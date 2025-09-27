How Dundee’s latest loan star can match remarkable feat at St Mirren

Dundee’s latest loan star has the chance to emulate last season’s loan star as Cameron Congreve targets a remarkable treble at St Mirren this afternoon.
The Dark Blues head to Paisley aiming to register back-to-back wins in the Premiership for the first time in well over a year.
If they can shock the Buddies, it would be a third straight victory over Stephen Robinson’s side after two braces from Simon Murray earned wins in 2024/25.
The last meeting at the SMISA Stadium saw Murray net twice in a 2-1 victory as Dundee battled through a defensive injury crisis to register a crucial win.
Remarkable feat
Last December defenders Jordan McGhee and Billy Koumetio got injured at the same time, leaving a makeshift backline battling for victory.
The following meeting at Dens saw Murray score twice, the second a long-range effort taking advantage of some poor goalkeeping.
The first goal that day brought an assist from Seun Adewumi. In doing so, he achieved a remarkable feat for a young player – one that Cam Congreve can match today.
But St Mirren’s recent form does dampen any optimism.
Opta stats
Ahead of a crucial Premiership clash in the west, here are some key Opta stats to whet your appetite:
- St Mirren have lost both of their last two league meetings with Dundee, as many as their previous 13 against them in the Scottish Premiership beforehand (W8 D3 L2).
- Having won on their last league visit to St. Mirren 2-1 last December, Dundee could win back-to-back away games at the Buddies in the top-flight for the first time since January 2015 (3 in a row).
- St Mirren have only lost one of their last 11 league games (W4 D6), a 0-1 defeat to Celtic on MD1 this season. At home, the Buddies are unbeaten in seven league matches (W3 D4) since a 2-5 loss to Celtic in March.
- After their 3-2 win over Livingston, Dundee could pick up back-to-back league victories for the first time since March 2024. The Dee have, though, failed to win each of their last 12 Premiership games that have come after a win (D3 L9), and have followed up each of their last 4 victories with a defeat.
- Cameron Congreve has recorded three assists in Dundee’s last two league games, while an assist against St. Mirren would make him only the second player aged 21 or younger to assist a goal in three successive Scottish Premiership appearances since the start of 2021-22, after 20-year-old Oluwaseun Adewumi also did so for Dundee in March/April last season – when his third match came against St. Mirren.
