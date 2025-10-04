Why is Dundee striker Ash Hay angry?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Why is Dundee striker Ash Hay angry?

The 22-year-old was signed from Brentford in the summer.

Ashley Hay
Ash Hay is desperate to get on the scoresheet for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee striker Ash Hay is angry.

He’s angry he hasn’t made a big impact yet in Scottish football. He’s angry that his first goal hasn’t come along.

He’s also much more impatient than his boss.

That’s despite Steven Pressley stressing the long-term plans for the striker’s development at Dens Park.

Though he is anything but angry off the field and quick with a smile, Hay insists that anger on the field helps spur him on to improve.

“I want to get a goal to make a statement because I feel I need to at the moment,” the former Brentford striker said.

Ash Hay
Ash Hay battles with the experienced Alex Gogic last weekend at St Mirren. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I had a discussion with the gaffer and told him in my head I WANT to put pressure on myself.

“I did that when I went on loan to Cheltenham and he helped me a lot during those times.

“He told me to stop worrying about it, keep doing the things he wants me to do and it will come.

“But I am much more impatient than he is!

‘I get angry with myself’

“I want my first goal because I want to show I’m progressing.

“It’s nice to know the gaffer has faith in me and I trust him fully.

“But it’s annoying me that I haven’t got one yet.

“That frustration can be turned into a positive. I want to channel it right into working harder and being better.

“He did explain to me before coming up that nothing would happen overnight, but as a young player you just want to shoot for the stars.

Ash Hay signed a two-year contract at Dundee in the summer. Image: Dundee FC

“I am learning a lot at the moment. I’m getting there.

“It’s learning about yourself, learning about team-mates, the league and our playing style.

“I feel it’s coming very soon and once the first one goes in, it’ll be hard to stop me.

“This is a different project for me and I have targets for myself, I know where I want to be at various stages of the season.

“So I am hard on myself and get angry with myself, but that’s not a bad thing.

“I just need to keep working hard every session, do repetition so I get a feel for the net and once it comes plenty more will follow.”

‘Feeding off scraps’

Hay came in for his first start in seven weeks last weekend at St Mirren.

However, he struggled to make an impact as Dundee failed to create any clear-cut chances in Paisley.

Though Simon Murray is back available for Sunday’s trip to Aberdeen, Hay wants more opportunities to get used to Scottish football.

“It’s totally different playing up here compared to in League Two with Cheltenham,” he said of his loan spell with the Robins last season.

Ash Hay spent time on loan at Cheltenham Town last season. Image: Phil Bryan/Shutterstock
Ash Hay scored three times in 23 appearances for Cheltenham Town last season. Image: Phil Bryan/Shutterstock

“Down there the playing styles are different and you spend a lot of time feeding off scraps, kick-it-and-run football.

“You are spending most games trying not to be bullied by centre-backs and trying to nick something off them.

“Whereas up here, the ball is in play much more, on the ground much more and it’s far more technical.

“It’s really enjoyable, I really like the style of play here.

“Aberdeen will be a tough game, they’re not in the best form at the moment but they’re a big club.

“We have worked hard on our gameplan for Sunday this week so hopefully we can go up there to implement it.”

More from Dundee FC

Simon Murray is a hugely important figure at Dens Park. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
JIM SPENCE: How Simon Murray's return could be key to Dundee win at Aberdeen
2
Dundee head to Aberdeen on Sunday - neither side has been strong in front of goal this term. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
The warning Dundee must heed at Aberdeen as unwanted records laid bare
Steve Lovell scores for Dundee at Aberdeen
How Dundee could change Aberdeen narrative by earning first Pittodrie win in 21 YEARS
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park.
Dundee frontman among three doubts for Aberdeen clash after 'freakish' shower injury
2
Trevor Carson played a big part in Dundee's first win at Hearts since 2022. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Steven Pressley reveals why Trevor Carson was allowed to leave Dundee
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
EXCLUSIVE: Police concerns about new Dundee FC stadium traffic revealed for first time
28
Claudio Caniggia, wearing a red cap, in January 2001 sitting in the stand at Dens Park.
Rare and unseen Claudio Caniggia photos show Dundee icon on and off Dens Park…
Dundee got their first win under Steven Pressley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee boss Steven Pressley reveals plans for January transfers
Dundee's Ethan Hamilton has impressed. Image: SNS
Steven Pressley explains breakout Dundee star Ethan Hamilton's 'old-school Manchester United' attitude
2
Simon Murray was sick on Saturday
Simon Murray took taxi home from St Mirren reveals Steven Pressley as Dundee boss…
2

Conversation