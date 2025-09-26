JIM SPENCE: The key change Dundee FC owners MUST make to help boss lure stars to club

Dundee boss Steven Pressley may have hoisted a red flag for ambitious players who might be attracted to the club in future.

But his dire prognosis of the club’s training facilities surely won’t help lure players to a club where training has to start earlier than usual to capture the dew on the grass, to permit the ball to be moved at pace.

I can’t figure out whether the manager is just being disarmingly honest about the shortcomings of Dundee’s training complex at Dundee College, or subtly applying pressure on the powers that be to get their finger out and remedy the situation with better facilities.

Modern day footballers expect the best of conditions and most in the top flight in Scotland now have dedicated facilities either owned or rented.

Celtic recently released a video tour of their new Barrowfield development, which looks as good as their main Lennoxtown complex, and with a full indoor pitch to house the women’s team and youth academy.

I’m not expecting Dundee to compete with the richest club in Scotland, but Tim Keyes has owned the club for ten years and they’re still at the mercy of a local college who can provide just two grass pitches.

He and John Nelms must redouble their efforts on the proposed Riverside training ground; it’s long past time that the Dees should have had their own dedicated complex.