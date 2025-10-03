How Dundee could change Aberdeen narrative by earning first Pittodrie win in 21 YEARS

Dundee must start aggressively if they are to continue Aberdeen’s miserable start to the Premiership season at Pittodrie on Sunday.

That’s the view of boss Steven Pressley as he gears up to face the division’s bottom side, who also remain without a league goal.

Pressley, who grew up a Dons fan, knows exactly how demanding the home crowd can be at Pittodrie.

And he wants Dundee to take advantage of that this weekend.

“Everything’s very dependent on the start,” he said.

“If you go to Pittodrie and you can see out the early parts of the game without giving them the confidence that they require…

“Playing for Aberdeen is high pressure. The fans expect there.

“And if you’re not delivering after a period in the game, then there’s pressure going to come from the stands.

“It’s normal at a big club.

“We have to start the game aggressively.

“We have to make sure that we put them under early pressure.”

Dons dangers

Though Aberdeen are yet to score in the Premiership this season, Pressley saw warning signs to heed in their defeat at Motherwell last weekend.

“I watched their game against Motherwell and I thought they were really good,” the Dundee boss added.

“They changed the system, they went from their 4-2-3-1 and played 3-4-3. I thought they were excellent and they gave Motherwell a lot of problems.

“I think they’ve got really good players.

“I don’t think they’re far away. We have to ensure it’s not this weekend.

“But it’s a challenge for us.

“I talked before the Rangers game about some of the stats. We’ve not won at Pittodrie since 2004, 21 years ago.

“Tony Yogane wasn’t even born when we last won there!

“So that tells us the challenge that we have. But I love those challenges.

“I used it as a motivation for the Rangers game, and I have to use it again.

“You have to go there and try to change that narrative.”