How Dundee’s latest loan star can match remarkable feat at St Mirren

Dundee’s latest loan star has the chance to emulate last season’s loan star as Cameron Congreve targets a remarkable treble at St Mirren this afternoon.

The Dark Blues head to Paisley aiming to register back-to-back wins in the Premiership for the first time in well over a year.

If they can shock the Buddies, it would be a third straight victory over Stephen Robinson’s side after two braces from Simon Murray earned wins in 2024/25.

The last meeting at the SMISA Stadium saw Murray net twice in a 2-1 victory as Dundee battled through a defensive injury crisis to register a crucial win.

Remarkable feat

Last December defenders Jordan McGhee and Billy Koumetio got injured at the same time, leaving a makeshift backline battling for victory.

The following meeting at Dens saw Murray score twice, the second a long-range effort taking advantage of some poor goalkeeping.

The first goal that day brought an assist from Seun Adewumi. In doing so, he achieved a remarkable feat for a young player – one that Cam Congreve can match today.

But St Mirren’s recent form does dampen any optimism.

Opta stats

Ahead of a crucial Premiership clash in the west, here are some key Opta stats to whet your appetite: