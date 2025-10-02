Steven Pressley reveals why Trevor Carson was allowed to leave Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Pressley reveals why Trevor Carson was allowed to leave Dundee

The veteran stopper has dropped down a division.

By George Cran
Trevor Carson played a big part in Dundee's first win at Hearts since 2022. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Trevor Carson. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Steven Pressley has opened up on the decision to let goalkeeper Trevor Carson leave Dundee.

The veteran keeper has been a key man at Dens Park since arriving two years ago but has likely played his last game for the club.

Carson joined former manager Tony Docherty at Ross County on a season-long loan which will end at the same time as his Dundee contract next summer.

Jon McCracken was given the gloves as the Dark Blues’ first-choice keeper in August, leaving Carson as backup.

However, at the age of 38 he was keen to play and, after turning them down first time, elected to join Championship strugglers County last week.

Trevor Carson makes a stunning save on his Ross County debut from Greenock Morton’s Tomi Adeloye (right). Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

He made his debut for the Staggies at Greenock Morton at the weekend and impressed.

Pressley, though, understands why Carson wanted to leave.

“Trevor spoke to me not long after I made the decision on Jon (as No 1),” the Dundee boss said.

“He said to me that he wanted to play games. At his age it is totally understandable.

“He was enjoying it at Dundee but just wanted the games.

“The first time the opportunity came up it wasn’t right but the second time, there were a few adjustments and he seemed like he wanted to go and play.

“I think when you’re 38, you know the clock’s ticking.

Dundee goalkeeping situation

“You don’t want to be sitting on a bench.

“I understand that fully.”

Dundee had cover in the shape of Kieran O’Hara, who was signed to allow young goalie Harry Sharp to go out on loan.

However, the extended loan window for lower league clubs has now shut with Sharp remaining at Dens Park.

