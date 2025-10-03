JIM SPENCE: How Simon Murray’s return could be key to Dundee win at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

JIM SPENCE: How Simon Murray’s return could be key to Dundee win at Aberdeen

The Dark Blues must make the most of their influential captain's return to action.

Simon Murray is a hugely important figure at Dens Park. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Simon Murray is a hugely important figure at Dens Park. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
By Jim Spence

It’s just Steven Pressley’s luck that Dundee’s weekend opponents Aberdeen finally found some decent form in their narrow, 3-2 European defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Dark Blues will hopefully take a positive approach at Pittodrie on Sunday against a Dons team that has taken only one point from an available 18 and conceded nine goals without scoring in the Premiership.

If Pressley’s men play with a bit of verve and vitality, they could have a profitable afternoon against a side they’re five points ahead of.

Simon Murray’s availability after missing the St Mirren trip with sickness is an enormous boost.

Simon Murray shows his combative side. Image: SNS

The skipper offers the goal threat Dundee needed in Paisley, but a positive approach is needed to create chances for him and whoever he partners up front; sitting back against a team whose confidence is boosted by a decent European performance would be a wasted opportunity.

Murray’s experience and leadership is vital.

He was talismanic last season for Dundee, with 16 goals, but his all-round energy, drive and enthusiasm can inspire his side.

Pressley’s suggestion that his team are growing has been met with some fan scepticism and, while my fellow columnist Lee Wilkie says fans will need to be patient this season, that’s unfortunately the one characteristic that most supporters lack.

However, if Dundee can create opportunities and service Murray with decent supply, a goal or two at Pittodrie would help silence the manager’s doubters.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee head to Aberdeen on Sunday - neither side has been strong in front of goal this term. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
The warning Dundee must heed at Aberdeen as unwanted records laid bare
Steve Lovell scores for Dundee at Aberdeen
How Dundee could change Aberdeen narrative by earning first Pittodrie win in 21 YEARS
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park.
Dundee frontman among three doubts for Aberdeen clash after 'freakish' shower injury
2
Trevor Carson played a big part in Dundee's first win at Hearts since 2022. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Steven Pressley reveals why Trevor Carson was allowed to leave Dundee
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
EXCLUSIVE: Police concerns about new Dundee FC stadium traffic revealed for first time
28
Claudio Caniggia, wearing a red cap, in January 2001 sitting in the stand at Dens Park.
Rare and unseen Claudio Caniggia photos show Dundee icon on and off Dens Park…
Dundee got their first win under Steven Pressley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee boss Steven Pressley reveals plans for January transfers
Dundee's Ethan Hamilton has impressed. Image: SNS
Steven Pressley explains breakout Dundee star Ethan Hamilton's 'old-school Manchester United' attitude
2
Simon Murray was sick on Saturday
Simon Murray took taxi home from St Mirren reveals Steven Pressley as Dundee boss…
2
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park.
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee fans will have to be ultra patient this season
2

Conversation