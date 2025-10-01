Dundee boss Steven Pressley reveals plans for January transfers

Steven Pressley is already planning to strengthen his Dundee squad in the January transfer window.

The summer window has only been closed for a month, but the Dens boss already has sights on a busy winter one.

The Dark Blues signed 12 players after Pressley’s arrival, but that’s not enough to get Dundee to the level the head coach wants.

Asked if he feels they need strengthening in January, the Dark Blues boss replied: “Yes, definitely. We have to, we’re not near where we need to be.

“There’s quite a few we need to bring in and just bolster the group a little bit in some areas.

“In some areas we’re strong. I quite like us in some areas, but in other areas I think we need a little bit of strengthening.

“We just need to try and just stay in there, get to January and try and nudge the group forward a bit further.”

Incomings will have to wait until the winter.

Paul Digby update

However, Pressley’s current options will be boosted by the return of Paul Digby to fitness.

The experienced midfielder has missed the last five Premiership matches with a calf complaint.

But Pressley says the 30-year-old may have to wait a little longer to return to the pitch.

“We’re hoping to get a full week’s training for Digby,” the Dundee boss added.

“I think Sunday might be a little bit early with no game time behind him.

“We’ve got a game at Montrose next Wednesday.

“I would think that it’s likely we’ll target that to get him backing up to speed.”