LEE WILKIE: Dundee lacked fight, heart and desire in Aberdeen defeat – they got what they deserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee lacked fight, heart and desire in Aberdeen defeat – they got what they deserve

The Dark Blues were thumped 4-0 at Pittodrie.

Adil Aouchiche puts Aberdeen 2-0 up against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Adil Aouchiche puts Aberdeen 2-0 up against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

I wrote last week that Dundee fans might have to be ultra-patient this season.

You can ask for patience if there is a sign of improvements being made, even if they are small.

But there will be no patience for more of what supporters saw at Aberdeen on Sunday.

It was the same vibes as the derby defeat a few weeks back.

You can’t ask fans to be patient when the players don’t show the correct desire, the full-blooded effort in a match.

Supporters can put up with poor quality, to an extent, if they see players knocking their pan in for the club.

But Dundee were just so passive at Pittodrie.

Steven Pressley took the blame for defeat at Aberdeen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

It’s impossible to ask the fans to sit there and watch that.

The buck stops with Steven Pressley, no doubt about that.

Lacking fight

I just hoped Dundee had learned their lesson from the derby display.

You can’t have performances like that on a regular basis.

Bar the penalty, the other three goals showed me they lacked the fight required to compete at this level.

The second goal summed that up completely.

Imari Samuels looks so short of confidence and his pass into Yan Dhanda screamed that to me. It wasn’t a good pass, Dhanda takes a bad touch and Aberdeen are all over it.

It was all too easy for Aberdeen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

The guy then puts it in while lying on the ground with three or four Dundee players around him.

Aberdeen have been in a bad way this season but they had more heart than Dundee, more determination to win those balls when it mattered.

The third goal was bad and the fourth goal could have been stopped in multiple places.

Fair enough that was a good finish from Jesper Karlsson but someone just needs to be aggressive and put in a proper tackle.

Those three goals were unacceptable.

Big characters missing

And it’s so frustrating to watch. I try to be as positive as I can be with Dundee when they are going in the right direction, even if it is just in a small way.

But when players go out and let themselves down like that, all the coaching in the world won’t help.

Regardless of systems or if you are out of position, you have to at least go out and battle.

Dundee couldn’t contain Jesper Karlsson. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

I just don’t think this Dundee squad has enough of those characters in it.

Big influences like Joe Shaughnessy and Trevor Carson are gone.

There is quality in the squad but a lot of it is potential. That doesn’t help right now.

These youngsters have to realise they are in a battle now and they’ll have to work extremely hard to get anything.

Heart

Luke Graham
Dismayed Luke Graham at Aberdeen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

The first few results were acceptable after a nightmare summer. They were in a decent position.

But now they are struggling. The team that is bottom of the league just battered them 4-0.

And you wonder if they have the players to come into the team that will make the difference that is needed.

We saw character against Livingston and they won that game. Great. Now they have taken about five steps back again.

They need heart and character now more than ever.

More from Dundee FC

Aberdeen celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT
What was Steven Pressley's game plan in Dundee's thumping by Aberdeen and how did…
7
Steven Pressley
Dundee's 4-0 drubbing at Aberdeen is 'on my head' admits Steven Pressley
15
Cameron Congreve on the ball
Dundee loan star determined to get on the goal trail in dark blue
Ashley Hay
Why is Dundee striker Ash Hay angry?
Simon Murray is a hugely important figure at Dens Park. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
JIM SPENCE: How Simon Murray's return could be key to Dundee win at Aberdeen
2
Dundee head to Aberdeen on Sunday - neither side has been strong in front of goal this term. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
The warning Dundee must heed at Aberdeen as unwanted records laid bare
Steve Lovell scores for Dundee at Aberdeen
How Dundee could change Aberdeen narrative by earning first Pittodrie win in 21 YEARS
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park.
Dundee frontman among three doubts for Aberdeen clash after 'freakish' shower injury
2
Trevor Carson played a big part in Dundee's first win at Hearts since 2022. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Steven Pressley reveals why Trevor Carson was allowed to leave Dundee
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
EXCLUSIVE: Police concerns about new Dundee FC stadium traffic revealed for first time
28

Conversation