anymore.

“I’m happy for the team and it’s a good group of boys as well, always supporting me.

“I’m always happy to play, but always wanting more as well. That’s what you need as a player.

Not satisfied

“Because there might be an expectation of me, everyone might come to the game and expect it to be there from day one.

“Sometimes it takes a bit of time. All you’ve got to do is just keep chipping away and wait for the opportunities to come, and then make the most of it.

“Like I said, I’m still not satisfied yet with my performances.

“But there’ll be a game where you see it and you’ll be like, ‘That’s his best, that’s Tony’s best.’

“I know this year there’ll be a game or a few games where you’ll see me at my best.

“It’s just down to me to put the focus and hard work into it, for it to click, because I’m the only one responsible for my performances.”

Steven Pressley

Yogane has been at Dundee for three months now working under Steven Pressley.

The pair know each other well from their time at Brentford, where Pressley was head of individual development.

So is there anything different about Pressley now he is Yogane’s manager?

“No, I see him as the same person to be honest,” Yogane said.

“It doesn’t feel any different. Now he’s just the big boss now, he’s my boss now!

“But we’re still looking to do the same things and he’s still got the same ideas.

“We still speak a lot and he speaks to everyone else as well.

“He wants everyone to progress and he believes 100% in his work and in the players.

“So we have 100% faith in him as well.”

Birthday treats

Yogane turned 20 on Wednesday. The tradition at Dundee is for the birthday boy to bring the cakes in for the rest of the players and staff to enjoy.

“I brought in cakes and cookies from M&S before training,” he added.

“No expense spared!”

The winger hopes there are further birthday treats to come today in Paisley.