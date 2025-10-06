LEE WILKIE: Dundee lacked fight, heart and desire in Aberdeen defeat – they got what they deserve

I wrote last week that Dundee fans might have to be ultra-patient this season.

You can ask for patience if there is a sign of improvements being made, even if they are small.

But there will be no patience for more of what supporters saw at Aberdeen on Sunday.

It was the same vibes as the derby defeat a few weeks back.

You can’t ask fans to be patient when the players don’t show the correct desire, the full-blooded effort in a match.

Supporters can put up with poor quality, to an extent, if they see players knocking their pan in for the club.

But Dundee were just so passive at Pittodrie.

It’s impossible to ask the fans to sit there and watch that.

The buck stops with Steven Pressley, no doubt about that.

Lacking fight

I just hoped Dundee had learned their lesson from the derby display.

You can’t have performances like that on a regular basis.

Bar the penalty, the other three goals showed me they lacked the fight required to compete at this level.

The second goal summed that up completely.

Imari Samuels looks so short of confidence and his pass into Yan Dhanda screamed that to me. It wasn’t a good pass, Dhanda takes a bad touch and Aberdeen are all over it.

The guy then puts it in while lying on the ground with three or four Dundee players around him.

Aberdeen have been in a bad way this season but they had more heart than Dundee, more determination to win those balls when it mattered.

The third goal was bad and the fourth goal could have been stopped in multiple places.

Fair enough that was a good finish from Jesper Karlsson but someone just needs to be aggressive and put in a proper tackle.

Those three goals were unacceptable.

Big characters missing

And it’s so frustrating to watch. I try to be as positive as I can be with Dundee when they are going in the right direction, even if it is just in a small way.

But when players go out and let themselves down like that, all the coaching in the world won’t help.

Regardless of systems or if you are out of position, you have to at least go out and battle.

I just don’t think this Dundee squad has enough of those characters in it.

Big influences like Joe Shaughnessy and Trevor Carson are gone.

There is quality in the squad but a lot of it is potential. That doesn’t help right now.

These youngsters have to realise they are in a battle now and they’ll have to work extremely hard to get anything.

Heart

The first few results were acceptable after a nightmare summer. They were in a decent position.

But now they are struggling. The team that is bottom of the league just battered them 4-0.

And you wonder if they have the players to come into the team that will make the difference that is needed.

We saw character against Livingston and they won that game. Great. Now they have taken about five steps back again.

They need heart and character now more than ever.