Dundee midfield star insists Dark Blues will find attacking edge

Ethan Hamilton insists Dundee will find their attacking edge sooner rather than later.

The midfielder impressed at St Mirren but couldn’t prevent the Dark Blues slipping to a 1-0 defeat.

It was a day of few chances for the visitors despite some improvements in overall play.

The loss of Simon Murray on the morning of the game proved crucial with Ashley Hay the oldest of the frontline at 22.

“You know what you’re going to get from Simon – he’s proven goalscorer in this league, a brilliant player and more importantly a great guy to be in the changing room and as captain,” Hamilton said.

“If you take Simon out of the team it’s difficult. Ashley was brilliant, he works tirelessly.

“And I thought he had a good game. He was ready. There are people there to come in and play up front.

“We just have to find that cutting edge. It’s a young front line and it’s up to us to try and help them probably.

“They all work so hard, Joe [Westley] as well off the front. Cam [Congreve], we’ve all seen what he can do in recent weeks.

“We know the quality is there. We just need to go and produce it.

Killer pass

“It was a tough game. You kind of know what you’re going to get coming to St Mirren with the way they’ve been over the last few years and the way they set up.

“I felt we stood up to it well at times and just disappointed really.

“We just couldn’t find that killer pass or route to goal. A little bit disappointed with the set-plays we had towards the end.

“We work hard on them so we wanted to do a bit better.

“It’s so early in the season, we’ve got to try and find our rhythm. We know we can compete in this league.

“It’s up to us to go and do that. We believe in ourselves.

“We have got the quality there, we’ve shown it with the goals we scored last week.

“And I see it every day in training. The manager and coaching staff put on brilliant sessions and really push us hard.

“It’s been really enjoyable working with them. We need to carry it out next Sunday.”