More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s 4-0 drubbing at Aberdeen is ‘on my head’ admits Steven Pressley

The Dark Blues boss does not blame away fans for leaving in the first half.

By George Cran
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley watches on as his Dundee side are well-beaten at Pittodrie. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Steven Pressley took the blame for Dundee’s 4-0 thumping at the hands of Aberdeen.

The Dark Blues head coach also admitted he couldn’t blame fans in the away end for leaving Pittodrie in the opening half.

The Dons ran riot after Cameron Congreve’s handball led to a penalty. Jesper Karlsson stepped up to fire home Aberdeen’s first league goal of the season after six blanks.

That moment lifted the home team and they added goals two and three before the break thanks to some shoddy defending from the visitors.

Jesper Karlsson opens the scoring and grabs Aberdeen’s first goal of the season. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Yan Dhanda gave away possession in Dundee’s half but it looked like the home defence had scrambled enough to avert the danger, only for Adil Aouchiche to poke the ball into the corner while on the ground.

The third was simple – a low cross from Stuart Armstrong turned in by Emmanuel Gyamfi – and there was a fourth ruled out for offside after Jack Milne knocked in from close range.

Karlsson made it a brace in the second period after more poor defending allowed the Sweden international to fire into the top corner.

‘It’s on my head’

The defeat was Dundee’s heaviest of the campaign and Pressley has no issue with the travelling support showing their anger with some leaving in the first 45 minutes.

“Of course I can understand it, there’s no complaints,” the Dundee head coach said.

“They pay money to come here and want to see a good performance from a Dundee side.

“They didn’t see that today.

“To lose any game 4-0 is disappointing.

Luke Graham
Dismayed Luke Graham at Aberdeen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“Ultimately it’s on me, one thing we have been good at has been the distances between the team but we got it wrong today.

“We jumped and went after Aberdeen more than we should have, we didn’t pressure them at the right times.

“A lot of tactical details caused us problems which I didn’t like, like pressing them too high.

“I pride myself on us being disciplined and well-organised, that’s what we want to be as a team but we didn’t look like that today.

“We didn’t get those aspects right and when that happens that’s on me.

Adil Aouchiche squeezes in goal No 2 for Aberdeen despite being on the ground. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“The players ran hard today, it wasn’t a lack of effort – it was the executing of the game plan.

“Ultimately when that happens, it’s on my head.

“These decisions are taken by myself, so I’m disappointed.

“When you lose goals you sometimes lose concentration and discipline, that’s what happened a bit.

“There wasn’t a throwing in of the towel, certainly not, it was just we didn’t execute the gameplan well enough.

“Maybe that was from flipping between systems so that’s on me.

“We came here thinking we could get a result so when you don’t do that, of course it’s frustrating.”

Dundee penalty complaints

The key moment in the game came on 22 minutes when VAR Grant Irvine spotted a handball by Congreve in the area with the score still 0-0.

Ref Don Robertson goes to the VAR monitor before awarding Aberdeen a penalty. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

A corner was headed out and landed on the Welshman’s forearm as he turned but there was no doubt from the referee Don Robertson once he viewed it on the monitor.

Dundee, though, were not happy.

“There was no intent from Cam so of course we have complaints,” Pressley said.

“It’s a decisive moment, it gives them their first goal, it gives them impetus at home, confidence at home.

“That was something that we didn’t want to give them.

“It was a pivotal moment but still, there was a lot more that we could have done.”

The result sees Aberdeen remain bottom of the Premiership but Dundee have now dropped into 11th, two points in front of the Dons.

