Dundee FC

The warning Dundee must heed at Aberdeen as unwanted records laid bare

The Dark Blues head to Pittodrie on Sunday.

Dundee head to Aberdeen on Sunday - neither side has been strong in front of goal this term. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee and Aberdeen have unwanted records to see off when the pair clash at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Not only have the Dark Blues had to wait over two decades for a victory at Aberdeen but they also haven’t won on the road in the Premiership yet this term.

The only away win under Steven Pressley’s reign came against Lowland League Bonnyrigg Rose, though they have picked up two hard-fought points at Rangers and Kilmarnock.

The Dons form, however, gives hope that can change this weekend – Jimmy Thelin is yet to taste victory at home this season.

Dundee were beaten at St Mirren last time out. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

In six Pittodrie matches, they’ve only scored in two and both were in Europe. That included Thursday’s 3-2 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Of course, they are yet to find the net in the Premiership.

Warning for Dundee

It isn’t for the want of trying, however – a warning Dundee must heed.

Aberdeen have had more shots on goal than the Dark Blues and boast a greater xG value despite playing one match fewer (6.5 to 5.0).

That’s despite Dundee scoring six goals, compared to Aberdeen’s zero.

In fact every club in the Premiership has had more shots on goal than Dundee this season, despite the Dee having played more games than most.

They have also faced the most shots of any team, equal with Dundee United.

Dundee’s last trip to Aberdeen ended in a 3-1 defeat last November. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Despite the Dons having 71 shots compared to Dundee’s miserly 50, they’ve had fewer on target.

Aberdeen have seen just 15 of their 71 shots hit the target (21%) while Pressley’s side have 17 of their 50 on target (34%).

The two sides have the lowest shots on target in the division. The leaders are Hearts on 38.

And they are the bottom two for ‘big chances’ created, too.

Creativity has been a huge problem for Dundee so far this season. The same goes for Aberdeen plus their finishing has been abject.

The team that brings their shooting boots will win.

Opta stats

Statistical gurus Opta have some pre-game insights ahead of Sunday’s Pittodrie clash:

Aberdeen beat Dundee three times last season. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
  • Aberdeen have won each of their last three league meetings with Dundee, after having only won two of their previous seven beforehand (D3 L2).
  • Dundee remain winless in their last 16 league visits to Aberdeen (D5 L11) since a 2-1 victory in May 2004 under Jim Duffy.
  • Aberdeen have become the first side to fail to score in each of their opening six matches of a top-flight season since Aberdeen themselves in 1999-00. The last side to go seven games without a goal at any stage of a Scottish Premiership campaign were Livingston from October to December 2023.
  • Dundee have won just one of their seven league games this season (D3 L3) and are winless away from home in the Scottish Premiership this term (D2 L1).
  • Dundee have both had the fewest shots (50) and faced the joint-most shots (95, level with Dundee United) of any side in the Scottish Premiership this season.

