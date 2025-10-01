Steven Pressley explains breakout Dundee star Ethan Hamilton’s ‘old-school Manchester United’ attitude

Ethan Hamilton has brought an old-school Manchester United attitude to the Dundee team.

That’s the view of Dark Blues boss Steven Pressley, who is delighted by the start to life at Dens Park made by the central midfielder.

Hamilton arrived late in the summer transfer window for an undisclosed fee from Lincoln City after spending his entire career in English football.

The Scotsman’s formative years were spent at Manchester United, where he learned under the tutelage of coaches like Kieran McKenna.

Having taken the same route from Hutchison Vale in Edinburgh to Old Trafford and being a central midfielder with fair hair, comparisons with Darren Fletcher were inevitable.

Hamilton, though, didn’t reach the heights of the former Scotland captain and would leave Man United without a competitive appearance to his name before spending his career until this summer in Leagues One and Two.

Pressley, however, can see the traits instilled in him at Old Trafford when he attempts to drive this Dundee side forward.

“He’s a real winner,” Pressley said.

“He’s a quiet individual off the pitch, but vocal, aggressive on the pitch.

“He is a leader on the pitch who wants to win.

“Ethan can also evade challenges and break from the middle of the pitch with the ball.

“He’s a Manchester United type midfield player of old – powerful, a good runner and aggressive.

“The demands there are that you have to win and he’s got those traits. Ethan is like that in training as well, he’s aggressive.

“Not just a No 6 but also a No 8.

‘Grown week by week’

“I would describe him as a real winner, like you would associate with the Manchester United players.

“A real winner, a real leader. I like him a lot.

“I thought he was excellent at St Mirren.

“I think he’s grown week by week.

“He is strong and powerful and that is everything we brought him to the club for.

“He’s the type of player that every manager wants on their team.”