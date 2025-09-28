Was Steven Pressley right to say Dundee are ‘growing’ despite St Mirren defeat?

Dundee’s missing men proved pivotal in Paisley after a first half Killian Phillips strike gave St Mirren all three points.

There was plenty of endeavour from the Dark Blues but their youthful attack couldn’t get the better of the more seasoned Buddies backline.

There was some good play, too, but only up to a point.

Steven Pressley’s side worked their way into some decent areas throughout the contest but the crucial final ball or final decision was missing.

When they got chances to get the ball into the area with set-pieces, too, the quality fell well short.

Phillips struck from close range on 39 minutes with St Mirren shading the game and seeing out the contest.

But what did we learn from a drookit day in Paisley?

Approach

Steven Pressley’s line up showed his thinking ahead of a tough away game at St Mirren, who went into the game unbeaten in Paisley for 10 straight games. They’d also lost just once in 17, to Celtic, since Dundee beat them in April.

Pressley feels far more secure defensively with the back three setup and the gameplan was to stay in the game before pushing for it late on.

Imari Samuels came in for Tony Yogane and took up his place at left wing-back but looked shaky in parts.

They defended pretty well throughout. There was also some decent play on the ball, possession was far better and far more progressive than it has been previously in this setup.

But the youngsters up top couldn’t get the better of the St Mirren backline.

Late on Pressley switched to a 4-4-2 with Yogane doing well off the bench. But the big opportunities to get the ball into the area slipped by with quality nowhere near good enough.

Set-pieces

The quality of delivery from set-plays was Pressley’s big, big frustration. And no wonder.

He’s spoken often this season about the need to be strong from corners, free-kicks and long throws.

But more often than not, deliveries from all three did not beat the first man.

Samuels and Cameron Congreve were the major culprits from dead balls.

Ryan Astley also didn’t have much success with his long throws.

In the end, Dundee weren’t able to open up any serious opportunities from open play. Ash Hay missed the chance from a header in the second period while Ethan Hamilton – who impressed in midfield – had two efforts from range.

When you are missing your two main attacking threats, set-pieces just have to be better.

Late in the game, Yogane did brilliantly down the left flank. Beat one man, spotted the next one coming flying in and poked the ball past before taking the foul. He’s good at that.

But that skill and effort was wasted when Samuels’s free-kick delivery was easily cleared by St Mirren.

Missing men

Being without Yan Dhanda was already a big blow, as he sat out the last game of his suspension.

But then losing Simon Murray on the day of the game was an even bigger one.

Dundee’s talisman has scored a brace in each of his last two games against St Mirren, leading the Dark Blues to two victories.

But he was conspicuous by his absence after taking ill on Saturday morning.

Without Murray and Dhanda, it was a tough task for Dundee’s young guns against streetwise St Mirren defenders.

Ash Hay was in for Murray at the last minute and put in plenty of effort but wasn’t involved nearly enough.

The former Brentford man is strong in the air but missed his one chance in the second period as he failed to connect properly with Drey Wright’s cross.

He was supported by Joe Westley on the left. Westley put in plenty of effort, too, but didn’t manage to get a look at goal.

Cam Congreve was on the other side and tried to make things happen but couldn’t repeat his showings against Motherwell and Livingston.

Pressley was right in his assessment that there were improvements in Dundee’s overall performance.

This wasn’t anything like as insipid as their derby display or the Hibs showing on opening day.

But their attack remains blunt, especially when missing their sharpest threats.