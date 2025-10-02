EXCLUSIVE: Police concerns about new Dundee FC stadium traffic revealed for first time

Police fear Dundee FC’s plan to manage traffic at their new Camperdown stadium could compromise road safety.

The Dark Blues are seeking planning permission for a 12,500-seater stadium to replace their ageing home at Dens Park.

A planning in principle application was lodged with Dundee City Council (DCC) in February last year by Dark Blue Property Holdings (DBPH), the company set up by Dee supremos Tim Keyes and John Nelms to build the ground.

Its 17-page traffic management plan, submitted to the local authority in March, outlines measures to ensure traffic disruption is minimised and safety is maintained on matchdays.

After its submission, Dundee City Council sought comment from cops as the application directly affects policing operations.

Police Scotland’s response to the draft management plan was submitted on May 30.

The Courier can reveal senior Tayside officers claimed the proposed traffic management plan “poses as many questions as it answers” and could lead to increased safety risks.

They also outlined that the plan has “several issues” which were “lacking in detail”.

As Police Scotland is not a statutory consultee, Dundee City Council is not obliged to upload their comments on its planning portal, meaning they have not been made public until now.

Dundee FC concerns

It is understood that Dark Blue Property Holdings have raised concerns over the length of time it took for them to receive the police report.

They have previously said the responses were not shared with them until July 24.

Among the details included in the traffic management plan was where fan coaches could park on matchdays.

According to the draft document, visiting coaches will be located on Liff Road to the southwest of the stadium between Myrekirk Road and the Kingsway.

Vehicles will arrive via the A90 – Myrekirk Road – Liff Road.

Supporters’ coaches will be parked on the north carriageway, allowing non-football traffic to pass unhindered on the south carriageway.

No other parking will be permitted on Liff Road.

But in their report, Police Scotland says Liff Road is “not suitable for the proposed coach parking area” due to the north pavement being “approximately 1m wide and bounded by an old dry-stone dyke, which likely forms part of Camperdown Park’s boundary”.

The report added: “There are several business premises on the south of this single carriageway road, and it is unknown how this infrastructure can be improved.”

Concerns were also raised about the potential for coaches to drop fans off at nearby streets which, officers say, happens at Dens.

If this were to happen at the proposed Camperdown complex, Police Scotland says it “could pose significant disruption and added road safety risks”.

Further concerns were also raised about potential congestion and increased safety risks associated with coaches leaving Liff Road.

Camperdown Leisure Park query

Proposals to restrict fans from parking at the Camperdown Leisure Park were also queried by Police Scotland.

The stadium traffic management plan outlined that stewards will be allocated to Dayton Drive at the entrance to ensure those parking are patrons of the businesses there.

However, senior officers queried how they will be able to distinguish between

stadium attendees and retail park attendees.

The report added: “If they are able to convince these employees they are attending the retail park or Camperdown Park, which will not be difficult to do, again, the first port of call for inconsiderate parking will be police.”

DBPH response

The Courier understands that DBPH consultants have queried a number of the concerns raised by Police Scotland in their response.

This includes the assertion that Liff Road is unsuitable for coach parking, which they accept will be changed to improve safety.

DBPH representatives also dispute Police Scotland’s fears over parking at the Camperdown Leisure Park.

It is understood they believe it is an issue for the club and the park owners to address, rather than cops.

Stadium decision yet to be made

Dundee are still awaiting a council decision on the Camperdown stadium application, which will be decided by the local authority’s planning committee.

However, key issues remain over the road junction entering the site from the Kingsway dual carriageway.

The original plans drafted by transport consultancy experts Systra were rejected by Transport Scotland, as were subsequent revisions submitted.

That led to a war of words between Transport Scotland and Dundee chief Nelms – with the latter hitting out at what he claimed were “inexplicable procedural anomalies” hindering the application.

But last month DBPH issued an update where they said “constructive” talks had been held with DCC and Police Scotland.

A fresh transport assessment has also been lodged with the local authority, which DBPH believes addresses the technical concerns regarding the Kingsway junction.

The Dundee City Council planning committee is next scheduled to meet on November 3, meaning a decision will not be made until then.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland as a consultee, along with other partner agencies, regularly provide feedback to planning committees on planning applications, to best keep people and our communities safe.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on an application under consideration.”