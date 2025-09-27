How Dundee’s latest loan star can match remarkable feat at St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

How Dundee’s latest loan star can match remarkable feat at St Mirren

Cam Congreve has laid on goals in each of his last two games - can he make it three-in-a-row?

By George Cran
Cam Congreve
Cam Congreve has made a big impact since arriving at Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Dundee’s latest loan star has the chance to emulate last season’s loan star as Cameron Congreve targets a remarkable treble at St Mirren this afternoon.

The Dark Blues head to Paisley aiming to register back-to-back wins in the Premiership for the first time in well over a year.

If they can shock the Buddies, it would be a third straight victory over Stephen Robinson’s side after two braces from Simon Murray earned wins in 2024/25.

The last meeting at the SMISA Stadium saw Murray net twice in a 2-1 victory as Dundee battled through a defensive injury crisis to register a crucial win.

Dundee celebrate at St Mirren last season. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Remarkable feat

Last December defenders Jordan McGhee and Billy Koumetio got injured at the same time, leaving a makeshift backline battling for victory.

The following meeting at Dens saw Murray score twice, the second a long-range effort taking advantage of some poor goalkeeping.

The first goal that day brought an assist from Seun Adewumi. In doing so, he achieved a remarkable feat for a young player – one that Cam Congreve can match today.

Seun Adewumi celebrates
Seun Adewumi was Dundee’s Young Player of the Year last season. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

But St Mirren’s recent form does dampen any optimism.

Opta stats

Ahead of a crucial Premiership clash in the west, here are some key Opta stats to whet your appetite:

  • St Mirren have lost both of their last two league meetings with Dundee, as many as their previous 13 against them in the Scottish Premiership beforehand (W8 D3 L2).
  • Having won on their last league visit to St. Mirren 2-1 last December, Dundee could win back-to-back away games at the Buddies in the top-flight for the first time since January 2015 (3 in a row).
  • St Mirren have only lost one of their last 11 league games (W4 D6), a 0-1 defeat to Celtic on MD1 this season. At home, the Buddies are unbeaten in seven league matches (W3 D4) since a 2-5 loss to Celtic in March.
  • After their 3-2 win over Livingston, Dundee could pick up back-to-back league victories for the first time since March 2024. The Dee have, though, failed to win each of their last 12 Premiership games that have come after a win (D3 L9), and have followed up each of their last 4 victories with a defeat.
  • Cameron Congreve has recorded three assists in Dundee’s last two league games, while an assist against St. Mirren would make him only the second player aged 21 or younger to assist a goal in three successive Scottish Premiership appearances since the start of 2021-22, after 20-year-old Oluwaseun Adewumi also did so for Dundee in March/April last season – when his third match came against St. Mirren.

More from Dundee FC

Tony Yogane has already given Dundee fans a glimpse of his dribbling skills. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Yogane: I'm not satisfied with my Dundee performances
Eric Drysdale seated at desk in council office
EXCLUSIVE: Eric Drysdale on weight-loss jabs and what Perth council leader job means for…
2
Tim Keyes and John Nelms
JIM SPENCE: The key change Dundee FC owners MUST make to help boss lure…
10
Paul Digby
Will Dundee summer signing Paul Digby feature against St Mirren after training return?
Simon Murray
Can Dundee keep up their impressive streak against St Mirren?
Trevor Carson
Trevor Carson leaves Dundee after agreeing loan switch
2
Steven Pressley
Dundee boss Steven Pressley reveals 'dew on the grass' dilemma and slams transfer compensation…
7
Trevor Carson played a big part in Dundee's first win at Hearts since 2022. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Trevor Carson's Dundee exit back ON after former manager makes his move
3
Aaron Donnelly
Dundee boss Steven Pressley explains Aaron Donnelly absence
6
Steven Pressley gives new signing Emile Acquah instructions. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Steven Pressley lays down challenge to Dundee strike pair
2

Conversation