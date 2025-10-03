How Dundee could change Aberdeen narrative by earning first Pittodrie win in 21 YEARS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

How Dundee could change Aberdeen narrative by earning first Pittodrie win in 21 YEARS

The Dark Blues head to the Granite City on Sunday.

By George Cran
Steve Lovell scores for Dundee at Aberdeen
Steve Lovell is the last Dundee player to score a winner at Pittodrie after netting in the last minute in 2004.

Dundee must start aggressively if they are to continue Aberdeen’s miserable start to the Premiership season at Pittodrie on Sunday.

That’s the view of boss Steven Pressley as he gears up to face the division’s bottom side, who also remain without a league goal.

Pressley, who grew up a Dons fan, knows exactly how demanding the home crowd can be at Pittodrie.

And he wants Dundee to take advantage of that this weekend.

“Everything’s very dependent on the start,” he said.

Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park.
Dundee boss Steven Pressley. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“If you go to Pittodrie and you can see out the early parts of the game without giving them the confidence that they require…

“Playing for Aberdeen is high pressure. The fans expect there.

“And if you’re not delivering after a period in the game, then there’s pressure going to come from the stands.

“It’s normal at a big club.

“We have to start the game aggressively.

“We have to make sure that we put them under early pressure.”

Dons dangers

Though Aberdeen are yet to score in the Premiership this season, Pressley saw warning signs to heed in their defeat at Motherwell last weekend.

“I watched their game against Motherwell and I thought they were really good,” the Dundee boss added.

“They changed the system, they went from their 4-2-3-1 and played 3-4-3. I thought they were excellent and they gave Motherwell a lot of problems.

“I think they’ve got really good players.

Steven Pressley takes Dundee training at RPC alongside Tony Yogane
Tony Yogane wasn’t born when Dundee last beat Aberdeen away from home. Image: Dundee FC

“I don’t think they’re far away. We have to ensure it’s not this weekend.

“But it’s a challenge for us.

“I talked before the Rangers game about some of the stats. We’ve not won at Pittodrie since 2004, 21 years ago.

“Tony Yogane wasn’t even born when we last won there!

“So that tells us the challenge that we have. But I love those challenges.

“I used it as a motivation for the Rangers game, and I have to use it again.

“You have to go there and try to change that narrative.”

Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park.
