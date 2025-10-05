Dundee loan star determined to get on the goal trail in dark blue

Cameron Congreve is loving life at Dundee – but he’s nowhere near satisfied with his performances.

The Swansea City loanee sparked the season into life at Dens Park with his impressive attacking displays against Motherwell and Livingston.

He laid on three goals in those one-and-a-half games but wasn’t able to add to his assist rate against St Mirren last time out.

What he hasn’t done yet, to his own annoyance, is find the net.

Congreve scored six times in a successful loan spell at Bromley last season but wants more this time at Dundee.

‘I could have had two already’

“I scored a few last year, but I can definitely score a lot more,” he said.

“The keeper made a good save the other day with one of my chances, but I should have scored.

“I probably could have had two already.

“But I will just continue to work on the training pitch, and hopefully it’ll pay off.

“I want to play as many games as I possibly can, perform week in, week out and have an impact on the team with goals and assists.

“I’m loving it here. The football’s really good. The standard’s very high as well, and it’s very competitive.

“We’re working on things every day, and I think we’re getting better and better.

“There are a lot of new players in the building but we’re coming together as a squad more and more.

“It does take time but we’re working on things all the time, and it’s starting to come together really nicely.

“Every day you feel a little bit more progress, a bit more fluid.”

Tense in Aberdeen

Dundee hope to show off a bit of that fluidity when they travel to Aberdeen today.

With Simon Murray and Yan Dhanda back available, Congreve hopes to be able to do some damage to the Dons.

“They haven’t got off to the best of starts, but I think it doesn’t really matter, we’ll go at them, we’ll attack the game,” he added.

“I think if we score the first goal, it’ll be massive. I think in any game, the first goal is big but it’s meant to be quite tense up there now.

“So if we get the first goal early, I think we can push on then and get a couple more.”