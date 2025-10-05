Dundee loan star determined to get on the goal trail in dark blue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee loan star determined to get on the goal trail in dark blue

Cameron Congreve wants to keep up his impressive start to life as a Dee at Aberdeen today.

Cameron Congreve on the ball
Cam Congreve in action for Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Cameron Congreve is loving life at Dundee – but he’s nowhere near satisfied with his performances.

The Swansea City loanee sparked the season into life at Dens Park with his impressive attacking displays against Motherwell and Livingston.

He laid on three goals in those one-and-a-half games but wasn’t able to add to his assist rate against St Mirren last time out.

What he hasn’t done yet, to his own annoyance, is find the net.

Congreve scored six times in a successful loan spell at Bromley last season but wants more this time at Dundee.

Dundee’s Cameron Congreve takes on Livingston. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

‘I could have had two already’

“I scored a few last year, but I can definitely score a lot more,” he said.

“The keeper made a good save the other day with one of my chances, but I should have scored.

“I probably could have had two already.

“But I will just continue to work on the training pitch, and hopefully it’ll pay off.

“I want to play as many games as I possibly can, perform week in, week out and have an impact on the team with goals and assists.

Cameron Congreve
Cameron Congreve sees a goal-bound effort saved against Livingston. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“I’m loving it here. The football’s really good. The standard’s very high as well, and it’s very competitive.

“We’re working on things every day, and I think we’re getting better and better.

“There are a lot of new players in the building but we’re coming together as a squad more and more.

“It does take time but we’re working on things all the time, and it’s starting to come together really nicely.

“Every day you feel a little bit more progress, a bit more fluid.”

Tense in Aberdeen

Dundee hope to show off a bit of that fluidity when they travel to Aberdeen today.

With Simon Murray and Yan Dhanda back available, Congreve hopes to be able to do some damage to the Dons.

“They haven’t got off to the best of starts, but I think it doesn’t really matter, we’ll go at them, we’ll attack the game,” he added.

“I think if we score the first goal, it’ll be massive. I think in any game, the first goal is big but it’s meant to be quite tense up there now.

“So if we get the first goal early, I think we can push on then and get a couple more.”

Conversation