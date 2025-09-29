How did Dundee’s Cesar Garza get on in U/20 World Cup opener against Brazil?

Dundee’s Cesar Garza kicked off Mexico’s U/20 World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against Brazil.

The Monterrey youngster, on loan at Dens Park until January, started the Group C clash in Chile and played 83 minutes.

The game took place at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Chile. The stadium hosted the 1962 World Cup Final but also has a dark history, having been used by the Pinochet dictatorship for mass imprisonment and torture following a military coup.

Those days, though, are thankfully in the past and this month it is the stage for the world’s best youth footballers.

Things got off to a strong start for the Mexicans as Alexei Dominguez followed up to put his side in front on 10 minutes.

Brazil, though, fought back with Garza’s clearance landing at the feet of Rafael Coutinho, who smashed a fine effort into the far corner.

Garza was involved again for the Brazilians’ second goal of the game, with a long throw evading the Dundee man and allowing Luighi to loop the ball over the goalkeeper.

Mexico, however, earned a point thanks to an excellent Diego Ochoa header on 86 minutes.

Mexico are next in action on Wednesday evening, kick-off against Spain is at 9pm. The match will be broadcast live on FIFA+.

Spain were beaten 2-0 by Morocco on Sunday evening.