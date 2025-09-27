Steven Pressley picks out key frustration in defeat at St Mirren as he insists Dundee deserved more

Steven Pressley felt Dundee deserved more for their efforts in defeat at St Mirren as he picked out a key frustration.

The Dark Blues, who were without skipper Simon Murray, went down 1-0 in Paisley with Killian Phillips’ first-half strike enough to earn all three points for the home side.

There wasn’t a whole lot in the game, though the hosts shaded things.

A good save from Shamal George on 18 minutes to deny Drey Wright was the closest the Dee came before the Buddies piled on the pressure later in the half.

Jon McCracken saved well from Mikael Mandron on 27 minutes but couldn’t prevent Phillips finishing from close range on 39 minutes.

In the second period, Ethan Hamilton had two fierce efforts from range and Ash Hay missed his header from a good Drey Wright cross.

‘Delivery wasn’t good’

But there wasn’t enough quality from the Dark Blues to get back into the game when it really mattered.

And that frustrated Pressley.

“It was a game where I felt there was little between the sides,” he said.

“We had good purpose in the opening 20 minutes then St Mirren got a foothold in the game and were the better side for the rest of the half.

“We did reasonably well in the second half, but my frustration is – I said this to the group and I’ve said it from day one – the importance of set-plays.

“When you come here, set-plays are a big factor. They are very dangerous from them, but equally we’ve got to be super effective in the other box.

“My frustration was that we defended the set-plays with really good effect, but in an area that we worked very hard on, we let ourselves down.

“Set plays, trust me on this, can be the difference between you being a top-six side and being a bottom-six side.

“That part really disappointed me today.

“Delivery wasn’t good.

“When we had good opportunities to put them under pressure and be a real threat, we just didn’t deliver properly.

“Final actions, we can definitely improve that, but one of the things that I’ve been harping on and been working on is to be a little bit more controlled and courageous with the ball.

“We showed some signs of that and that was an improvement, but we’re disappointed because we felt we should have got something from the game.”

Missing Murray

Dundee were already without the suspended Yan Dhanda before Simon Murray pulled out on the day of the game.

The Dark Blues talisman woke up feeling unwell and, despite doing everything to be fit to play, wasn’t able to feature.

Ash Hay was his replacement up top with Joe Westley and Cameron Congreve supporting from wide.

“Simon scored 16 goals last year,” Pressley said.

“He got off the mark and was beginning to look like himself again after missing the first few games of the season.

“Of course he’s going to affect us, but we’ve got other players that I think can be effective and I thought they equipped themselves well.

“I said going into this game that we’re showing some signs of improvement.

“I actually thought, again, we showed good signs of improvement today.

“This is a difficult place to come against a very established team, but we look like we’re growing.

“It’s just these final bits that frustrate me, especially on a day like this when I felt we could have taken something from the game.”