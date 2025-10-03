The warning Dundee must heed at Aberdeen as unwanted records laid bare

Dundee and Aberdeen have unwanted records to see off when the pair clash at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Not only have the Dark Blues had to wait over two decades for a victory at Aberdeen but they also haven’t won on the road in the Premiership yet this term.

The only away win under Steven Pressley’s reign came against Lowland League Bonnyrigg Rose, though they have picked up two hard-fought points at Rangers and Kilmarnock.

The Dons form, however, gives hope that can change this weekend – Jimmy Thelin is yet to taste victory at home this season.

In six Pittodrie matches, they’ve only scored in two and both were in Europe. That included Thursday’s 3-2 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Of course, they are yet to find the net in the Premiership.

Warning for Dundee

It isn’t for the want of trying, however – a warning Dundee must heed.

Aberdeen have had more shots on goal than the Dark Blues and boast a greater xG value despite playing one match fewer (6.5 to 5.0).

That’s despite Dundee scoring six goals, compared to Aberdeen’s zero.

In fact every club in the Premiership has had more shots on goal than Dundee this season, despite the Dee having played more games than most.

They have also faced the most shots of any team, equal with Dundee United.

Despite the Dons having 71 shots compared to Dundee’s miserly 50, they’ve had fewer on target.

Aberdeen have seen just 15 of their 71 shots hit the target (21%) while Pressley’s side have 17 of their 50 on target (34%).

The two sides have the lowest shots on target in the division. The leaders are Hearts on 38.

And they are the bottom two for ‘big chances’ created, too.

Creativity has been a huge problem for Dundee so far this season. The same goes for Aberdeen plus their finishing has been abject.

The team that brings their shooting boots will win.

Opta stats

Statistical gurus Opta have some pre-game insights ahead of Sunday’s Pittodrie clash: