Simon Murray took taxi home from St Mirren reveals Steven Pressley as Dundee boss provides update on sick striker

Dundee boss Steven Pressley has defended his young strikeforce after they fell short at St Mirren over the weekend.

The Dark Blues fell to a 1-0 defeat in Paisley with the frontline unable to really hurt the home defence.

Simon Murray’s illness ahead of kick-off meant it was Ash Hay drafted in for his first start in six weeks.

He was also the oldest of the three in attack with 21-year-old Cam Congreve and 20-year-old Joe Westley in the support roles.

But Murray’s absence was a major blow that the youthful side failed to overcome at St Mirren with few open-play chances created.

Conundrum

Pressley, though, accepts it is up to him as head coach to help the strikers find the answers.

“All strikers generally need games and rhythm and some of them haven’t had that,” the Dens boss said.

“The likes of Ash Hay, we didn’t bring him in to immediately impact it every week. That wasn’t the intention with Ash or Joe, although he has probably played more.

“Emile’s another that we need to get up to speed.

“He’s probably feeling that he’s desperately wanting that opportunity, but none of them have had a rhythm of games.

“Apart from Joe, but he’s not always played as an out-and-out striker.

“So in their defence, they probably do need the games.

“That’s the conundrum.

“That’s what the manager has to do – find the answers.

“That’s what we are working hard on to find the answer as to what system best suits us.

“It’s part of the job.”

Home in a taxi

Dundee now have some time to find those answers with their next Premiership clash against Aberdeen not until Sunday.

Yan Dhanda will return from suspension but will Murray be good to go?

“To lose Simon in the morning of the game was a blow,” Pressley said.

“He was sick for a lot of Saturday, sick when we arrived at the hotel for pre-match.

“He went home in a taxi and was sick a number more times in the evening.

“So it wasn’t great, but hopefully he’ll be fine.

“I exchanged messages with him Sunday and we’re hoping that he’ll be OK on Tuesday [for training].

“He should be OK for the Aberdeen game.”