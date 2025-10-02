Dundee frontman among three doubts for Aberdeen clash after ‘freakish’ shower injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee frontman among three doubts for Aberdeen clash after ‘freakish’ shower injury

Skipper Simon Murray is back but Steven Pressley has other worries ahead of the weekend clash.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park.
Dundee boss Steven Pressley. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

A freak accident could see Dundee without one of their strikers ahead of this week’s trip to Aberdeen.

The Dark Blues head to Pittodrie hoping to earn a first win there in 21 years.

In doing so they would ramp up the pressure on the Dons at the foot of the Premiership and manager Jimmy Thelin.

Simon Murray celebrates alongside Cameron Congreve after they combined to score the opener against Livingston.
Simon Murray scored on his last appearance for Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

The Dark Blues will have one frontman back available in Simon Murray after he missed last weekend’s defeat at St Mirren through illness.

But Emile Acquah is among the worries ahead of Sunday’s trip north.

‘Some concerns’

“Simon Murray trained Wednesday and Thursday and came through both sessions really positively,” Dundee head coach Steven Pressley said.

“Paul Digby has trained all this week so far, which is really important.

“Not just him back training, but just his personality and his attitude around the group.

“But we have some concerns.

“Callum Jones missed out on Thursday through a little bit of an illness. Hopefully he’ll be able to train before Sunday.

“Billy Koumetio missed out on Thursday, too, with a little injury concern.

Emile Acquah played half-an-hour at Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee frontman Emile Acquah suffered an injury in the shower. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“And also Emile Acquah hasn’t trained this week thus far.

“He’s had a fall in the shower and nearly broke his toe. It’s not ideal but hopefully he’ll be OK come the weekend.

“It’s a freakish one but it’s not broken so we’re hopeful he’ll be available.

“Thankfully he’s not broken it, we were worried he had, but he’s due to return to training on Saturday.

“He should be OK, it will be uncomfortable but hopefully it’ll be fine.”

Meanwhile, Cesar Garza played 90 minutes for Mexico at the U/20 World Cup, helping his country to a 2-2 draw with Spain thanks to a double from wonderkid Gilberto Mora.

Victory over top-of-the-group Morocco on Saturday would see them into the knockout stages and extending Garza’s absence from Dundee.

