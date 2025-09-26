JIM SPENCE: The key change Dundee FC owners MUST make to help boss lure stars to club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: The key change Dundee FC owners MUST make to help boss lure stars to club

The Dark Blues boss has admitted he has found his return to the dugout challenging.

Tim Keyes and John Nelms
Dundee chairman Tim Keyes joins managing director John Nelms on the Dens Park pitch ahead of the recent derby. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By Jim Spence

Dundee boss Steven Pressley may have hoisted a red flag for ambitious players who might be attracted to the club in future.

But his dire prognosis of the club’s training facilities surely won’t help lure players to a club where training has to start earlier than usual to capture the dew on the grass, to permit the ball to be moved at pace.

I can’t figure out whether the manager is just being disarmingly honest about the shortcomings of Dundee’s training complex at Dundee College, or subtly applying pressure on the powers that be to get their finger out and remedy the situation with better facilities.

Steven Pressley takes Dundee training at RPC alongside Tony Yogane
Steven Pressley takes Dundee training at the city’s Regional Performance Centre (RPC) alongside Tony Yogane. Image: Dundee FC

Modern day footballers expect the best of conditions and most in the top flight in Scotland now have dedicated facilities either owned or rented.

Celtic recently released a video tour of their new Barrowfield development, which looks as good as their main Lennoxtown complex, and with a full indoor pitch to house the women’s team and youth academy.

I’m not expecting Dundee to compete with the richest club in Scotland, but Tim Keyes has owned the club for ten years and they’re still at the mercy of a local college who can provide just two grass pitches.

He and John Nelms must redouble their efforts on the proposed Riverside training ground; it’s long past time that the Dees should have had their own dedicated complex.

