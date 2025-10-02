Steven Pressley reveals why Trevor Carson was allowed to leave Dundee

Steven Pressley has opened up on the decision to let goalkeeper Trevor Carson leave Dundee.

The veteran keeper has been a key man at Dens Park since arriving two years ago but has likely played his last game for the club.

Carson joined former manager Tony Docherty at Ross County on a season-long loan which will end at the same time as his Dundee contract next summer.

Jon McCracken was given the gloves as the Dark Blues’ first-choice keeper in August, leaving Carson as backup.

However, at the age of 38 he was keen to play and, after turning them down first time, elected to join Championship strugglers County last week.

He made his debut for the Staggies at Greenock Morton at the weekend and impressed.

Pressley, though, understands why Carson wanted to leave.

“Trevor spoke to me not long after I made the decision on Jon (as No 1),” the Dundee boss said.

“He said to me that he wanted to play games. At his age it is totally understandable.

“He was enjoying it at Dundee but just wanted the games.

“The first time the opportunity came up it wasn’t right but the second time, there were a few adjustments and he seemed like he wanted to go and play.

“I think when you’re 38, you know the clock’s ticking.

Dundee goalkeeping situation

“You don’t want to be sitting on a bench.

“I understand that fully.”

Dundee had cover in the shape of Kieran O’Hara, who was signed to allow young goalie Harry Sharp to go out on loan.

However, the extended loan window for lower league clubs has now shut with Sharp remaining at Dens Park.