Simon Murray took taxi home from St Mirren reveals Steven Pressley as Dundee boss provides update on sick striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Simon Murray took taxi home from St Mirren reveals Steven Pressley as Dundee boss provides update on sick striker

The skipper was a big miss for the Dee in Paisley.

By George Cran
Simon Murray was sick on Saturday
Simon Murray was missing for Dundee at St Mirren. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Dundee boss Steven Pressley has defended his young strikeforce after they fell short at St Mirren over the weekend.

The Dark Blues fell to a 1-0 defeat in Paisley with the frontline unable to really hurt the home defence.

Simon Murray’s illness ahead of kick-off meant it was Ash Hay drafted in for his first start in six weeks.

He was also the oldest of the three in attack with 21-year-old Cam Congreve and 20-year-old Joe Westley in the support roles.

Ash Hay
Ash Hay battles with the experienced Alex Gogic. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

But Murray’s absence was a major blow that the youthful side failed to overcome at St Mirren with few open-play chances created.

Conundrum

Pressley, though, accepts it is up to him as head coach to help the strikers find the answers.

“All strikers generally need games and rhythm and some of them haven’t had that,” the Dens boss said.

“The likes of Ash Hay, we didn’t bring him in to immediately impact it every week. That wasn’t the intention with Ash or Joe, although he has probably played more.

“Emile’s another that we need to get up to speed.

Emile Acquah played half-an-hour at Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Emile Acquah has struggled to make an impact for Dundee since signing in the summer. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“He’s probably feeling that he’s desperately wanting that opportunity, but none of them have had a rhythm of games.

“Apart from Joe, but he’s not always played as an out-and-out striker.

“So in their defence, they probably do need the games.

“That’s the conundrum.

“That’s what the manager has to do – find the answers.

“That’s what we are working hard on to find the answer as to what system best suits us.

“It’s part of the job.”

Home in a taxi

Dundee now have some time to find those answers with their next Premiership clash against Aberdeen not until Sunday.

Yan Dhanda will return from suspension but will Murray be good to go?

“To lose Simon in the morning of the game was a blow,” Pressley said.

Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley was frustrated to see his Dundee side beaten at St Mirren. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“He was sick for a lot of Saturday, sick when we arrived at the hotel for pre-match.

“He went home in a taxi and was sick a number more times in the evening.

“So it wasn’t great, but hopefully he’ll be fine.

“I exchanged messages with him Sunday and we’re hoping that he’ll be OK on Tuesday [for training].

“He should be OK for the Aberdeen game.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park.
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee fans will have to be ultra patient this season
Cesar Garza is a popular player at Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
How did Dundee's Cesar Garza get on in U/20 World Cup opener against Brazil?
Dundee midfield star Ethan Hamilton. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee rising star Ethan Hamilton on key characteristic Dark Blues must discover
2
Dundee's defence tries to shackle St Mirren attacker Jonah Ayunga. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Was Steven Pressley right to say Dundee are 'growing' despite St Mirren defeat?
4
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley picks out key frustration in defeat at St Mirren as he insists…
4
Cam Congreve
How Dundee's latest loan star can match remarkable feat at St Mirren
Tony Yogane has already given Dundee fans a glimpse of his dribbling skills. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Yogane: I'm not satisfied with my Dundee performances
Eric Drysdale seated at desk in council office
EXCLUSIVE: Eric Drysdale on weight-loss jabs and what Perth council leader job means for…
4
Tim Keyes and John Nelms
JIM SPENCE: The key change Dundee FC owners MUST make to help boss lure…
12
Paul Digby
Will Dundee summer signing Paul Digby feature against St Mirren after training return?

Conversation