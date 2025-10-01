Steven Pressley explains breakout Dundee star Ethan Hamilton’s ‘old-school Manchester United’ attitude

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Pressley explains breakout Dundee star Ethan Hamilton’s ‘old-school Manchester United’ attitude

Hamilton's start to the season in Dundee's midfield has pleased his manager.

Dundee's Ethan Hamilton has impressed. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Ethan Hamilton has brought an old-school Manchester United attitude to the Dundee team.

That’s the view of Dark Blues boss Steven Pressley, who is delighted by the start to life at Dens Park made by the central midfielder.

Hamilton arrived late in the summer transfer window for an undisclosed fee from Lincoln City after spending his entire career in English football.

The Scotsman’s formative years were spent at Manchester United, where he learned under the tutelage of coaches like Kieran McKenna.

Having taken the same route from Hutchison Vale in Edinburgh to Old Trafford and being a central midfielder with fair hair, comparisons with Darren Fletcher were inevitable.

Hamilton, though, didn’t reach the heights of the former Scotland captain and would leave Man United without a competitive appearance to his name before spending his career until this summer in Leagues One and Two.

Ethan Hamilton
Ethan Hamilton shows his frustration as Dundee lost the derby. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Pressley, however, can see the traits instilled in him at Old Trafford when he attempts to drive this Dundee side forward.

“He’s a real winner,” Pressley said.

“He’s a quiet individual off the pitch, but vocal, aggressive on the pitch.

“He is a leader on the pitch who wants to win.

“Ethan can also evade challenges and break from the middle of the pitch with the ball.

“He’s a Manchester United type midfield player of old – powerful, a good runner and aggressive.

“The demands there are that you have to win and he’s got those traits. Ethan is like that in training as well, he’s aggressive.

“Not just a No 6 but also a No 8.

‘Grown week by week’

“I would describe him as a real winner, like you would associate with the Manchester United players.

“A real winner, a real leader. I like him a lot.

“I thought he was excellent at St Mirren.

“I think he’s grown week by week.

“He is strong and powerful and that is everything we brought him to the club for.

“He’s the type of player that every manager wants on their team.”

Conversation