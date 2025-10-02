Dundee frontman among three doubts for Aberdeen clash after ‘freakish’ shower injury

A freak accident could see Dundee without one of their strikers ahead of this week’s trip to Aberdeen.

The Dark Blues head to Pittodrie hoping to earn a first win there in 21 years.

In doing so they would ramp up the pressure on the Dons at the foot of the Premiership and manager Jimmy Thelin.

The Dark Blues will have one frontman back available in Simon Murray after he missed last weekend’s defeat at St Mirren through illness.

But Emile Acquah is among the worries ahead of Sunday’s trip north.

‘Some concerns’

“Simon Murray trained Wednesday and Thursday and came through both sessions really positively,” Dundee head coach Steven Pressley said.

“Paul Digby has trained all this week so far, which is really important.

“Not just him back training, but just his personality and his attitude around the group.

“But we have some concerns.

“Callum Jones missed out on Thursday through a little bit of an illness. Hopefully he’ll be able to train before Sunday.

“Billy Koumetio missed out on Thursday, too, with a little injury concern.

“And also Emile Acquah hasn’t trained this week thus far.

“He’s had a fall in the shower and nearly broke his toe. It’s not ideal but hopefully he’ll be OK come the weekend.

“It’s a freakish one but it’s not broken so we’re hopeful he’ll be available.

“Thankfully he’s not broken it, we were worried he had, but he’s due to return to training on Saturday.

“He should be OK, it will be uncomfortable but hopefully it’ll be fine.”

Meanwhile, Cesar Garza played 90 minutes for Mexico at the U/20 World Cup, helping his country to a 2-2 draw with Spain thanks to a double from wonderkid Gilberto Mora.

Victory over top-of-the-group Morocco on Saturday would see them into the knockout stages and extending Garza’s absence from Dundee.