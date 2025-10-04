Why is Dundee striker Ash Hay angry?

Dundee striker Ash Hay is angry.

He’s angry he hasn’t made a big impact yet in Scottish football. He’s angry that his first goal hasn’t come along.

He’s also much more impatient than his boss.

That’s despite Steven Pressley stressing the long-term plans for the striker’s development at Dens Park.

Though he is anything but angry off the field and quick with a smile, Hay insists that anger on the field helps spur him on to improve.

“I want to get a goal to make a statement because I feel I need to at the moment,” the former Brentford striker said.

“I had a discussion with the gaffer and told him in my head I WANT to put pressure on myself.

“I did that when I went on loan to Cheltenham and he helped me a lot during those times.

“He told me to stop worrying about it, keep doing the things he wants me to do and it will come.

“But I am much more impatient than he is!

‘I get angry with myself’

“I want my first goal because I want to show I’m progressing.

“It’s nice to know the gaffer has faith in me and I trust him fully.

“But it’s annoying me that I haven’t got one yet.

“That frustration can be turned into a positive. I want to channel it right into working harder and being better.

“He did explain to me before coming up that nothing would happen overnight, but as a young player you just want to shoot for the stars.

“I am learning a lot at the moment. I’m getting there.

“It’s learning about yourself, learning about team-mates, the league and our playing style.

“I feel it’s coming very soon and once the first one goes in, it’ll be hard to stop me.

“This is a different project for me and I have targets for myself, I know where I want to be at various stages of the season.

“So I am hard on myself and get angry with myself, but that’s not a bad thing.

“I just need to keep working hard every session, do repetition so I get a feel for the net and once it comes plenty more will follow.”

‘Feeding off scraps’

Hay came in for his first start in seven weeks last weekend at St Mirren.

However, he struggled to make an impact as Dundee failed to create any clear-cut chances in Paisley.

Though Simon Murray is back available for Sunday’s trip to Aberdeen, Hay wants more opportunities to get used to Scottish football.

“It’s totally different playing up here compared to in League Two with Cheltenham,” he said of his loan spell with the Robins last season.

“Down there the playing styles are different and you spend a lot of time feeding off scraps, kick-it-and-run football.

“You are spending most games trying not to be bullied by centre-backs and trying to nick something off them.

“Whereas up here, the ball is in play much more, on the ground much more and it’s far more technical.

“It’s really enjoyable, I really like the style of play here.

“Aberdeen will be a tough game, they’re not in the best form at the moment but they’re a big club.

“We have worked hard on our gameplan for Sunday this week so hopefully we can go up there to implement it.”