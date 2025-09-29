Dundee midfield star insists Dark Blues will find attacking edge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee midfield star insists Dark Blues will find attacking edge

Ethan Hamilton says Dundee's young guns will come good.

Dundee midfield star Ethan Hamilton. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee midfield star Ethan Hamilton. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Ethan Hamilton insists Dundee will find their attacking edge sooner rather than later.

The midfielder impressed at St Mirren but couldn’t prevent the Dark Blues slipping to a 1-0 defeat.

It was a day of few chances for the visitors despite some improvements in overall play.

The loss of Simon Murray on the morning of the game proved crucial with Ashley Hay the oldest of the frontline at 22.

“You know what you’re going to get from Simon – he’s proven goalscorer in this league, a brilliant player and more importantly a great guy to be in the changing room and as captain,” Hamilton said.

Dundee midfield man Ethan Hamilton drives at St Mirren. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“If you take Simon out of the team it’s difficult. Ashley was brilliant, he works tirelessly.

“And I thought he had a good game. He was ready. There are people there to come in and play up front.

“We just have to find that cutting edge. It’s a young front line and it’s up to us to try and help them probably.

“They all work so hard, Joe [Westley] as well off the front. Cam [Congreve], we’ve all seen what he can do in recent weeks.

“We know the quality is there. We just need to go and produce it.

Killer pass

“It was a tough game. You kind of know what you’re going to get coming to St Mirren with the way they’ve been over the last few years and the way they set up.

“I felt we stood up to it well at times and just disappointed really.

“We just couldn’t find that killer pass or route to goal. A little bit disappointed with the set-plays we had towards the end.

Simon Murray celebrates alongside Cameron Congreve after they combined to score the opener against Livingston.
Dundee were without Simon Murray due to illness. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“We work hard on them so we wanted to do a bit better.

“It’s so early in the season, we’ve got to try and find our rhythm. We know we can compete in this league.

“It’s up to us to go and do that. We believe in ourselves.

“We have got the quality there, we’ve shown it with the goals we scored last week.

“And I see it every day in training. The manager and coaching staff put on brilliant sessions and really push us hard.

“It’s been really enjoyable working with them. We need to carry it out next Sunday.”

Conversation