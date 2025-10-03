JIM SPENCE: How Simon Murray’s return could be key to Dundee win at Aberdeen

It’s just Steven Pressley’s luck that Dundee’s weekend opponents Aberdeen finally found some decent form in their narrow, 3-2 European defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Dark Blues will hopefully take a positive approach at Pittodrie on Sunday against a Dons team that has taken only one point from an available 18 and conceded nine goals without scoring in the Premiership.

If Pressley’s men play with a bit of verve and vitality, they could have a profitable afternoon against a side they’re five points ahead of.

Simon Murray’s availability after missing the St Mirren trip with sickness is an enormous boost.

The skipper offers the goal threat Dundee needed in Paisley, but a positive approach is needed to create chances for him and whoever he partners up front; sitting back against a team whose confidence is boosted by a decent European performance would be a wasted opportunity.

Murray’s experience and leadership is vital.

He was talismanic last season for Dundee, with 16 goals, but his all-round energy, drive and enthusiasm can inspire his side.

Pressley’s suggestion that his team are growing has been met with some fan scepticism and, while my fellow columnist Lee Wilkie says fans will need to be patient this season, that’s unfortunately the one characteristic that most supporters lack.

However, if Dundee can create opportunities and service Murray with decent supply, a goal or two at Pittodrie would help silence the manager’s doubters.