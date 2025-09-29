How did Dundee’s Cesar Garza get on in U/20 World Cup opener against Brazil?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

How did Dundee’s Cesar Garza get on in U/20 World Cup opener against Brazil?

The competition got under way in Chile over the weekend.

By George Cran
Cesar Garza is a popular player at Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Cesar Garza is on international duty with Mexico U/20s. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Dundee’s Cesar Garza kicked off Mexico’s U/20 World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against Brazil.

The Monterrey youngster, on loan at Dens Park until January, started the Group C clash in Chile and played 83 minutes.

The game took place at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Chile. The stadium hosted the 1962 World Cup Final but also has a dark history, having been used by the Pinochet dictatorship for mass imprisonment and torture following a military coup.

Those days, though, are thankfully in the past and this month it is the stage for the world’s best youth footballers.

Things got off to a strong start for the Mexicans as Alexei Dominguez followed up to put his side in front on 10 minutes.

Brazil, though, fought back with Garza’s clearance landing at the feet of Rafael Coutinho, who smashed a fine effort into the far corner.

Cesar Garza has played five times for Dundee this season. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock

Garza was involved again for the Brazilians’ second goal of the game, with a long throw evading the Dundee man and allowing Luighi to loop the ball over the goalkeeper.

Mexico, however, earned a point thanks to an excellent Diego Ochoa header on 86 minutes.

Mexico are next in action on Wednesday evening, kick-off against Spain is at 9pm. The match will be broadcast live on FIFA+.

Spain were beaten 2-0 by Morocco on Sunday evening.

