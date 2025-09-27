Steven Pressley picks out key frustration in defeat at St Mirren as he insists Dundee deserved more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Pressley picks out key frustration in defeat at St Mirren as he insists Dundee deserved more

The Dark Blues were beaten 1-0 in Paisley.

By George Cran
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley was frustrated to see his Dundee side beaten at St Mirren. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Steven Pressley felt Dundee deserved more for their efforts in defeat at St Mirren as he picked out a key frustration.

The Dark Blues, who were without skipper Simon Murray, went down 1-0 in Paisley with Killian Phillips’ first-half strike enough to earn all three points for the home side.

There wasn’t a whole lot in the game, though the hosts shaded things.

A good save from Shamal George on 18 minutes to deny Drey Wright was the closest the Dee came before the Buddies piled on the pressure later in the half.

Jon McCracken saved well from Mikael Mandron on 27 minutes but couldn’t prevent Phillips finishing from close range on 39 minutes.

Killian Phillips
Killian Phillips celebrates the only goal of the game. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

In the second period, Ethan Hamilton had two fierce efforts from range and Ash Hay missed his header from a good Drey Wright cross.

‘Delivery wasn’t good’

But there wasn’t enough quality from the Dark Blues to get back into the game when it really mattered.

And that frustrated Pressley.

“It was a game where I felt there was little between the sides,” he said.

“We had good purpose in the opening 20 minutes then St Mirren got a foothold in the game and were the better side for the rest of the half.

“We did reasonably well in the second half, but my frustration is – I said this to the group and I’ve said it from day one – the importance of set-plays.

Drey Wright sees a shot deflect wide in the opening half. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“When you come here, set-plays are a big factor. They are very dangerous from them, but equally we’ve got to be super effective in the other box.

“My frustration was that we defended the set-plays with really good effect, but in an area that we worked very hard on, we let ourselves down.

“Set plays, trust me on this, can be the difference between you being a top-six side and being a bottom-six side.

“That part really disappointed me today.

“Delivery wasn’t good.

Ethan Hamilton and Liam Donnelly clash in midfield. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“When we had good opportunities to put them under pressure and be a real threat, we just didn’t deliver properly.

“Final actions, we can definitely improve that, but one of the things that I’ve been harping on and been working on is to be a little bit more controlled and courageous with the ball.

“We showed some signs of that and that was an improvement, but we’re disappointed because we felt we should have got something from the game.”

Missing Murray

Dundee were already without the suspended Yan Dhanda before Simon Murray pulled out on the day of the game.

The Dark Blues talisman woke up feeling unwell and, despite doing everything to be fit to play, wasn’t able to feature.

Ash Hay was his replacement up top with Joe Westley and Cameron Congreve supporting from wide.

“Simon scored 16 goals last year,” Pressley said.

Joe Westley
Joe Westley earned a yellow card for this challenge in the second half. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“He got off the mark and was beginning to look like himself again after missing the first few games of the season.

“Of course he’s going to affect us, but we’ve got other players that I think can be effective and I thought they equipped themselves well.

“I said going into this game that we’re showing some signs of improvement.

“I actually thought, again, we showed good signs of improvement today.

“This is a difficult place to come against a very established team, but we look like we’re growing.

“It’s just these final bits that frustrate me, especially on a day like this when I felt we could have taken something from the game.”

Conversation