Dundee boss Steven Pressley reveals plans for January transfers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Steven Pressley reveals plans for January transfers

Pressley is keen to strengthen his squad in the New Year.

By George Cran
Dundee got their first win under Steven Pressley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee boss Steven Pressley knows what he wants in January. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Steven Pressley is already planning to strengthen his Dundee squad in the January transfer window.

The summer window has only been closed for a month, but the Dens boss already has sights on a busy winter one.

The Dark Blues signed 12 players after Pressley’s arrival, but that’s not enough to get Dundee to the level the head coach wants.

Asked if he feels they need strengthening in January, the Dark Blues boss replied: “Yes, definitely. We have to, we’re not near where we need to be.

Dundee boss Steven Pressley and David Longwell search for answers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee boss Steven Pressley and David Longwell search for answers at Dens Park. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“There’s quite a few we need to bring in and just bolster the group a little bit in some areas.

“In some areas we’re strong. I quite like us in some areas, but in other areas I think we need a little bit of strengthening.

“We just need to try and just stay in there, get to January and try and nudge the group forward a bit further.”

Incomings will have to wait until the winter.

Paul Digby update

However, Pressley’s current options will be boosted by the return of Paul Digby to fitness.

The experienced midfielder has missed the last five Premiership matches with a calf complaint.

But Pressley says the 30-year-old may have to wait a little longer to return to the pitch.

“We’re hoping to get a full week’s training for Digby,” the Dundee boss added.

“I think Sunday might be a little bit early with no game time behind him.

“We’ve got a game at Montrose next Wednesday.

“I would think that it’s likely we’ll target that to get him backing up to speed.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's Ethan Hamilton has impressed. Image: SNS
Steven Pressley explains breakout Dundee star Ethan Hamilton's 'old-school Manchester United' attitude
Simon Murray was sick on Saturday
Simon Murray took taxi home from St Mirren reveals Steven Pressley as Dundee boss…
2
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park.
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee fans will have to be ultra patient this season
2
Cesar Garza is a popular player at Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
How did Dundee's Cesar Garza get on in U/20 World Cup opener against Brazil?
Dundee midfield star Ethan Hamilton. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee rising star Ethan Hamilton on key characteristic Dark Blues must discover
2
Dundee's defence tries to shackle St Mirren attacker Jonah Ayunga. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Was Steven Pressley right to say Dundee are 'growing' despite St Mirren defeat?
4
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley picks out key frustration in defeat at St Mirren as he insists…
4
Cam Congreve
How Dundee's latest loan star can match remarkable feat at St Mirren
Tony Yogane has already given Dundee fans a glimpse of his dribbling skills. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Yogane: I'm not satisfied with my Dundee performances
Eric Drysdale seated at desk in council office
EXCLUSIVE: Eric Drysdale on weight-loss jabs and what Perth council leader job means for…
4

Conversation