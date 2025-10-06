What was Steven Pressley’s game plan in Dundee’s thumping by Aberdeen and how did it go so badly wrong?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

What was Steven Pressley’s game plan in Dundee’s thumping by Aberdeen and how did it go so badly wrong?

The Dark Blues were smashed 4-0 at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT
Aberdeen celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT
By George Cran

It’s been a long season already for Dundee fans to endure – October promises to be one of its longest months.

The Dark Blues kicked off the month in Aberdeen. The sun was shining, Storm Amy just about all blown out.

There was, though, a storm coming that Steven Pressley’s Dee could not weather.

After an early penalty gifted up the opening goal. Suddenly the Dons were free of the shackles that had seen them rooted to the foot of the Premiership without a goal to their name.

The goals started flying in. Aberdeen were good and Jesper Karlsson in particular was too good.

Steven Pressley watches on from the dugout as Dundee are well-beaten. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT

But this was a defeat of Dundee’s making just as much as the opposition.

The softest of goals conceded, lack of bite across the park and an inability to hurt the home side all added up to a Pittodrie pounding.

Courier Sport was on-hand in Aberdeen to witness a bad, bad day for the Dark Blues and the man in the away dugout.

Steven Pressley

Steven Pressley got his team wrong, he got his tactics wrong.

He admitted it himself post-match.

As soon as the starting XI dropped at 1.45pm, there was concern.

It was clearly going to be a back four with Ryan Astley playing out of position at right-back.

Steven Pressley says the defeat at Aberdeen is his fault. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

But it wasn’t clear where Yan Dhanda might play. Already in his few games for Dundee it is clear he has to play in the No 10 spot. Anywhere else and he is wasted, sometimes a liability.

But Dhanda wasn’t in behind Simon Murray, instead he started as a left winger in a 4-4-2.

Playing a back four is Pressley’s attacking formation. He’s been on the record about this.

So he sent his team out to get after this Aberdeen side. It backfired. Badly.

Post-match, Pressley pointed specifically to where he felt things went wrong tactically.

“We got distances between players wrong today, we jumped and pressed at the wrong times, ultimately causing problems between the lines and Aberdeen really jumped on that and gave us problems,” he told written media.

Jesper Karlsson proved too good for the Dundee defence. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“We got a little bit excited, we tried to pressure the game at the wrong times.

“It’s maybe that we thought we were further ahead of ourselves than we are.

“We wanted to go after Aberdeen a little bit more, where we’ve played a little bit more pragmatic up until now.”

That’s now five utterly abject displays from his team in 12 games this season.

Pressley is already unpopular with supporters. More days like this and that certainly won’t change.

Summer recruitment

Dundee’s summer was hard. They lost a lot of quality at the end of last season.

John Nelms added to that by ripping up the coaching team and starting again at the same time.

That context must always be kept in mind when assessing their start to the campaign.

But there are clearly big problems still to be fixed and they were made obvious on Sunday.

Luke Graham
Dismayed Luke Graham at Aberdeen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

The squad has a real issue at full-back. Ryan Astley stepped in there last season because other options were injured.

His selection there on Sunday was purely through choice.

Drey Wright is more comfortable at wing-back but has shown he can do a job just about anywhere. He was left on the bench for the entire 90 minutes, a baffling decision.

Ethan Ingram is a right-back, though more comfortable at wing-back too. He wasn’t even in the squad.

Samuels is the only natural option on the other side and has struggled. Last season left-back/left wing-back was also a big problem when Ziyad Larkeche was injured. That still hasn’t been addressed.

Yan Dhanda had a poor game for Dundee. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT

They are short, too, in central midfield. Though Ethan Hamilton continues to try to drive this team on, even if his team-mates are unable to match him.

Dhanda has been signed to bring some much-needed creativity but had an awful game on Sunday.

A poor touch followed by a weak tackle played a significant role in Aberdeen’s second goal and his delivery from set-plays was abject.

They need far more from him.

Away fans

Dundee fans at Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT

Despite the lack of attacking verve on display this season, a good away following made the journey up the east coast for this one.

That a number of fans were seen heading for the exits midway through the first half was not a surprise, though.

Over the summer their team has been ripped apart and stuck back together in haphazard fashion. And it was clear from the first half-hour that nothing good would come from sticking around at Pittodrie.

They deserve better than this.

Where do they go from here?

The international break is going to be a long one for anyone associated with Dundee.

Jesper Karlsson opens the scoring and grabs Aberdeen’s first goal of the season. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Pressley said post-match it was going to be a hard one for the players with a lot of work to be done.

With champions Celtic their next opposition in a couple of weeks, a far better gameplan will be required. And certainly a far better appetite to get stuck in.

If the display is anything like a repeat of this then the scoreline that day doesn’t bear thinking about.

After that is a trip to Falkirk on October 25.

October is going to be a long, long month for suffering Dundee supporters.

